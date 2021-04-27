Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Fourth Consecutive Quarter of Record Net Interest Income

1Q21 GAAP EPS of $0.60, Core EPS of $0.54; Reported NIM Up 10 bps, Core NIM Rises 3 bps QoQ

/EIN News/ -- UNIONDALE, N.Y., April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flushing Financial Corporation (the “Company”) (NASDAQ-GS: FFIC)

John R. Buran, President and CEO Commentary

“We are optimistic that as more people receive vaccines, local economic activity will improve. Our first quarter 2021 actions largely focused on helping our customers navigate an improving, but still challenging environment. Despite these challenges, we achieved our fourth consecutive quarter of record net interest income. We reduced loans in forbearance by 81% from their peak nearly a year ago, and while our forbearance programs will continue into 2022, borrowers’ fundamentals are improving. The recent steepening of the yield curve is a positive for us and we expect to capitalize on our robust loan pipeline. We continue to make investments in our technology platform and fintech partnerships, both of which are driving digital engagement.”

“First quarter of 2021 marked a continuation of the economic improvement in our local economies and the outlook is brighter than three months ago with continued vaccine rollouts and a steeper yield curve. We continue to assist customers during the pandemic by originating $123 million of PPP loans in the quarter and processing nearly $50 million in forgiveness over the life of the program.”

 - John R. Buran, President and CEO


Record Net Interest Income; NIM Expansion. “Core NIM improved by 3 bps during the quarter as funding costs declined faster than asset yields. The steeper yield curve should mitigate pressure on asset yields while keeping funding costs low. However, we are preparing for an eventual rise in short term rates by extending the duration of our liabilities and utilizing forward swaps, the bulk of which begin in 2022. We focused our efforts on PPP this quarter and that impacted overall loan growth, which rose 2.4% (annualized) from fourth quarter 2020. We reported first quarter GAAP EPS of $0.60, which included improving fair value adjustments, partially offset by merger and other charges totaling $0.06 per share, net of tax. Adjusting for noncore items1, first quarter core EPS was $0.54, up 184% year over year. The Empire integration is complete with 100% of the cost savings in our run rate. We are on track to achieve our 20% earnings accretion target for 2021.”

Strong Credit Quality. “We remain confident with our credit quality given the loan to value of 38% on our real estate dependent loans, improving delinquencies, lower criticized and classified assets, and our conservative underwriting standards.”

1Q21 Key Financial Metrics1
                       
    1Q21     4Q20   3Q20   2Q20   1Q20
GAAP:                      
EPS   $ 0.60     $ 0.11   $ 0.50   $ 0.63   $ (0.05 )
ROAA (%)     0.93       0.18     0.81     1.01     (0.08 )
ROAE (%)     12.29       2.27     9.94     13.11     (0.96 )
NIM FTE (%)     3.18       3.08     3.00     2.87     2.44  
Core:                      
EPS   $ 0.54     $ 0.58   $ 0.56   $ 0.36   $ 0.19  
ROAA (%)     0.83       0.92     0.91     0.57     0.31  
ROAE (%)     10.96       11.67     11.22     7.39     3.82  
Core NIM FTE (%)     3.06       3.03     2.98     2.89     2.56  
Efficiency Ratio (%)     58.6       57.6     55.4     54.9     68.2  
Credit Quality:                      
NPAs/Loans&REO (%)     0.31       0.31     0.42     0.34     0.29  
LLRs/Loans (%)     0.67       0.67     0.65     0.61     0.47  
LLRs/NPLs (%)     212.87       214.27     154.66     181.84     167.73  
NCOs/Avg Loans (%)     0.17       0.04     0.06     0.07     0.08  
Balance Sheet:                      
Avg Loans ($B)   $ 6.7     $ 6.4   $ 5.9   $ 5.9   $ 5.8  
Avg Dep ($B)   $ 6.3     $ 5.5   $ 5.0   $ 5.0   $ 5.1  
Book Value/Share   $ 20.65     $ 20.11   $ 20.78   $ 20.27   $ 19.48  
Tangible BV/Share   $ 19.99     $ 19.45   $ 20.22   $ 19.71   $ 18.92  
TCE/TA (%)     7.60       7.52     8.10     7.78     7.38  
                       
1 See “Reconciliation of GAAP Earnings and Core Earnings” and “Reconciliation of GAAP Net Interest Margin to Core and Base Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin.”
 

1Q21 Highlights

  • Record net interest income up 9.3% QoQ and 49.2% YoY to $60.9 million, while core net interest income was up 7.0% QoQ and 36.5% YoY to $58.5 million due to Empire transaction and lower funding costs
  • Net interest margin rose 10 bps QoQ and 74 bps YoY to 3.18%, and core net interest margin up 3 bps QoQ and 50 bps YoY to 3.06% primarily due to lower funding costs
  • Average loans up 5.1% QoQ and 15.6% YoY to $6.7 billion, including $123.2 million of PPP originations
  • Average deposits rose 14.0% QoQ and 23.4% YoY to $6.3 billion, with core deposits 83% of total average deposits (including escrow deposits)
  • Loan pipeline rose 15.9% YoY to $375.8 million
  • Provision for credit losses of $2.8 million and net charge-offs of $2.9 million in 1Q21 largely the result of the $2.8 million charge-off for the remaining taxi medallion loans
  • NPAs were flat QoQ at $21.2 million; criticized and classified assets fell 11.9% to $63.1 million
  • Loans in forbearance were 4.4% of total loans and only 1.7% of loans excluding loans making interest only payments
Income Statement Highlights
                                 
                            Y/Y   Q/Q
($000s, except EPS)     1Q21     4Q20   3Q20   2Q20   1Q20   Change   Change
                                 
Net Interest Income     $ 60,892     $ 55,732     $ 49,924   $ 48,717   $ 40,826     49.2   9.3
Provision for Credit Losses       2,820       3,862       2,470     9,619     7,178     (60.7 )   (27.0 )
Non-interest Income (Loss)       6,311       (1,181 )     1,351     13,737     (2,864 )   NM     NM  
Non-interest Expense       38,159       46,811       29,985     28,755     32,380     17.8     (18.5 )
Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes       26,224       3,878       18,820     24,080     (1,596 )   NM     NM  
Provision (Benefit) for Income Taxes       7,185       417       4,489     5,808     (206 )   NM     NM  
Net Income (Loss)     $ 19,039     $ 3,461     $ 14,331   $ 18,272   $ (1,390 )   NM     NM  
Diluted EPS     $ 0.60     $ 0.11     $ 0.50   $ 0.63   $ (0.05 )   NM     NM  
Avg. Diluted Shares (000s)       31,604       30,603       28,874     28,867     28,853     9.5     3.3  
                                 
Core Net Income1     $ 16,973     $ 17,784     $ 16,168   $ 10,297   $ 5,500     208.6     (4.6 )
Core EPS1     $ 0.54     $ 0.58     $ 0.56   $ 0.36   $ 0.19     184.2     (6.9 )

1 See Reconciliation of GAAP Earnings and Core Earnings

Net interest income for 1Q21 was $60.9 million, an increase of 49.2% YoY and 9.3% QoQ (Empire contributed $6.1 million in 1Q21 and $4.2 million in 4Q20).

