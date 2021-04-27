1Q21 GAAP EPS of $0.60, Core EPS of $0.54; Reported NIM Up 10 bps, Core NIM Rises 3 bps QoQ

/EIN News/ -- UNIONDALE, N.Y., April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flushing Financial Corporation (the “Company”) (NASDAQ-GS: FFIC)

John R. Buran, President and CEO Commentary

“We are optimistic that as more people receive vaccines, local economic activity will improve. Our first quarter 2021 actions largely focused on helping our customers navigate an improving, but still challenging environment. Despite these challenges, we achieved our fourth consecutive quarter of record net interest income. We reduced loans in forbearance by 81% from their peak nearly a year ago, and while our forbearance programs will continue into 2022, borrowers’ fundamentals are improving. The recent steepening of the yield curve is a positive for us and we expect to capitalize on our robust loan pipeline. We continue to make investments in our technology platform and fintech partnerships, both of which are driving digital engagement.”

“First quarter of 2021 marked a continuation of the economic improvement in our local economies and the outlook is brighter than three months ago with continued vaccine rollouts and a steeper yield curve. We continue to assist customers during the pandemic by originating $123 million of PPP loans in the quarter and processing nearly $50 million in forgiveness over the life of the program.”



- John R. Buran, President and CEO



Record Net Interest Income; NIM Expansion. “Core NIM improved by 3 bps during the quarter as funding costs declined faster than asset yields. The steeper yield curve should mitigate pressure on asset yields while keeping funding costs low. However, we are preparing for an eventual rise in short term rates by extending the duration of our liabilities and utilizing forward swaps, the bulk of which begin in 2022. We focused our efforts on PPP this quarter and that impacted overall loan growth, which rose 2.4% (annualized) from fourth quarter 2020. We reported first quarter GAAP EPS of $0.60, which included improving fair value adjustments, partially offset by merger and other charges totaling $0.06 per share, net of tax. Adjusting for noncore items1, first quarter core EPS was $0.54, up 184% year over year. The Empire integration is complete with 100% of the cost savings in our run rate. We are on track to achieve our 20% earnings accretion target for 2021.”

Strong Credit Quality. “We remain confident with our credit quality given the loan to value of 38% on our real estate dependent loans, improving delinquencies, lower criticized and classified assets, and our conservative underwriting standards.”

1Q21 Key Financial Metrics1 1Q21 4Q20 3Q20 2Q20 1Q20 GAAP: EPS $ 0.60 $ 0.11 $ 0.50 $ 0.63 $ (0.05 ) ROAA (%) 0.93 0.18 0.81 1.01 (0.08 ) ROAE (%) 12.29 2.27 9.94 13.11 (0.96 ) NIM FTE (%) 3.18 3.08 3.00 2.87 2.44 Core: EPS $ 0.54 $ 0.58 $ 0.56 $ 0.36 $ 0.19 ROAA (%) 0.83 0.92 0.91 0.57 0.31 ROAE (%) 10.96 11.67 11.22 7.39 3.82 Core NIM FTE (%) 3.06 3.03 2.98 2.89 2.56 Efficiency Ratio (%) 58.6 57.6 55.4 54.9 68.2 Credit Quality: NPAs/Loans&REO (%) 0.31 0.31 0.42 0.34 0.29 LLRs/Loans (%) 0.67 0.67 0.65 0.61 0.47 LLRs/NPLs (%) 212.87 214.27 154.66 181.84 167.73 NCOs/Avg Loans (%) 0.17 0.04 0.06 0.07 0.08 Balance Sheet: Avg Loans ($B) $ 6.7 $ 6.4 $ 5.9 $ 5.9 $ 5.8 Avg Dep ($B) $ 6.3 $ 5.5 $ 5.0 $ 5.0 $ 5.1 Book Value/Share $ 20.65 $ 20.11 $ 20.78 $ 20.27 $ 19.48 Tangible BV/Share $ 19.99 $ 19.45 $ 20.22 $ 19.71 $ 18.92 TCE/TA (%) 7.60 7.52 8.10 7.78 7.38 1 See “Reconciliation of GAAP Earnings and Core Earnings” and “Reconciliation of GAAP Net Interest Margin to Core and Base Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin.”

