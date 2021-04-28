Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,033 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 222,577 in the last 365 days.

FW: Crosstown Rd Berlin

 

 

 

Crosstown Rd in Berlin is back open now

 

Thank you

Berlin Pd

 

From: Morse, Kristi via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov> Sent: Tuesday, April 27, 2021 11:20 PM To: DPS - Roadway Alert < Subject: Crosstown Rd Berlin

 

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.

Crosstown Rd in Berlin on is currently shut down due to a motor vehicle crash . At this time there is no eta for when it is going to be open. 

Updates will be given accordingly

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.

 

 

Regards

 

Berlin Police

You just read:

FW: Crosstown Rd Berlin

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.