  • Net interest margin of 3.18%, increased 74 bps YoY and 10 bps QoQ; net purchase accounting accretion was $0.9 million in 1Q21 and not meaningful in 4Q20
  • Prepayment penalty income from loans and securities, net reversals and recoveries of interest from non-accrual loans, net gains (losses) from fair value adjustments on qualifying hedges, and purchase accounting accretion totaled $3.3 million (17 bps) in 1Q21, $2.1 million (11 bps) in 4Q20, $1.7 million (11 bps) in 3Q20, $0.4 million (2 bps) in 2Q20, and $(0.9) million ((5) bps) in 1Q20
  • Excluding these items, net interest margin was 3.01% in 1Q21, 2.97% in 4Q20, 2.89% in 3Q20, 2.85% in 2Q20, and 2.49% in 1Q20, or an increase of 52 bps YoY and 4 bps QoQ

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $2.8 million in 1Q21, compared to $3.9 million in 4Q20, $2.5 million in 3Q20, $9.6 million in 2Q20, and $7.2 million in 1Q20.

  • 1Q21 provision for credit losses was driven by the charge-off of the total remaining taxi medallion portfolio of $2.8 million; excluding the taxi medallion portfolio, net charge-offs were only $0.1 million
  • Net charge-offs were $2.9 million in 1Q21, $0.6 million in 4Q20, $0.8 million in 3Q20, $1.0 million in 2Q20, and $1.1 million in 1Q20

Non-interest income (loss) for 1Q21 was $6.3 million versus $(1.2) million in 4Q20, $1.4 million in 3Q20, $13.7 million in 2Q20, and $(2.9) million in 1Q20.

  • Non-interest income (loss) included net gains (losses) from fair value adjustments of $1.0 million ($0.02 per share, net of tax) in 1Q21, $(4.1) million ($(0.11) per share, net of tax) in 4Q20, $(2.2) million ($(0.06) per share, net of tax) in 3Q20, $10.2 million ($0.27 per share, net of tax) in 2Q20, and $(6.0) million ($(0.15) per share, net of tax) in 1Q20
  • The net gain on the disposition of assets was $0.6 million in 1Q21 ($0.01 per share, net of tax); losses on the sale of investment securities were $0.6 million ($0.02 per share, net of tax) in 4Q20 and less than $0.1 million (less than $0.01 per share, net of tax) in both 2Q20 and 1Q20;
  • Absent all above items, non-interest income was $4.7 million in 1Q21, up 48.7% YoY and 32.3% QoQ and was primarily driven by strong customer swap activity

Non-interest expense was $38.2 million in 1Q21 compared to $46.8 million in 4Q20, $30.0 million in 3Q20, $28.8 million in 2Q20, and $32.4 million in 1Q20.

  • 1Q21 non-interest expense includes $1.0 million of pre-tax merger charges ($0.02 per share, net of tax) and $0.1 million of core deposit intangible amortization and other purchase accounting adjustments (less than $0.01 per share net of tax)
  • 4Q20 non-interest expense includes $5.3 million pre-tax merger charges ($0.14 per share, net of tax) and $7.8 million pre-tax debt prepayment penalties ($0.20 per share, net of tax)
  • 3Q20, 2Q20, and 1Q20 non-interest expense includes $0.4 million of merger charges ($0.01 per share, net of tax), $0.2 million ($0.01 per share, net of tax), and $0.9 million ($0.02 per share, net of tax), respectively
  • Excluding the above items, core operating expenses were $37.1 million in 1Q21, up 17.8% YoY and 10.5% QoQ; Empire contributed $1.9 million in 1Q21 and $1.7 million in 4Q20
  • There were $3.3 million of seasonal compensation expenses in 1Q21 (compared to $3.0 million a year ago) that are not expected to repeat in 2Q21
  • The ratio of core operating expense to average assets was 1.82% in 1Q21, 1.74% in 4Q20, 1.67% in 3Q20, 1.59% in 2Q20, and 1.77% in 1Q20
  • The efficiency ratio was 58.6% in 1Q21, 57.6% in 4Q20, 55.4% in 3Q20, 54.9% in 2Q20, and 68.2% in 1Q20

The provision (benefit) for income taxes was $7.2 million in 1Q21 versus $0.4 million in 4Q20, $4.5 million in 3Q20, $5.8 million in 2Q20, and $(0.2) million in 1Q20.

  • Pre-tax income (loss) was $26.2 million in 1Q21, compared to $3.9 million in 4Q20, $18.8 million in 3Q20, $24.1 million in 2Q20, and $(1.6) million in 1Q20
  • The effective tax rate was 27.4% in 1Q21, 10.8% in 4Q20, 23.9% in 3Q20, 24.1% in 2Q20, and 12.9% in 1Q20
  • New York State passed a law increasing the state tax rate to 7.25% from 6.5% on April 19, 2021; with this change, we now expect the effective tax rate to approximate 27% in 2021
Balance Sheet, Credit Quality, and Capital Highlights
                                   
                          Y/Y   Q/Q
($000s, except per share data)   1Q21     4Q20   3Q20   2Q20   1Q20   Change   Change
Loans And Deposits                                  
Period End Loans, net   $ 6,700     $ 6,660   $ 5,903   $ 5,947   $ 5,904   13.5 %   0.6 %
Average Deposits     6,285       5,515     4,999     5,043     5,094   23.4     14.0  
                                   
Credit Quality                                  
Nonperforming Loans   $ 21,186     $ 21,073   $ 24,792   $ 20,188   $ 16,752   26.5 %   0.5 %
Nonperforming Assets     21,221       21,108     24,827     20,431     16,995   24.9     0.5  
Criticized and Classified Assets     63,130       71,691     42,181     48,712     34,199   84.6     (11.9
Allowance for Credit Losses/Loans (%)     0.67       0.67     0.65     0.61     0.47   20 bps   - bps
                                   
Capital                                  
Book Value/Share   $ 20.65     $ 20.11   $ 20.78   $ 20.27   $ 19.48   6.0 %   2.7 %
Tangible Book Value/Share     19.99       19.45     20.22     19.71     18.92   5.7     2.8  
Tang. Common Equity/Tang. Assets (%)     7.60       7.52     8.10     7.78     7.38   22 bps   8 bps
Leverage Ratio (%)     8.44       8.38     9.03     8.64     8.59   (15   6  

Net loans held for investment were $6.7 billion, an increase of 13.5% YoY and 0.6% QoQ.

  • SBA Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans were $251.0 million at 1Q21, compared to $151.9 million at 4Q20, $111.6 million at 3Q20, and $93.2 million at 2Q20, as we supported our customers with the second round of PPP originations and forgiveness, with originations totaling $123.2 million in 1Q21
  • Total loan closings were $322.9 million (including $123.2 million from PPP) in 1Q21 versus $316.0 million in 4Q20, $155.6 million in 3Q20, $233.8 million in 2Q20, and $298.7 million in 1Q20
  • The loan pipeline was $375.8 million at March 31, 2021, compared to $324.4 million a year ago

Average Deposits totaled $6.3 billion, rising 23.4% YoY and 14.0% QoQ, partially due to customer growth, the Empire transaction, and unused PPP funds.

  • Core deposits (non-CD deposits) were 82.5% of total average deposits (including escrow deposits) in 1Q21, compared to 75.1% a year ago
  • With the steepening of the yield curve, we have extended the duration of our funding liabilities to prepare for rising short term rates

Credit Quality; Non-performing loans totaled $21.2 million compared to $21.1 million in 4Q20 and $16.8 million in 1Q20.