1Q21 Highlights

Record net interest income up 9.3% QoQ and 49.2% YoY to $60.9 million, while core net interest income was up 7.0% QoQ and 36.5% YoY to $58.5 million due to Empire transaction and lower funding costs

Net interest margin rose 10 bps QoQ and 74 bps YoY to 3.18%, and core net interest margin up 3 bps QoQ and 50 bps YoY to 3.06% primarily due to lower funding costs

Average loans up 5.1% QoQ and 15.6% YoY to $6.7 billion, including $123.2 million of PPP originations

Average deposits rose 14.0% QoQ and 23.4% YoY to $6.3 billion, with core deposits 83% of total average deposits (including escrow deposits)

Loan pipeline rose 15.9% YoY to $375.8 million

Provision for credit losses of $2.8 million and net charge-offs of $2.9 million in 1Q21 largely the result of the $2.8 million charge-off for the remaining taxi medallion loans

NPAs were flat QoQ at $21.2 million; criticized and classified assets fell 11.9% to $63.1 million

Loans in forbearance were 4.4% of total loans and only 1.7% of loans excluding loans making interest only payments

Income Statement Highlights Y/Y Q/Q ($000s, except EPS) 1Q21 4Q20 3Q20 2Q20 1Q20 Change Change Net Interest Income $ 60,892 $ 55,732 $ 49,924 $ 48,717 $ 40,826 49.2 % 9.3 % Provision for Credit Losses 2,820 3,862 2,470 9,619 7,178 (60.7 ) (27.0 ) Non-interest Income (Loss) 6,311 (1,181 ) 1,351 13,737 (2,864 ) NM NM Non-interest Expense 38,159 46,811 29,985 28,755 32,380 17.8 (18.5 ) Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes 26,224 3,878 18,820 24,080 (1,596 ) NM NM Provision (Benefit) for Income Taxes 7,185 417 4,489 5,808 (206 ) NM NM Net Income (Loss) $ 19,039 $ 3,461 $ 14,331 $ 18,272 $ (1,390 ) NM NM Diluted EPS $ 0.60 $ 0.11 $ 0.50 $ 0.63 $ (0.05 ) NM NM Avg. Diluted Shares (000s) 31,604 30,603 28,874 28,867 28,853 9.5 3.3 Core Net Income1 $ 16,973 $ 17,784 $ 16,168 $ 10,297 $ 5,500 208.6 (4.6 ) Core EPS1 $ 0.54 $ 0.58 $ 0.56 $ 0.36 $ 0.19 184.2 (6.9 )

1 See Reconciliation of GAAP Earnings and Core Earnings

Net interest income for 1Q21 was $60.9 million, an increase of 49.2% YoY and 9.3% QoQ (Empire contributed $6.1 million in 1Q21 and $4.2 million in 4Q20).

Net interest margin of 3.18%, increased 74 bps YoY and 10 bps QoQ; net purchase accounting accretion was $0.9 million in 1Q21 and not meaningful in 4Q20

Prepayment penalty income from loans and securities, net reversals and recoveries of interest from non-accrual loans, net gains (losses) from fair value adjustments on qualifying hedges, and purchase accounting accretion totaled $3.3 million (17 bps) in 1Q21, $2.1 million (11 bps) in 4Q20, $1.7 million (11 bps) in 3Q20, $0.4 million (2 bps) in 2Q20, and $(0.9) million ((5) bps) in 1Q20

Excluding these items, net interest margin was 3.01% in 1Q21, 2.97% in 4Q20, 2.89% in 3Q20, 2.85% in 2Q20, and 2.49% in 1Q20, or an increase of 52 bps YoY and 4 bps QoQ



The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $2.8 million in 1Q21, compared to $3.9 million in 4Q20, $2.5 million in 3Q20, $9.6 million in 2Q20, and $7.2 million in 1Q20.

1Q21 provision for credit losses was driven by the charge-off of the total remaining taxi medallion portfolio of $2.8 million; excluding the taxi medallion portfolio, net charge-offs were only $0.1 million

Net charge-offs were $2.9 million in 1Q21, $0.6 million in 4Q20, $0.8 million in 3Q20, $1.0 million in 2Q20, and $1.1 million in 1Q20

Non-interest income (loss) for 1Q21 was $6.3 million versus $(1.2) million in 4Q20, $1.4 million in 3Q20, $13.7 million in 2Q20, and $(2.9) million in 1Q20.

