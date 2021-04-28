GMS and Cellusys partner to offer complete A2P revenue assurance and a suite of cutting-edge security solutions
The two will offer operators best in class messaging services through the most advanced firewall and analytics platforms to maximise messaging revenues.
Cellusys is one of the market leaders in security, anti-fraud, and roaming solutions. Their versatile solutions are helping us deliver best in class services to GMS customers.”BAAR, SWITZERLAND, April 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Message Services (GMS), an international messaging service provider and a pioneer in A2P, P2P, and P2A messaging and monetisation, has joined forces with leading telecom security solutions provider, Cellusys, to offer the highest degree of A2P revenue assurance through comprehensive SMS security and control. The integrated solution with on-board analytics improves quality of service and protects mobile network operators against SMS frauds and revenue leakage in messaging.
GMS is a trusted global messaging company serving as a single point of access for messaging traffic exchange with all mobile operators and enterprises. GMS has been actively working with MNOs for 15 years, securing and monetising P2P, A2P, and P2A traffic. GMS provides granular level visibility through its advanced analytics which helps MNOs to improve their quality of services and customer satisfaction.
The Cellusys SMS Firewall uses advanced analytics and classification technology to control SMS traffic in the network including SMPP and all other access and entry points for SMS. The firewall provides a complete solution for both SMS security as well as A2P monetisation as it is able to detect and block not only grey routes, but also SMS SIM boxes, spam, smishing, spoofing and other attacks. For additional protection, a radical new approach to protect subscribers from smishing attempts can be deployed. Based on the Zero Trust model, and leveraging patented URL classification technology, this solution protects subscribers from trojans, malware, adware and ransomware.
“Cellusys is one of the market leaders in security, anti-fraud, and roaming solutions. Their versatile solutions are helping us deliver best in class services to GMS customers. Together with their technical teams we have been able to address customer specific problems that helped us innovate new solutions for various markets,” commented Salman Nayyar, GMS Group Director – Products, Strategy and Innovation. “At GMS, we analyse international traffic in different regions and have established rulesets for all the services using A2P authentication channels. We keep a watchful eye on all the latest developments of frauds and emerging threats to MNOs, and Cellusys has successfully proven to address these vulnerabilities.
The SMS Firewall is part of the Cellusys Unified Signalling Firewall platform, which offers cross-protocol signalling security over SS7, Diameter, GTP, and SIP protocols to address messaging, data, and voice threats all in one platform. Cellusys Call Control, the newest addition to the suite of security and anti-fraud products, acts as a voice firewall to protect against flash calls, IRSF, wangiri, call spoofing, voice SIM boxes, and other call fraud which undercut operator revenues.
“GMS is an ideal partner for us because we are absolutely aligned in our shared goal to maximise operator revenue by offering complete signalling security and control. A2P SMS is a big part of this story, however, there is much work to be done in eliminating voice fraud and other revenue drains such as wangiri and flash calls,” said Brendan Cleary, Cellusys CEO. “We are proud to offer our latest solutions to GMS and their customers, who recognise the need to secure traffic in order to secure revenues.”
About Global Message Services (GMS)
GMS is an international messaging provider for mobile operators and enterprises worldwide for A2P, P2P, P2A and RCS traffic exchange and a trusted managed services partner. GMS provides mobile operators with full network control to ensure secure message delivery. Partnered with 900 mobile operators worldwide, more than 240 of them directly connected, GMS has an extensive network of connections, which ensures safe and transparent traffic routing for mobile operators and a broad audience reach for enterprise clients. Our goal is to help our partners and clients grow. We provide expert knowledge of local and international markets, and create high-quality, turnkey solutions, tailoring them to fit the needs of each client. Headquartered in Baar, Switzerland, GMS also maintains 5 regional offices worldwide.
About Cellusys
Cellusys revolutionised telecom security with the introduction of the Signalling Firewall in 2014. Consistently recognised as a Tier-1 provider, offering mobile networks solutions for signalling security, anti-fraud, A2P monetisation, roaming, analytics, and IoT. Cellusys systems improve quality of service and security for over 800 million subscribers worldwide, and make mobile networks more secure, intelligent and profitable.