  • Non-performing assets totaled $21.2 million, flat QoQ, but up 24.9% YoY
  • Criticized and classified assets totaled $63.1 million in 1Q21, compared to $71.7 million in 4Q20, and $34.2 million in 1Q20; the QoQ decline was primarily due to improved borrowers’ fundamentals, while the YoY rise related to the impacts of the pandemic
  • Loans classified as troubled debt restructured (TDR) totaled $15.2 million, versus $15.7 million in 4Q20, and $6.3 million a year ago
  • Active COVID-19 forbearances totaled 116 loans with a principal balance of $295.5 million at March 31 2021, with 61% making interest payments; approximately 25% of these loans are scheduled to exit forbearance in 2Q21, 15% in 3Q21, and 43% in 4Q21
  • Over 85% of gross loans are collateralized by real estate and these loans have a loan-to-value ratio of 38% as of March 31, 2021
  • Allowance for credit losses were 0.67% of loans in 1Q21 compared to 0.67% in 4Q20 and 0.47% a year ago

Capital; Book value per common share increased to $20.65 in 1Q21, compared to $20.11 in 4Q20 and $19.48 in 1Q20; tangible book value per common share, a non-GAAP measure, improved to $19.99 in 1Q21, versus $19.45 in 4Q20, and $18.92 in 1Q20.

  • The Company paid a dividend of $0.21 per share in 1Q21 and did not repurchase any shares in the quarter; up to 284,806 shares remained subject to repurchase under the authorized stock repurchase program, which has no expiration or maximum dollar limit
  • Tangible common equity to tangible assets was 7.60% in 1Q21 compared to 7.38% a year ago
  • The Company and the Bank remain well capitalized under all applicable regulatory requirements
  • The leverage ratio was 8.44% in 1Q21 versus 8.59% in 1Q20
Conference Call Information And Future Earnings Release Dates

Conference Call Information:

  • John R. Buran, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Susan K. Cullen, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call tomorrow, Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at 9:30 AM (ET) to discuss the Company’s first quarter 2021 results and strategy.
  • Dial-in for Live Call: 1-877-509-5836
  • Webcast: https://services.choruscall.com/links/ffic210428.html
  • Dial-in for Replay: 1-877-344-7529
  • Replay Access Code: 10151631
  • The conference call will be simultaneously webcast and archived through April 28, 2022.

Future Earnings Release Dates:

The Company plans to release quarterly financial results on the following dates:

Second Quarter 2021 after the market close on July 27, 2021; conference call at 9:30 AM (ET) on July 28, 2021.

Third Quarter 2021 after the market close on October 26, 2021; conference call at 9:30 AM (ET) on October 27, 2021.

A detailed announcement will be issued prior to each quarter’s close confirming the date and time of the earnings release and conference call for that quarter.

About Flushing Financial Corporation

Flushing Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: FFIC) is the holding company for Flushing Bank®, a New York State-chartered commercial bank insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. The Bank serves consumers, businesses, professionals, corporate clients, and public entities by offering a full complement of deposit, loan, equipment finance, and cash management services through its banking offices located in Queens, Brooklyn, Manhattan, and on Long Island. As a leader in real estate lending, the Bank’s experienced lending team creates mortgage solutions for real estate owners and property managers both within and outside the New York City metropolitan area. Flushing Bank is an Equal Housing Lender. The Bank also operates an online banking division consisting of iGObanking.com®, which offers competitively priced deposit products to consumers nationwide, and BankPurely®, an eco-friendly, healthier lifestyle community brand.

Additional information on Flushing Bank and Flushing Financial Corporation may be obtained by visiting the Company’s website at http://www.flushingbank.com. Flushing Financial Corporation’s earnings release and presentation slides will be available prior to the conference call at www.flushingbank.com under investor relations.

“Safe Harbor” Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Statements in this Press Release relating to plans, strategies, economic performance and trends, projections of results of specific activities or investments and other statements that are not descriptions of historical facts may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking information is inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors, which include, but are not limited to, risk factors discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 and in other documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Forward-looking statements may be identified by terms such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “could”, “expects”, “plans”, “intends”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates”, “predicts”, “forecasts”, “goals”, “potential” or “continue” or similar terms or the negative of these terms. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. The Company has no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Investor Contact: Susan K. Cullen, SEVP, Treasurer and CFO, 718-961-5400


Statistical Tables Follow -

FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Unaudited)

                                       
    At or for the three months ended
    March 31,    December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31, 
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)      2021   2020   2020   2020   2020
Performance Ratios (1)                                       
Return on average assets     0.93 %       0.18 %       0.81 %       1.01 %       (0.08 )%
Return on average equity     12.29       2.27       9.94       13.11       (0.96 )
Yield on average interest-earning assets (2)     3.77       3.82       3.84       3.81       3.98  
Cost of average interest-bearing liabilities     0.69       0.86       0.98       1.09       1.74  
Cost of funds     0.61       0.77       0.89       0.99       1.61  
Net interest rate spread during period (2)     3.08       2.96       2.86       2.72       2.24  
Net interest margin (2)     3.18       3.08       3.00       2.87       2.44  
Non-interest expense to average assets     1.87       2.43       1.69       1.60       1.82  
Efficiency ratio (3)     58.58       57.56       55.37       54.92       68.21  
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities     1.18 X     1.17 X     1.16 X     1.15 X     1.13
                                       
Average Balances                                      
Total loans, net   $ 6,700,476     $ 6,375,516     $ 5,904,051     $ 5,946,412     $ 5,794,866  
Total interest-earning assets     7,667,217       7,243,472       6,675,896       6,809,835       6,719,857  
Total assets     8,147,714       7,705,407       7,083,028       7,206,059       7,106,998  
Total due to depositors     5,361,619       4,708,760       4,353,560       4,395,228       4,578,793  
Total interest-bearing liabilities     6,475,843       6,169,574       5,731,899       5,912,774       5,951,925  
Stockholders' equity     619,647       609,463       576,512       557,414       576,597  
                                       
Per Share Data                                          
Book value per common share (4)   $ 20.65     $ 20.11     $ 20.78     $ 20.27     $ 19.48  
Tangible book value per common share (5)   $ 19.99     $ 19.45     $ 20.22     $ 19.71     $ 18.92  
                                       
Stockholders' Equity                                         
Stockholders' equity   $ 639,201     $ 618,997     $ 586,406     $ 571,921     $ 549,683  
Tangible stockholders' equity     618,839       598,476       570,571       556,086       533,848  
                                       
Consolidated Regulatory Capital Ratios                                           
Tier 1 capital   $ 679,343     $ 662,987     $ 630,380     $ 617,620     $ 610,898  
Common equity Tier 1 capital     636,071       621,247       593,344       583,238       567,306  
Total risk-based capital     806,922       794,034       740,499       726,291       712,761  
Risk Weighted Assets     6,281,136       6,287,598       5,381,938       5,406,104       5,418,219  
                                       
Tier 1 leverage capital (well capitalized = 5%)     8.44 %       8.38 %       9.03 %       8.64 %       8.59
Common equity Tier 1 risk-based capital (well capitalized = 6.5%)     10.13       9.88       11.02       10.79       10.47  
Tier 1 risk-based capital (well capitalized = 8.0%)     10.82       10.54       11.71       11.42       11.28  
Total risk-based capital (well capitalized = 10.0%)     12.85       12.63       13.76       13.43       13.16  
                                       