Non-interest income (loss) included net gains (losses) from fair value adjustments of $1.0 million ($0.02 per share, net of tax) in 1Q21, $(4.1) million ($(0.11) per share, net of tax) in 4Q20, $(2.2) million ($(0.06) per share, net of tax) in 3Q20, $10.2 million ($0.27 per share, net of tax) in 2Q20, and $(6.0) million ($(0.15) per share, net of tax) in 1Q20

The net gain on the disposition of assets was $0.6 million in 1Q21 ($0.01 per share, net of tax); losses on the sale of investment securities were $0.6 million ($0.02 per share, net of tax) in 4Q20 and less than $0.1 million (less than $0.01 per share, net of tax) in both 2Q20 and 1Q20;

Absent all above items, non-interest income was $4.7 million in 1Q21, up 48.7% YoY and 32.3% QoQ and was primarily driven by strong customer swap activity



Non-interest expense was $38.2 million in 1Q21 compared to $46.8 million in 4Q20, $30.0 million in 3Q20, $28.8 million in 2Q20, and $32.4 million in 1Q20.

1Q21 non-interest expense includes $1.0 million of pre-tax merger charges ($0.02 per share, net of tax) and $0.1 million of core deposit intangible amortization and other purchase accounting adjustments (less than $0.01 per share net of tax)

4Q20 non-interest expense includes $5.3 million pre-tax merger charges ($0.14 per share, net of tax) and $7.8 million pre-tax debt prepayment penalties ($0.20 per share, net of tax)

3Q20, 2Q20, and 1Q20 non-interest expense includes $0.4 million of merger charges ($0.01 per share, net of tax), $0.2 million ($0.01 per share, net of tax), and $0.9 million ($0.02 per share, net of tax), respectively

Excluding the above items, core operating expenses were $37.1 million in 1Q21, up 17.8% YoY and 10.5% QoQ; Empire contributed $1.9 million in 1Q21 and $1.7 million in 4Q20

There were $3.3 million of seasonal compensation expenses in 1Q21 (compared to $3.0 million a year ago) that are not expected to repeat in 2Q21

The ratio of core operating expense to average assets was 1.82% in 1Q21, 1.74% in 4Q20, 1.67% in 3Q20, 1.59% in 2Q20, and 1.77% in 1Q20

The efficiency ratio was 58.6% in 1Q21, 57.6% in 4Q20, 55.4% in 3Q20, 54.9% in 2Q20, and 68.2% in 1Q20



The provision (benefit) for income taxes was $7.2 million in 1Q21 versus $0.4 million in 4Q20, $4.5 million in 3Q20, $5.8 million in 2Q20, and $(0.2) million in 1Q20.

Pre-tax income (loss) was $26.2 million in 1Q21, compared to $3.9 million in 4Q20, $18.8 million in 3Q20, $24.1 million in 2Q20, and $(1.6) million in 1Q20

The effective tax rate was 27.4% in 1Q21, 10.8% in 4Q20, 23.9% in 3Q20, 24.1% in 2Q20, and 12.9% in 1Q20

New York State passed a law increasing the state tax rate to 7.25% from 6.5% on April 19, 2021; with this change, we now expect the effective tax rate to approximate 27% in 2021



Balance Sheet, Credit Quality, and Capital Highlights Y/Y Q/Q ($000s, except per share data) 1Q21 4Q20 3Q20 2Q20 1Q20 Change Change Loans And Deposits Period End Loans, net $ 6,700 $ 6,660 $ 5,903 $ 5,947 $ 5,904 13.5 % 0.6 % Average Deposits 6,285 5,515 4,999 5,043 5,094 23.4 14.0 Credit Quality Nonperforming Loans $ 21,186 $ 21,073 $ 24,792 $ 20,188 $ 16,752 26.5 % 0.5 % Nonperforming Assets 21,221 21,108 24,827 20,431 16,995 24.9 0.5 Criticized and Classified Assets 63,130 71,691 42,181 48,712 34,199 84.6 (11.9 ) Allowance for Credit Losses/Loans (%) 0.67 0.67 0.65 0.61 0.47 20 bps - bps Capital Book Value/Share $ 20.65 $ 20.11 $ 20.78 $ 20.27 $ 19.48 6.0 % 2.7 % Tangible Book Value/Share 19.99 19.45 20.22 19.71 18.92 5.7 2.8 Tang. Common Equity/Tang. Assets (%) 7.60 7.52 8.10 7.78 7.38 22 bps 8 bps Leverage Ratio (%) 8.44 8.38 9.03 8.64 8.59 (15 ) 6

Net loans held for investment were $6.7 billion, an increase of 13.5% YoY and 0.6% QoQ.

