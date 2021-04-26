Summary

Food & Beverages
Potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination.

Velvet Ice Cream
Velvet Ice Cream has announced it is voluntarily recalling all of its ice cream and sherbet products made on or after March 24, 2021 as a precaution because they have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

No illness or injury has been associated with the recalled products, which are being recalled in cooperation with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The issue was identified as a result of the company’s routine testing.

The products were distributed to Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, and West Virginia through various drug stores, convenience stores and supermarkets. They are packaged in various sizes and containers.

The products were distributed and sold in supermarkets from on or after March 24, 2021 with the following product codes, which can be found at the bottom or side of the container:

Product Code Item Description
21104 Buehler’s Chocolate Pail
21104 Buehler’s Neapolitan Pail
21104 Buehler’s Vanilla Pail
21089 Discount Drug Mart Chocolate Swirl Pail
21106 Discount Drug Mart Neapolitan 56oz
21095 Discount Drug Mart Strawberry 56
21091 Discount Drug Mart Vanilla 56
21083 Discount Drug Mart Vanilla Pail
21096 North Star Frog Spit
21097 North Star Frog Spit
21098 North Star Frog Spit
21099 North Star Frog Spit
21089 Whale of a Pail Chocolate Fudge Pai
21090 Whale of a Pail Cookies n Cream
21104 Whale of a Pail Neapolitan
21103 Ruggle’s Orange Sherbet Quarts
21104 Whale of a Pail Vanilla Chocolate
21089 Whale of a Pail Vanilla
21090 Whale of a Pail Vanilla
21090 Super Dip Chocolate Pail
21103 Super Dip Chocolate Swirl Pail
21083 Super Dip Chocolate Swirl Pail
21089 Super Dip Chocolate Swirl Pail
21083 Super Dip Cookie n Cream Pail
21106 Super Dip Neapolitan 56oz
21104 Super Dip Neapolitan Pail
21095 Super Dip Strawberry 56
21106 Super Dip Superfriends 56oz
21091 Super Dip Vanilla 56
21083 Super Dip Vanilla Pail
21103 Super Dip Vanilla Pail
21089 Super Dip Vanilla Pail
21090 Super Dip Vanilla Pail
21106 Super Dip Vanilla/Orange 56oz
21106 Velvet erVanilla Lovers Trio 56oz
21091 Velvet Banana Cream Pie 56
21088 Velvet Birthday Cake 3 gallon
21084 Velvet Black Walnut 3 gallon
21099 Velvet Blackberry Cobbler 56
21095 Velvet Blueberry Cheesecake 56
21095 Velvet Buckeye Brownie 56
21091 Velvet Buckeye Brownie 56
21095 Velvet Buckeye Classic 56
21096 Velvet Buckeye Classic Pint
21102 Velvet Buckeye Sandwich 12/10pk
21096 Velvet Butter Pecan & Cashew Pint
21105 Velvet Campfire Smores 56oz
21100 Velvet Caramel Pecan 56
21106 Velvet Chocolate Pint
21096 Velvet Chocolate Pint
21105 Velvet Cookie Dough Extreme 56oz
21105 Velvet Cookie Dough Extreme 3 gallon
21084 Velvet Cookie n Cream 3 gallon
21092 Velvet Cookies n Cream Pint
21103 Velvet Cotton Candy 3 gallon
21092 Velvet Dutch Chocolate 56
21089 Velvet Dutch Chocolate 3 gallon
21102 Velvet Dutch Chocolate 3 gallon
21099 Velvet Elephant Ear 56
21084 Velvet Elephant Ear 3 gallon
21092 Velvet Homemade Vanilla 56
21105 Velvet Homemade Vanilla 56oz
21100 Velvet Kentucky Praline Pecan 56
21085 Velvet Lime Sherbet Quart
21103 Velvet Lime Sherbet Quarts
21091 Velvet Mint Chocolate Chip 56
21102 Velvet Mint Chocolate Chip 3 gallon
21091 Velvet Moose Tracks 56
21095 Velvet Moose Tracks 56
21096 Velvet Moose Tracks Pint
21092 Velvet Olde Tyme Vanilla 56
21105 Velvet Olde Tyme Vanilla 56oz
21102 Velvet Olde Tyme Vanilla 3 gallon
21084 Velvet Orange Sherbet 3 gallon
21085 Velvet Orange Sherbet Quart
21103 Velvet Orange Sherbet Quarts
21091 Velvet Original Vanilla 56
21084 Velvet Original Vanilla 3 gallon
21089 Velvet Original Vanilla 3 gallon
21100 Velvet Original Vanilla 3 gallon
21102 Velvet Original Vanilla 3 gallon
21084 Velvet Pineapple Sherbet 3 gallon
21084 Velvet Pineapple Sherbet Quart
21085 Velvet Pineapple Sherbet Quart
21103 Velvet Pineapple Sherbet Quarts
21103 Velvet Rainbow Sherbet 3 gallon
21103 Velvet Rainbow Sherbet Quarts
21085 Velvet Raspberry Sherbet Quart
21084 Velvet Sea Salt Caramel Toffee 3 gallon
21099 Velvet Summertime Peach 56
21099 Velvet Summertime Peach 3 gallon
21084 Velvet Summertime Peach 3 gallon
21092 Velvet Triple Chocolate Chunk 56
21100 Velvet Vanilla Bean 3 gallon
21088 Velvet Vanilla Pint
21106 Velvet Vanilla Pint

“We’re conducting this voluntary recall in cooperation with the FDA out of consideration for the wellbeing and safety of our customers and consumers,” said Velvet Ice Cream CEO Luconda Dager. “We continue to be committed to serving consumers with high quality ice cream and sherbet products.”

Anyone who has the recalled product in their possession should dispose of it immediately or return it to the place of purchase for a refund. Consumers with questions may contact Velvet Ice Cream at 800-589-5000 x237 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST, Monday through Friday. Or visit its website at www.velveticecream.com/contact-us.

Velvet Ice Cream
800-589-5000 x237