Capital Ratios                                           
Average equity to average assets     7.61 %       7.91 %       8.14 %       7.74 %       8.11
Equity to total assets     7.83       7.76       8.30       7.98       7.59  
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (6)     7.60       7.52       8.10       7.78       7.38  
                                       
Asset Quality                                           
Non-accrual loans (7)   $ 18,604     $ 18,325     $ 24,792     $ 20,038     $ 16,752  
Non-performing loans     21,186       21,073       24,792       20,188       16,752  
Non-performing assets     21,221       21,108       24,827       20,431       16,995  
Net charge-offs     2,865       646       837       1,007       1,149  
                                       
Asset Quality Ratios                                           
Non-performing loans to gross loans     0.31 %       0.31 %       0.42 %       0.34 %       0.28
Non-performing assets to total assets     0.26       0.26       0.35       0.29       0.23  
Allowance for loan losses to gross loans     0.67       0.67       0.65       0.61       0.47  
Allowance for loan losses to non-performing assets     212.52       213.91       154.44       179.68       165.32  
Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans     212.87       214.27       154.66       181.85       167.73  
Net charge-offs to average loans     0.17       0.04       0.06       0.07       0.08  
                                       
Full-service customer facilities     25       25       20       20       20  

(see footnotes on next page)

(1) Ratios are presented on an annualized basis, where appropriate.
(2) Yields are calculated on the tax equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for the periods presented.
(3) Efficiency ratio, a non-GAAP measure, was calculated by dividing non-interest expense (excluding merger expense, OREO expense, prepayment penalty on borrowings, the net gain/loss from the sale of OREO and net amortization of purchase accounting adjustments) by the total of net interest income (excluding net gains and losses from fair value adjustments on qualifying hedges and net amortization of purchase accounting adjustments) and non-interest income (excluding life insurance proceeds, net gains and losses from the sale or disposition of securities, assets and fair value adjustments).
(4) Calculated by dividing stockholders’ equity by shares outstanding.
(5) Calculated by dividing tangible stockholders’ common equity, a non-GAAP measure, by shares outstanding. Tangible stockholders’ common equity is stockholders’ equity less intangible assets (goodwill, net of deferred taxes). See “Calculation of Tangible Stockholders’ Common Equity to Tangible Assets”.
(6) See “Calculation of Tangible Stockholders’ Common Equity to Tangible Assets”.
(7) Excludes performing non-accrual TDR loans.


FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)

                             
  For the three months ended
  March 31,    December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31, 
(In thousands, except per share data) 2021   2020   2020   2020   2020
Interest and Dividend Income                             
Interest and fees on loans $ 69,021     $ 66,120     $ 60,367     $ 60,557     $ 61,109  
Interest and dividends on securities:                            
Interest   3,072       2,813       3,525       4,182       5,256  
Dividends   8       8       9       11       15  
Other interest income   36       30       13       22       290  
Total interest and dividend income   72,137       68,971       63,914       64,772       66,670  
                             
Interest Expense                             
Deposits   6,105       6,470       7,093       9,971       18,778  
Other interest expense   5,140       6,769       6,897       6,084       7,066  
Total interest expense   11,245       13,239       13,990       16,055       25,844  
                             
Net Interest Income   60,892       55,732       49,924       48,717       40,826  
Provision for credit losses   2,820       3,862       2,470       9,619       7,178  
Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses   58,072       51,870       47,454       39,098       33,648  
                             
Non-interest Income                             
Banking services fee income   2,725       1,442       1,316       944       798  
Net loss on sale of securities         (610 )           (54 )     (37 )
Net gain on sale of loans   31       6                   42  
Net gain on disposition of assets   621                          
Net gain (loss) from fair value adjustments   982       (4,129 )     (2,225 )     10,205       (5,993 )
Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock dividends   689       734       874       881       964  
Life insurance proceeds                     659        
Bank owned life insurance   997       1,016       923       932       943  
Other income   266       360       463       170       419  
Total non-interest income (loss)   6,311       (1,181 )     1,351       13,737       (2,864 )
                             
Non-interest Expense                             
Salaries and employee benefits   22,664       22,089       17,335       16,184       18,620  
Occupancy and equipment   3,367       3,446       3,021       2,827       2,840  
Professional services   2,400       2,463       2,064       1,985       2,862  
FDIC deposit insurance   1,213       562       727       737       650  
Data processing   2,109       3,411       1,668       1,813       1,694  
Depreciation and amortization   1,639       1,579       1,542       1,555       1,536  
Other real estate owned/foreclosure (recoveries) expense   (10 )     95       240       45       (164 )
Net loss from sales of real estate owned               5             31  
Prepayment penalty on borrowings         7,834                    
Other operating expenses   4,777       5,332       3,383       3,609       4,311  
Total non-interest expense   38,159       46,811       29,985       28,755       32,380  
                             
Income (loss) Before Income Taxes   26,224       3,878       18,820       24,080       (1,596 )
                             
Provision (benefit) for Income Taxes                             
Federal   5,071       533       3,359       4,307       989  
State and local   2,114       (116 )     1,130       1,501       (1,195 )
Total taxes   7,185       417       4,489       5,808       (206 )
                             
Net Income (loss) $ 19,039     $ 3,461     $ 14,331     $ 18,272     $ (1,390 )
                             
Basic earnings (loss) per common share $ 0.60     $ 0.11     $ 0.50     $ 0.63     $ (0.05 )
Diluted earnings (loss) per common share $ 0.60     $ 0.11     $ 0.50     $ 0.63     $ (0.05 )
Dividends per common share $ 0.21     $ 0.21     $ 0.21     $ 0.21     $ 0.21  
                             
Basic average shares   31,604       30,603       28,874       28,867       28,853  
Diluted average shares   31,604       30,603       28,874       28,867       28,853  


FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(Unaudited)

                               
    March 31,       December 31,      September 30,      June 30,      March 31, 
(Dollars in thousands)   2021   2020   2020   2020   2020
ASSETS                                   
Cash and due from banks   $ 174,420     $ 157,388     $ 75,560     $ 84,754     $ 157,184  
Securities held-to-maturity:                              
Mortgage-backed securities     7,909       7,914       7,919       7,924       7,929  
Other securities     49,912       49,918       50,252       50,078       50,225  
Securities available for sale:                              
Mortgage-backed securities     518,781       404,460       386,235       442,507       489,556  
Other securities     242,440       243,514       234,721       232,803       225,856  
Loans     6,745,316       6,704,674       5,941,398       5,983,275       5,932,088  
Allowance for loan losses     (45,099 )     (45,153 )     (38,343 )     (36,710 )     (28,098 )
Net loans     6,700,217       6,659,521       5,903,055       5,946,565       5,903,990  
Interest and dividends receivable     44,941       44,041       36,068       30,219       25,526  
Bank premises and equipment, net     27,498       28,179       25,766       27,018       27,899  
Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock     41,498       43,439       57,119       56,400       74,000  
Bank owned life insurance     182,707       181,710       158,701       157,779       158,655  
Goodwill     17,636       17,636       16,127       16,127       16,127  
Other real estate owned, net                       208       208  
Core deposit intangibles     3,013       3,172                    
Right of use asset     53,802       50,743       42,326       38,303       39,729  
Other assets     94,410       84,759       69,207       71,974       68,526  
Total assets   $ 8,159,184     $ 7,976,394     $ 7,063,056     $ 7,162,659     $ 7,245,410  
                               