SBA Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans were $251.0 million at 1Q21, compared to $151.9 million at 4Q20, $111.6 million at 3Q20, and $93.2 million at 2Q20, as we supported our customers with the second round of PPP originations and forgiveness, with originations totaling $123.2 million in 1Q21

Total loan closings were $322.9 million (including $123.2 million from PPP) in 1Q21 versus $316.0 million in 4Q20, $155.6 million in 3Q20, $233.8 million in 2Q20, and $298.7 million in 1Q20

The loan pipeline was $375.8 million at March 31, 2021, compared to $324.4 million a year ago



Average Deposits totaled $6.3 billion, rising 23.4% YoY and 14.0% QoQ, partially due to customer growth, the Empire transaction, and unused PPP funds.

Core deposits (non-CD deposits) were 82.5% of total average deposits (including escrow deposits) in 1Q21, compared to 75.1% a year ago

With the steepening of the yield curve, we have extended the duration of our funding liabilities to prepare for rising short term rates

Credit Quality; Non-performing loans totaled $21.2 million compared to $21.1 million in 4Q20 and $16.8 million in 1Q20.

Non-performing assets totaled $21.2 million, flat QoQ, but up 24.9% YoY

Criticized and classified assets totaled $63.1 million in 1Q21, compared to $71.7 million in 4Q20, and $34.2 million in 1Q20; the QoQ decline was primarily due to improved borrowers’ fundamentals, while the YoY rise related to the impacts of the pandemic

Loans classified as troubled debt restructured (TDR) totaled $15.2 million, versus $15.7 million in 4Q20, and $6.3 million a year ago

Active COVID-19 forbearances totaled 116 loans with a principal balance of $295.5 million at March 31 2021, with 61% making interest payments; approximately 25% of these loans are scheduled to exit forbearance in 2Q21, 15% in 3Q21, and 43% in 4Q21

Over 85% of gross loans are collateralized by real estate and these loans have a loan-to-value ratio of 38% as of March 31, 2021

Allowance for credit losses were 0.67% of loans in 1Q21 compared to 0.67% in 4Q20 and 0.47% a year ago

Capital; Book value per common share increased to $20.65 in 1Q21, compared to $20.11 in 4Q20 and $19.48 in 1Q20; tangible book value per common share, a non-GAAP measure, improved to $19.99 in 1Q21, versus $19.45 in 4Q20, and $18.92 in 1Q20.

The Company paid a dividend of $0.21 per share in 1Q21 and did not repurchase any shares in the quarter; up to 284,806 shares remained subject to repurchase under the authorized stock repurchase program, which has no expiration or maximum dollar limit

Tangible common equity to tangible assets was 7.60% in 1Q21 compared to 7.38% a year ago

The Company and the Bank remain well capitalized under all applicable regulatory requirements

The leverage ratio was 8.44% in 1Q21 versus 8.59% in 1Q20

Conference Call Information And Future Earnings Release Dates

Conference Call Information:

John R. Buran, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Susan K. Cullen, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call tomorrow, Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at 9:30 AM (ET) to discuss the Company’s first quarter 2021 results and strategy.

Dial-in for Live Call: 1-877-509-5836

Webcast: https://services.choruscall.com/links/ffic210428.html

Dial-in for Replay: 1-877-344-7529

Replay Access Code: 10151631

The conference call will be simultaneously webcast and archived through April 28, 2022.

Future Earnings Release Dates:

The Company plans to release quarterly financial results on the following dates:

Second Quarter 2021 after the market close on July 27, 2021; conference call at 9:30 AM (ET) on July 28, 2021.

