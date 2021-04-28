CallTower and Conquest Cyber Partner for Microsoft Cloud Security

Enhanced security partnership to deliver assurance with Microsoft Cloud and Microsoft GCC High for CMMC compliant environments

/EIN News/ -- SALT LAKE CITY, UT; BOSTON, MA; CHICAGO, IL;, April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CallTower, a global leader in delivering cloud-based enterprise-class unified communications, contact center and collaboration solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Conquest Cyber, a leading builder of adaptive risk management programs within defense, intelligence, federal civilian agencies and the massive industrial base that supports them.

CallTower’s partnership with Conquest Cyber will deliver a competitive edge to critical infrastructure sectors in the battle for cyber supremacy. Specifically, the partnership will deliver enhanced security in the Microsoft Cloud environment for Office 365 and for GCC High for organizations that require adaptive risk management programs.

“We are thrilled to partner with Conquest Cyber and bring our customers enhanced application security,” said William Rubio, CallTower’s Chief Revenue Officer. “Global businesses are increasingly looking for secure solutions to use for communication and collaboration. Conquest Cyber is the perfect fit, as it offers secure usage for cloud services, in addition to being affordable, fully managed, and quick to deploy.”

Office 365 and GCC High solutions delivers a wealth of advantages in productivity and collaboration by integrating voice, chat, video/audio conferencing, faxing, and email. These benefits, though, come with several security challenges and often include mandatory industry standards that must be adhered to. The partnership between CallTower and Conquest Cyber is designed to directly target this challenge.

“We are excited to work closely with CallTower and pair the company’s network expertise, high-quality services and customer experience with our security technology,” said Ben Tosado, SVP of Strategic Development at Conquest. “Conquest Cyber is transforming the security elements global enterprises use in conjunction with mission-critical applications, such as unified communication and collaboration tools, to support modern organizational needs.”

CallTower is also the only voice provider delivering Direct Routing in GCC High to support Microsoft 365 GCC High for government contractors that work with the Department of Defense. As Conquest Cyber’s security measures are designed for use with Office 365 and Office 365 GCC High, this puts CallTower in the unique position of being able to assist customers achieve CMMC compliance.

About Conquest Cyber

Conquest provides organizations with an advanced suite of managed security services and solutions to quickly detect and respond to incoming threats. Our team of highly trained security experts average 10+ years of experience and hold numerous industry leading certifications. Service is delivered via our SOC II, FISMA, and ITAR compliant Security Operations Center (SOC) As we become more and more specialized as a cyber security and risk management technology partner and continue to evolve to meet market demands, we bring together over 20 years of experience in support, security, and lifecycle management for government, federal, defense, and federal industrial base sectors.

About CallTower

Since its inception in 2002, CallTower has evolved into a leading cloud-based, enterprise-class Unified Communications, Contact Center and Collaboration solutions provider for growing organizations worldwide. CallTower provides, integrates and supports industry-leading solutions, including Microsoft® Teams Direct Routing, Office 365, GCC High Teams Audio Conferencing and PSTN, Native Skype for Business, Cisco® HCS, Webex, CT Cloud, CT Cloud Boost, CT Cloud Meeting powered by Zoom and three contact center options, including Five9 for business customers.