LIABILITIES                                  
Deposits   $ 6,326,577     $ 6,090,733     $ 4,906,359     $ 5,049,874     $ 4,828,435  
Mortgagors' escrow deposits     74,348       45,622       57,136       48,525       73,051  
Borrowed funds     948,920       1,020,895       1,323,975       1,305,187       1,617,582  
Operating lease liability     58,080       59,100       49,737       45,897       47,726  
Other liabilities     112,058       141,047       139,443       141,255       128,933  
Total liabilities     7,519,983       7,357,397       6,476,650       6,590,738       6,695,727  
                               
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY                                  
Preferred stock (5,000,000 shares authorized; none issued)                              
Common stock ($0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized)     341       341       315       315       315  
Additional paid-in capital     260,019       261,533       227,877       226,901       225,893  
Treasury stock     (65,479 )     (69,400 )     (69,409 )     (69,436 )     (69,540 )
Retained earnings     455,023       442,789       445,931       437,663       425,455  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes     (10,703 )     (16,266 )     (18,308 )     (23,522 )     (32,440 )
Total stockholders' equity     639,201       618,997       586,406       571,921       549,683  
                               
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 8,159,184     $ 7,976,394     $ 7,063,056     $ 7,162,659     $ 7,245,410  
                               
(In thousands)                              
Issued shares     34,088       34,088       31,531       31,531       31,531  
Outstanding shares     30,954       30,776       28,218       28,217       28,214  
Treasury shares     3,133       3,312       3,312       3,313       3,317  

  

FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)

                               
    For the three months ended
    March 31,    December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31, 
(In thousands)   2021   2020   2020   2020   2020
Interest-earning Assets:                                   
Mortgage loans, net   $ 5,155,975   $ 5,010,097   $ 4,721,742   $ 4,762,068   $ 4,697,531
Other loans, net     1,544,501     1,365,419     1,182,309     1,184,344     1,097,335
Total loans, net     6,700,476     6,375,516     5,904,051     5,946,412     5,794,866
Taxable securities:                                   
Mortgage-backed securities     433,917     413,875     413,902     465,365     507,912
Other securities     300,828     266,663     243,754     243,867     243,726
Total taxable securities     734,745     680,538     657,656     709,232     751,638
Tax-exempt securities:                                   
Other securities     50,828     50,768     51,652     60,280     63,535
Total tax-exempt securities     50,828     50,768     51,652     60,280     63,535
Interest-earning deposits and federal funds sold     181,168     136,650     62,537     93,911     109,818
Total interest-earning assets     7,667,217     7,243,472     6,675,896     6,809,835     6,719,857
Other assets     480,497     461,935     407,132     396,224     387,141
Total assets   $ 8,147,714   $ 7,705,407   $ 7,083,028   $ 7,206,059   $ 7,106,998
                               
Interest-bearing Liabilities:                                   
Deposits:                                   
Savings accounts   $ 170,079   $ 163,382   $ 160,100   $ 188,587   $ 194,026
NOW accounts     2,183,356     1,924,840     1,625,109     1,440,147     1,419,739
Money market accounts     1,905,543     1,507,245     1,461,996     1,580,652     1,697,783
Certificate of deposit accounts     1,102,641     1,113,293     1,106,355     1,185,842     1,267,245
Total due to depositors     5,361,619     4,708,760     4,353,560     4,395,228     4,578,793
Mortgagors' escrow accounts     65,372     75,005     55,868     87,058     65,503
Total interest-bearing deposits     5,426,991     4,783,765     4,409,428     4,482,286     4,644,296
Borrowings     1,048,852     1,385,809     1,322,471     1,430,488     1,307,629
Total interest-bearing liabilities     6,475,843     6,169,574     5,731,899     5,912,774     5,951,925
Non interest-bearing demand deposits     858,080     731,170     589,674     560,637     449,761
Other liabilities     194,144     195,200     184,943     175,234     128,715
Total liabilities     7,528,067     7,095,944     6,506,516     6,648,645     6,530,401
Equity     619,647     609,463     576,512     557,414     576,597
Total liabilities and equity   $ 8,147,714   $ 7,705,407   $ 7,083,028   $ 7,206,059   $ 7,106,998
                               
Net interest-earning assets   $ 1,191,374   $ 1,073,898   $ 943,997   $ 897,061   $ 767,932


FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
NET INTEREST INCOME AND NET INTEREST MARGIN
(Unaudited)

                                   
    For the three months ended
    March 31,    December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31, 
(Dollars in thousands)   2021   2020   2020   2020   2020
Interest Income:                                       
Mortgage loans, net   $ 55,219     $ 53,777     $ 49,814     $ 49,719     $ 49,412  
Other loans, net     13,802       12,343       10,553       10,838       11,697  
Total loans, net     69,021       66,120       60,367       60,557       61,109  
Taxable securities:                                       
Mortgage-backed securities     1,698       1,435       1,928       2,327       3,040  
Other securities     963       957       1,166       1,358       1,697  
Total taxable securities     2,661       2,392       3,094       3,685       4,737  
Tax-exempt securities:                                       
Other securities     530       543       557       643       676  
Total tax-exempt securities     530       543       557       643       676  
Interest-earning deposits and federal funds sold     36       30       13       22       290  
Total interest-earning assets     72,248       69,085       64,031       64,907       66,812  
Interest Expense:                                       
Deposits:                                       
Savings accounts   $ 75     $ 75     $ 65     $ 74     $ 281  
NOW accounts     1,706       1,320       1,242       2,099       4,648  
Money market accounts     2,100       2,010       2,108       3,208       7,042  
Certificate of deposit accounts     2,222       3,065       3,700       4,564       6,767  
Total due to depositors     6,103       6,470       7,115       9,945       18,738  
Mortgagors' escrow accounts     2             (22 )     26       40  
Total interest-bearing deposits     6,105       6,470       7,093       9,971       18,778  
Borrowings     5,140       6,769       6,897       6,084       7,066  
Total interest-bearing liabilities     11,245       13,239       13,990       16,055       25,844  
Net interest income- tax equivalent   $ 61,003     $ 55,846     $ 50,041     $ 48,852     $ 40,968  
Included in net interest income above:                                  
Prepayment penalties received on loans and securities and net of reversals and recovered interest from non-accrual loans   $ 947     $ 1,093     $ 1,518     $ 776     $ 1,189  
Net gains/(losses) from fair value adjustments on qualifying hedges included in loan interest income     1,427       1,023       230       (365 )     (2,073 )
Purchase accounting adjustments     922       11                    
Interest-earning Assets Yields:                                       
Mortgage loans, net     4.28 %       4.29 %       4.22     4.18     4.21
Other loans, net     3.57       3.62       3.57       3.66       4.26  
Total loans, net     4.12       4.15       4.09       4.07       4.22  
Taxable securities:                                       
Mortgage-backed securities     1.57       1.39       1.86       2.00       2.39  
Other securities     1.28       1.44       1.91       2.23       2.79  
Total taxable securities     1.45       1.41       1.88       2.08       2.52  
Tax-exempt securities: (1)                                       
Other securities     4.17       4.28       4.31       4.27       4.26  
Total tax-exempt securities     4.17       4.28       4.31       4.27       4.26  
Interest-earning deposits and federal funds sold     0.08       0.09       0.08       0.09       1.06  
Total interest-earning assets     3.77 %       3.82 %       3.84     3.81     3.98
Interest-bearing Liabilities Yields:                                       
Deposits:                                       
Savings accounts     0.18 %       0.18 %       0.16     0.16     0.58
NOW accounts     0.31       0.27       0.31       0.58       1.31  
Money market accounts     0.44       0.53       0.58       0.81       1.66  
Certificate of deposit accounts     0.81       1.10       1.34       1.54       2.14  
Total due to depositors     0.46       0.55       0.65       0.91       1.64  
Mortgagors' escrow accounts     0.01             (0.16 )     0.12       0.24  
Total interest-bearing deposits     0.45       0.54       0.64       0.89       1.62  
Borrowings     1.96       1.95       2.09       1.70       2.16  
Total interest-bearing liabilities     0.69 %       0.86 %       0.98     1.09     1.74
                                   