Third Quarter 2021 after the market close on October 26, 2021; conference call at 9:30 AM (ET) on October 27, 2021.

A detailed announcement will be issued prior to each quarter’s close confirming the date and time of the earnings release and conference call for that quarter.

About Flushing Financial Corporation

Flushing Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: FFIC) is the holding company for Flushing Bank®, a New York State-chartered commercial bank insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. The Bank serves consumers, businesses, professionals, corporate clients, and public entities by offering a full complement of deposit, loan, equipment finance, and cash management services through its banking offices located in Queens, Brooklyn, Manhattan, and on Long Island. As a leader in real estate lending, the Bank’s experienced lending team creates mortgage solutions for real estate owners and property managers both within and outside the New York City metropolitan area. Flushing Bank is an Equal Housing Lender. The Bank also operates an online banking division consisting of iGObanking.com®, which offers competitively priced deposit products to consumers nationwide, and BankPurely®, an eco-friendly, healthier lifestyle community brand.

Additional information on Flushing Bank and Flushing Financial Corporation may be obtained by visiting the Company’s website at http://www.flushingbank.com. Flushing Financial Corporation’s earnings release and presentation slides will be available prior to the conference call at www.flushingbank.com under investor relations.

“Safe Harbor” Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Statements in this Press Release relating to plans, strategies, economic performance and trends, projections of results of specific activities or investments and other statements that are not descriptions of historical facts may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking information is inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors, which include, but are not limited to, risk factors discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 and in other documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Forward-looking statements may be identified by terms such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “could”, “expects”, “plans”, “intends”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates”, “predicts”, “forecasts”, “goals”, “potential” or “continue” or similar terms or the negative of these terms. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. The Company has no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Investor Contact: Susan K. Cullen, SEVP, Treasurer and CFO, 718-961-5400





- Statistical Tables Follow -



FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(Unaudited)

At or for the three months ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2021 2020 2020 2020 2020 Performance Ratios (1) Return on average assets 0.93 % 0.18 % 0.81 % 1.01 % (0.08 )% Return on average equity 12.29 2.27 9.94 13.11 (0.96 ) Yield on average interest-earning assets (2) 3.77 3.82 3.84 3.81 3.98 Cost of average interest-bearing liabilities 0.69 0.86 0.98 1.09 1.74 Cost of funds 0.61 0.77 0.89 0.99 1.61 Net interest rate spread during period (2) 3.08 2.96 2.86 2.72 2.24 Net interest margin (2) 3.18 3.08 3.00 2.87 2.44 Non-interest expense to average assets 1.87 2.43 1.69 1.60 1.82 Efficiency ratio (3) 58.58 57.56 55.37 54.92 68.21 Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 1.18 X 1.17 X 1.16 X 1.15 X 1.13 X Average Balances Total loans, net $ 6,700,476 $ 6,375,516 $ 5,904,051 $ 5,946,412 $ 5,794,866 Total interest-earning assets 7,667,217 7,243,472 6,675,896 6,809,835 6,719,857 Total assets 8,147,714 7,705,407 7,083,028 7,206,059 7,106,998 Total due to depositors 5,361,619 4,708,760 4,353,560 4,395,228 4,578,793 Total interest-bearing liabilities 6,475,843 6,169,574 5,731,899 5,912,774 5,951,925 Stockholders' equity 619,647 609,463 576,512 557,414 576,597 Per Share Data Book value per common share (4) $ 20.65 $ 20.11 $ 20.78 $ 20.27 $ 19.48 Tangible book value per common share (5) $ 19.99 $ 19.45 $ 20.22 $ 19.71 $ 18.92 Stockholders' Equity Stockholders' equity $ 639,201 $ 618,997 $ 586,406 $ 571,921 $ 549,683 Tangible stockholders' equity 618,839 598,476 570,571 556,086 533,848 Consolidated Regulatory Capital Ratios Tier 1 capital $ 679,343 $ 662,987 $ 630,380 $ 617,620 $ 610,898 Common equity Tier 1 capital 636,071 621,247 593,344 583,238 567,306 Total risk-based capital 806,922 794,034 740,499 726,291 712,761 Risk Weighted Assets 6,281,136 6,287,598 5,381,938 5,406,104 5,418,219 Tier 1 leverage capital (well capitalized = 5%) 8.44 % 8.38 % 9.03 % 8.64 % 8.59 % Common equity Tier 1 risk-based capital (well capitalized = 6.5%) 10.13 9.88 11.02 10.79 10.47 Tier 1 risk-based capital (well capitalized = 8.0%) 10.82 10.54 11.71 11.42 11.28 Total risk-based capital (well capitalized = 10.0%) 12.85 12.63 13.76 13.43 13.16 Capital Ratios Average equity to average assets 7.61 % 7.91 % 8.14 % 7.74 % 8.11 % Equity to total assets 7.83 7.76 8.30 7.98 7.59 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (6) 7.60 7.52 8.10 7.78 7.38 Asset Quality Non-accrual loans (7) $ 18,604 $ 18,325 $ 24,792 $ 20,038 $ 16,752 Non-performing loans 21,186 21,073 24,792 20,188 16,752 Non-performing assets 21,221 21,108 24,827 20,431 16,995 Net charge-offs 2,865 646 837 1,007 1,149 Asset Quality Ratios Non-performing loans to gross loans 0.31 % 0.31 % 0.42 % 0.34 % 0.28 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.26 0.26 0.35 0.29 0.23 Allowance for loan losses to gross loans 0.67 0.67 0.65 0.61 0.47 Allowance for loan losses to non-performing assets 212.52 213.91 154.44 179.68 165.32 Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans 212.87 214.27 154.66 181.85 167.73 Net charge-offs to average loans 0.17 0.04 0.06 0.07 0.08 Full-service customer facilities 25 25 20 20 20

