Remembering Fallen Game Warden Arnold Magoon

Game Warden Supervisor Arnold Magoon was killed by a poacher 43 Years ago today. The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is asking that you take a moment to honor the memory of State Game Warden Arnold Magoon of Brandon and all of Vermont’s fallen officers.

Arnold Magoon was killed in the line of duty in 1978 and is the only Vermont State Game Warden to lose his or her life on the job.

“It was a sad day for wardens and a sad day for Vermonters, many of whom still remember Arnold as a ‘gentle giant’ of a man,” said Colonel Jason Batchelder, Vermont’s chief warden.

“It is important that we all remember our fallen officers, both for their memories and as a service to ourselves. Law Enforcement is rewarding but dangerous and honoring Arnold each April 27th keeps his memory alive and keeps us vigilant in our day-to-day work.”

For Immediate Release: April 27, 2021

Media Contact: Col. Jason Batchelder 802-279-4875