Net interest rate spread (tax equivalent)     3.08 %       2.96 %       2.86     2.72     2.24
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)     3.18 %       3.08 %       3.00     2.87     2.44
Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities     1.18 X     1.17 X     1.16     1.15     1.13


(1) Yields are calculated on the tax equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for the periods presented.


FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
DEPOSIT and LOAN COMPOSITION
(Unaudited)

Deposit Composition

                                       
                                  March 2021 vs.   March 2021 vs.
    March 31,    December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,    December 2020   March 2020
(Dollars in thousands)      2021      2020      2020      2020      2020      % Change      % Change
Deposits                                             
Non-interest bearing   $ 917,189   $ 778,672   $ 607,954   $ 581,881   $ 489,198   17.8   87.5
Interest bearing:                                             
Certificate of deposit accounts     1,070,595     1,138,361     1,051,644     1,135,977     1,172,381   (6.0 )   (8.7 )
Savings accounts     170,272     168,183     160,294     184,895     192,192   1.2     (11.4 )
Money market accounts     1,990,656     1,682,345     1,381,552     1,474,880     1,597,109   18.3     24.6  
NOW accounts     2,177,865     2,323,172     1,704,915     1,672,241     1,377,555   (6.3 )   58.1  
Total interest-bearing deposits     5,409,388     5,312,061     4,298,405     4,467,993     4,339,237   1.8     24.7  
                                       
Total deposits   $ 6,326,577   $ 6,090,733   $ 4,906,359   $ 5,049,874   $ 4,828,435   3.9   31.0

Loan Composition

                                       
                                  March 2021 vs.   March 2021 vs.
    March 31,    December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,    December 2020   March 2020
(Dollars in thousands)      2021      2020      2020      2020      2020      % Change      % Change
Loans held for investment:                                             
Multi-family residential   $ 2,525,967     $ 2,533,952     $ 2,252,757     $ 2,285,555     $ 2,272,343     (0.3 )%   11.2
Commercial real estate     1,721,702       1,754,754       1,636,659       1,646,085       1,664,934     (1.9 )   3.4  
One-to-four family ― mixed-use property     595,431       602,981       585,159       591,347       592,109     (1.3 )   0.6  
One-to-four family ― residential     239,391       245,211       191,011       184,741       189,774     (2.4 )   26.1  
Co-operative apartments     7,965       8,051       8,132       8,423       8,493     (1.1 )   (6.2 )
Construction     61,528       83,322       63,567       69,433       66,727     (26.2 )   (7.8 )
Mortgage Loans     5,151,984       5,228,271       4,737,285       4,785,584       4,794,380     (1.5 )   7.5  
                                       
Small Business Administration (1)     267,120       167,376       124,649       106,813       14,076     59.6     1,797.7  
Taxi medallion           2,757       2,317       3,269       3,281     (100.0 )   (100.0 )
Commercial business and other     1,326,657       1,303,225       1,063,429       1,073,623       1,104,967     1.8     20.1  
Non-mortgage loans     1,593,777       1,473,358       1,190,395       1,183,705       1,122,324     8.2     42.0  
                                       
Net unamortized premiums and unearned loan fees (2)     (445 )     3,045       13,718       13,986       15,384     (114.6 )   (102.9 )
Allowance for loan losses     (45,099 )     (45,153 )     (38,343 )     (36,710 )     (28,098 )   (0.1 )   60.5  
Net loans   $ 6,700,217     $ 6,659,521     $ 5,903,055     $ 5,946,565     $ 5,903,990     0.6   13.5


(1) Includes $251.0 million, $151.9 million, $111.6 million and $93.2 million of PPP loans at March, 31, 2021, December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020, respectively.
(2) Includes $10.5 million and $11.3 million of purchase accounting unamortized discount resulting from the acquisition of Empire Bancorp at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively.


FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
LOAN CLOSINGS, RATES, and FORBEARANCE DETAIL
(Unaudited)

Loan Closings

                               
    For the three months ended
    March 31,    December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31, 
(In thousands)      2021      2020      2020      2020      2020
Multi-family residential   $ 58,553   $ 52,024   $ 33,733   $ 59,654   $ 67,318
Commercial real estate     17,156     57,634     26,644     8,003     99,571
One-to-four family – mixed-use property     8,712     9,692     3,867     8,117     13,455
One-to-four family – residential     3,131     8,422     2,296     2,674     8,413
Co-operative apartments                     704
Construction     7,123     6,869     5,420     2,821     6,749
Mortgage Loans     94,675     134,641     71,960     81,269     196,210
                               
Small Business Administration (1)     125,093     598     18,456     93,241     57
Commercial business and other     103,118     180,787     65,160     59,287     102,448
Non-mortgage Loans     228,211     181,385     83,616     152,528     102,505
                               
Total   $ 322,886   $ 316,026   $ 155,576   $ 233,797   $ 298,715


(1) Includes $123.2 million, $18.4 million and $93.2 million of PPP closings for the three months ended March 31, 2021, September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020, respectively.


Weighted Average Rate on Loan Closings

                               
    For the three months ended
       March 31,    December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31, 
Loan type   2021   2020   2020   2020   2020
Mortgage loans   3.47 %     3.47 %     3.56 %     3.79 %     3.93 %  
Non-mortgage loans   2.26     3.37     2.81     1.99     4.23  
Total loans   2.62 %     3.41 %     3.16 %     2.62 %     4.03 %  
                               
Excluding PPP loans   3.62 %     3.41 %     3.45 %     3.71 %     4.03 %  


Forbearance Detail
•   Loans paying interest only comprise 61% of forbearance loans; excluding this forbearance loans were only 1.7% of loans

                               
                               
                               
(Dollars in thousands)   Forbearances (1)   Backed by Mortgages (1)
       Balance      % of Sector      Balance      % of Forbearances   LTV
Higher Risk Segments                              
Restaurants and Catering Halls   $ 15,578   17.0 %     $ 15,578   100.0 %     31.6 %  
Hotels     107,867   56.6       107,867   100.0     50.3  
Travel and Leisure     37,670   21.0       37,670   100.0     36.9  
Retail Services (2)     12,046   6.5       3,169   26.3     36.9  
CRE - Single Tenant     275   0.2       275   100.0     51.9  
CRE - Strip Mall     9,785   3.4       9,785   100.0     47.3  
Transportation (2)     7,463   4.9              
Contractors (2)     2,131   0.6       723   33.9     58.3  
Schools and Child Care     10,260   14.4       10,260   100.0     55.5  
   Subtotal   $ 203,075   10.5 %     $ 185,327   91.3 %     44.6 %  
                               
