DOH NEWS RELEASE: CHILD’S DEATH ATTRIBUTED TO COVID-19

Posted on Apr 27, 2021 in Latest News, Newsroom

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) regrets having to report the state’s first pediatric COVID-19 death, a child age 0-10 years old.

The child, a boy with known underlying health conditions, and his parents were visiting Hawai‘i from another state. He experienced COVID-19 symptoms shortly after arriving in the islands and was taken to a hospital where he died.

Both parents were fully vaccinated before making the trip to Hawai‘i.

There have been 479 deaths in Hawai‘i in which COVID-19 was a contributing factor.

 

 