Lower Risk Segments   $ 92,452   1.9 %     $ 90,404   97.8 %     33.8 %  
                               
   Total   $ 295,527   4.4 %     $ 275,731   93.3 %     40.4 %  


(1) Represents dollar amount granted at modification
(2) Loans not backed by mortgages are collateralized by equipment


FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
ASSET QUALITY
(Unaudited)

Allowance for Loan Losses

                               
    For the Three Months Ended
       March 31,    December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31, 
(Dollars in thousands)      2021   2020   2020   2020   2020
Allowance for loan losses                              
Beginning balances   $ 45,153     $ 38,343     $ 36,710     $ 28,098     $ 21,751  
Adoption of Current Expected Credit Losses                             379  
                               
Multi-family residential        33       (11 )     (14 )     (7 )     (6 )
Commercial real estate        64                          
One-to-four family – mixed-use property        19             (60 )     3       (78 )
One-to-four family – residential        (5 )     (2 )     (2 )     (3 )     (5 )
Small Business Administration        (10 )     (3 )     (47 )     165       (7 )
Taxi medallion        2,758       124       951              
Commercial business and other        6       538       9       849       1,245  
Total net loan charge-offs        2,865       646       837       1,007       1,149  
                               
Provision for loan losses     2,811       3,357       2,470       9,619       7,117  
Allowance recorded at the time of Acquisition           4,099                    
                               
Ending balance   $ 45,099     $ 45,153     $ 38,343     $ 36,710     $ 28,098  
                                       
Gross charge-offs   $ 2,922     $ 752     $ 964     $ 1,030     $ 1,259  
Gross recoveries     57       106       127       23       110  
                               
Allowance for loan losses to gross loans     0.67     0.67     0.65     0.61     0.47
Net loan charge-offs to average loans     0.17       0.04       0.06       0.07       0.08  


Non-Performing Assets

                                         
       March 31,    December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31, 
(Dollars in thousands)      2021   2020   2020   2020   2020
Loans 90 Days Or More Past Due and Still Accruing:                                             
Multi-family residential   $ 201     $ 201     $     $     $  
Commercial real estate           2,547                    
Construction     2,381                          
Commercial business and other                       150        
Total     2,582       2,748             150        
                                              
Non-accrual Loans:                                             
Multi-family residential     4,338       2,524       2,661       3,688       2,741  
Commercial real estate     8       1,683       2,657       2,671       8  
One-to-four family - mixed-use property (1)     2,355       1,366       1,366       2,511       607  
One-to-four family - residential     7,335       5,854       6,454       6,412       5,158  
Small Business Administration     1,151       1,151       1,151       1,321       1,518  
Taxi medallion(1)           2,317       2,218       1,757       1,761  
Commercial business and other(1)     3,417       3,430       8,285       1,678       4,959  
Total     18,604       18,325       24,792       20,038       16,752  
                                              
Total Non-performing Loans     21,186       21,073       24,792       20,188       16,752  
                                              
Other Non-performing Assets:                                             
Real estate acquired through foreclosure                       208       208  
Other asset acquired through foreclosure     35       35       35       35       35  
Total     35       35       35       243       243  
                                              
Total Non-performing Assets   $ 21,221     $ 21,108     $ 24,827     $ 20,431     $ 16,995  
                                              
Non-performing Assets to Total Assets     0.26 %       0.26 %       0.35 %       0.29 %       0.23 %  
Allowance For Loan Losses to Non-performing Loans     212.9 %       214.3 %       154.7 %       181.8 %       167.7 %  


(1) Not included in the above analysis are non-accrual performing TDR one-to-four family mixed use property loans totaling $0.3 million each in 1Q21, 4Q20 and 3Q20; non-accrual performing TDR taxi medallion loans totaling $0.4 million in 4Q20, $0.1 million in 3Q20, $1.5 million in 2Q20, and $1.5 million in 1Q20, and non-accrual performing TDR commercial business loans totaling $2.2 million each in 1Q21 and 4Q20, respectively; $1.0 million each in 3Q20, 2Q20, 1Q20, respectively.


FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP EARNINGS and CORE EARNINGS

Non-cash Fair Value Adjustments to GAAP Earnings

The variance in GAAP and core earnings is partly driven by the impact of non-cash net gains and losses from fair value adjustments. These fair value adjustments relate primarily to swaps designated to protect against rising rates and borrowing carried at fair value under the fair value option. As the swaps get closer to maturity, the volatility in fair value adjustments will dissipate. In a declining interest rate environment, the movement in the curve exaggerates our mark-to-market loss position. In a rising interest rate environment or a steepening of the yield curve, the loss position would experience an improvement.

Core Net Income, Core Diluted EPS, Core ROAE, Core ROAA, Pre-provision Pre-tax Net Revenue, Core Net Interest Income FTE, Core Net Interest Margin FTE, Base Net Interest Income FTE, Base Net Interest Margin FTE, Core Interest Income and Yield on Total Loans, Base Interest Income and Yield on Total Loans, Core Non-interest Income, Core Non-interest Expense and tangible book value per common share are each non-GAAP measures used in this release. A reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures appears below in tabular form. The Company believes that these measures are useful for both investors and management to understand the effects of certain interest and non-interest items and provide an alternative view of the Company's performance over time and in comparison to the Company's competitors. These measures should not be viewed as a substitute for net income. The Company believes that tangible book value per common share is useful for both investors and management as these are measures commonly used by financial institutions, regulators and investors to measure the capital adequacy of financial institutions. The Company believes these measures facilitate comparison of the quality and composition of the Company's capital over time and in comparison to its competitors. These measures should not be viewed as a substitute for total shareholders' equity.

These non-GAAP measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited. They should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of results reported under GAAP. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.


FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP EARNINGS and CORE EARNINGS
(Unaudited)

                               
    Three Months Ended
       March 31,    December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31, 
(Dollars In thousands, except per share data)   2021   2020   2020   2020   2020
                               
GAAP income (loss) before income taxes   $ 26,224     $ 3,878     $ 18,820     $ 24,080     $ (1,596 )
                               
Day 1, Provision for Credit Losses - Empire transaction (Provision for credit losses)           1,818                    
Net (gain) loss from fair value adjustments (Non-interest income (loss))     (982 )     4,129       2,225       (10,205 )     5,993  
Net loss on sale of securities (Non-interest income (loss))           610             54       37  
Life insurance proceeds (Non-interest income (loss))                       (659 )      
Net gain on disposition of assets (Non-interest income (loss))     (621 )                        
Net (gain) loss from fair value adjustments on qualifying hedges (Interest and fees on loans)     (1,427 )     (1,023 )     (230 )     365       2,073  
Prepayment penalty on borrowings (Non-interest expense)           7,834                    
Net amortization of purchase accounting adjustments (Various)     (789 )     80                    
Merger expense (Various)     973       5,349       422       194       929  
                               
Core income before taxes     23,378       22,675       21,237       13,829       7,436  
                               
Provision for income taxes for core income     6,405       4,891       5,069       3,532       1,936  
                               
Core net income   $ 16,973     $ 17,784     $ 16,168     $ 10,297     $ 5,500  
                               
GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per common share   $ 0.60     $ 0.11     $ 0.50     $ 0.63     $ (0.05 )
                               
Day 1, Provision for Credit Losses - Empire transaction, net of tax           0.05                    
Net (gain) loss from fair value adjustments, net of tax     (0.02 )     0.11       0.06       (0.27 )     0.15  
Net loss on sale of securities, net of tax           0.02                    
Life insurance proceeds                       (0.02 )      
Net gain on disposition of assets, net of tax     (0.01 )                        
Net (gain) loss from fair value adjustments on qualifying hedges, net of tax     (0.03 )     (0.03 )     (0.01 )     0.01       0.05  
Prepayment penalty on borrowings, net of tax           0.20                    
Net amortization of purchase accounting adjustments, net of tax     (0.02 )                        
Merger expense, net of tax     0.02       0.14       0.01       0.01       0.02  
                               
Core diluted earnings per common share(1)   $ 0.54     $ 0.58     $ 0.56     $ 0.36     $ 0.19  
                               
                               
Core net income, as calculated above   $ 16,973     $ 17,784     $ 16,168     $ 10,297     $ 5,500  
Average assets     8,147,714       7,705,407       7,083,028       7,206,059       7,106,998  
Average equity     619,647       609,463       576,512       557,414       576,597  
Core return on average assets(2)     0.83     0.92     0.91     0.57     0.31
Core return on average equity(2)     10.96     11.67     11.22     7.39     3.82


(1) Core diluted earnings per common share may not foot due to rounding.
(2) Ratios are calculated on an annualized basis.


FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP REVENUE and PRE-PROVISION
PRE-TAX NET REVENUE
(Unaudited)

                               
    Three Months Ended
       March 31,    December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31, 
(Dollars In thousands)   2021      2020      2020      2020      2020
                               
GAAP Net interest income   $ 60,892     $ 55,732     $ 49,924     $ 48,717     $ 40,826  
Net (gain) loss from fair value adjustments on qualifying hedges     (1,427 )     (1,023 )     (230 )     365       2,073  
Net amortization of purchase accounting adjustments     (922 )     (11 )                  
Core Net interest income   $ 58,543     $ 54,698     $ 49,694     $ 49,082     $ 42,899  
                               
GAAP Non-interest income (loss)   $ 6,311     $ (1,181 )   $ 1,351     $ 13,737     $ (2,864 )
Net (gain) loss from fair value adjustments     (982 )     4,129       2,225       (10,205 )     5,993  
Net loss on sale of securities           610             54       37  
Life insurance proceeds                       (659 )      
Net gain on sale of assets     (621 )                        
Core Non-interest income   $ 4,708     $ 3,558     $ 3,576     $ 2,927     $ 3,166  
                               
GAAP Non-interest expense   $ 38,159     $ 46,811     $ 29,985     $ 28,755     $ 32,380  
Prepayment penalty on borrowings           (7,834 )                  
Net amortization of purchase accounting adjustments     (133 )     (91 )                  
Merger expense     (973 )     (5,349 )     (422 )     (194 )     (929 )
Core Non-interest expense   $ 37,053     $ 33,537     $ 29,563     $ 28,561     $ 31,451  
                               
GAAP:                              
Net interest income   $ 60,892     $ 55,732     $ 49,924     $ 48,717     $ 40,826  
Non-interest income (loss)     6,311       (1,181 )     1,351       13,737       (2,864 )
Non-interest expense     (38,159 )     (46,811 )     (29,985 )     (28,755 )     (32,380 )
Pre-provision pre-tax net revenue   $ 29,044     $ 7,740     $ 21,290     $ 33,699     $ 5,582  
                               
Core:                              
Net interest income   $ 58,543     $ 54,698     $ 49,694     $ 49,082     $ 42,899  
Non-interest income     4,708       3,558       3,576       2,927       3,166  
Non-interest expense     (37,053 )     (33,537 )     (29,563 )     (28,561 )     (31,451 )
Pre-provision pre-tax net revenue   $ 26,198     $ 24,719     $ 23,707     $ 23,448     $ 14,614  
Efficiency Ratio     58.6     57.6     55.4     54.9     68.2


FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INTEREST INCOME and NET INTEREST MARGIN
to CORE and BASE NET INTEREST INCOME and NET INTEREST MARGIN
(Unaudited)

                               
    Three Months Ended
       March 31,    December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31, 
(Dollars In thousands)   2021   2020   2020   2020   2020
GAAP net interest income   $ 60,892     $ 55,732     $ 49,924     $ 48,717     $ 40,826  
Net (gain) loss from fair value adjustments on qualifying hedges     (1,427 )     (1,023 )     (230 )     365       2,073  
Net amortization of purchase accounting adjustments     (922 )     (11 )                  
Tax equivalent adjustment     111       114       117       135       142  
Core net interest income FTE   $ 58,654     $ 54,812     $ 49,811     $ 49,217     $ 43,041  
Prepayment penalties received on loans, net of reversals and recoveries of interest from non-accrual loans     (947 )     (1,093 )     (1,518 )     (776 )     (1,189 )
Base net interest income FTE   $ 57,707     $ 53,719     $ 48,293     $ 48,441     $ 41,852  
                               
Total average interest-earning assets (1)   $ 7,676,833     $ 7,245,147     $ 6,675,896     $ 6,809,835     $ 6,719,857  
Core net interest margin FTE     3.06     3.03     2.98     2.89     2.56
Base net interest margin FTE     3.01     2.97     2.89     2.85     2.49
                               
GAAP interest income on total loans, net   $ 69,021     $ 66,120     $ 60,367     $ 60,557     $ 61,109  
Net (gain) loss from fair value adjustments on qualifying hedges     (1,427 )     (1,023 )     (230 )     365       2,073  
Net amortization of purchase accounting adjustments     (728 )     (356 )                  
Core interest income on total loans, net   $ 66,866     $ 64,741     $ 60,137     $ 60,922     $ 63,182  
Prepayment penalties received on loans, net of reversals and recoveries of interest from non-accrual loans     (947 )     (1,093 )     (1,443 )     (776 )     (1,189 )
Base interest income on total loans, net   $ 65,919     $ 63,648     $ 58,694     $ 60,146     $ 61,993  
                               
Average total loans, net (1)   $ 6,711,446     $ 6,379,429     $ 5,904,051     $ 5,946,412     $ 5,794,866  
Core yield on total loans     3.99     4.06     4.07     4.10     4.36
Base yield on total loans     3.93     3.99     3.98     4.05     4.28


(1) Excludes purchase accounting average balances for three months ended March 31, 2021, and December 31, 2020.


FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
CALCULATION OF TANGIBLE STOCKHOLDERS’
COMMON EQUITY to TANGIBLE ASSETS
(Unaudited)

                               
       March 31,    December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31, 
(Dollars in thousands)   2021   2020   2020   2020   2020
Total Equity   $ 639,201     $ 618,997     $ 586,406     $ 571,921     $ 549,683  
Less:                                   
Goodwill     (17,636 )     (17,636 )     (16,127 )     (16,127 )     (16,127 )
Core deposit Intangibles     (3,013 )     (3,172 )                  
Intangible deferred tax liabilities     287       287       292       292       292  
Tangible Stockholders' Common Equity   $ 618,839     $ 598,476     $ 570,571     $ 556,086     $ 533,848  
                               
Total Assets   $ 8,159,184  