(see footnotes on next page)

(1) Ratios are presented on an annualized basis, where appropriate.

(2) Yields are calculated on the tax equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for the periods presented.

(3) Efficiency ratio, a non-GAAP measure, was calculated by dividing non-interest expense (excluding merger expense, OREO expense, prepayment penalty on borrowings, the net gain/loss from the sale of OREO and net amortization of purchase accounting adjustments) by the total of net interest income (excluding net gains and losses from fair value adjustments on qualifying hedges and net amortization of purchase accounting adjustments) and non-interest income (excluding life insurance proceeds, net gains and losses from the sale or disposition of securities, assets and fair value adjustments).

(4) Calculated by dividing stockholders’ equity by shares outstanding.

(5) Calculated by dividing tangible stockholders’ common equity, a non-GAAP measure, by shares outstanding. Tangible stockholders’ common equity is stockholders’ equity less intangible assets (goodwill, net of deferred taxes). See “Calculation of Tangible Stockholders’ Common Equity to Tangible Assets”.

(6) See “Calculation of Tangible Stockholders’ Common Equity to Tangible Assets”.

(7) Excludes performing non-accrual TDR loans.





FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited)

For the three months ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, (In thousands, except per share data) 2021 2020 2020 2020 2020 Interest and Dividend Income Interest and fees on loans $ 69,021 $ 66,120 $ 60,367 $ 60,557 $ 61,109 Interest and dividends on securities: Interest 3,072 2,813 3,525 4,182 5,256 Dividends 8 8 9 11 15 Other interest income 36 30 13 22 290 Total interest and dividend income 72,137 68,971 63,914 64,772 66,670 Interest Expense Deposits 6,105 6,470 7,093 9,971 18,778 Other interest expense 5,140 6,769 6,897 6,084 7,066 Total interest expense 11,245 13,239 13,990 16,055 25,844 Net Interest Income 60,892 55,732 49,924 48,717 40,826 Provision for credit losses 2,820 3,862 2,470 9,619 7,178 Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses 58,072 51,870 47,454 39,098 33,648 Non-interest Income Banking services fee income 2,725 1,442 1,316 944 798 Net loss on sale of securities — (610 ) — (54 ) (37 ) Net gain on sale of loans 31 6 — — 42 Net gain on disposition of assets 621 — — — — Net gain (loss) from fair value adjustments 982 (4,129 ) (2,225 ) 10,205 (5,993 ) Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock dividends 689 734 874 881 964 Life insurance proceeds — — — 659 — Bank owned life insurance 997 1,016 923 932 943 Other income 266 360 463 170 419 Total non-interest income (loss) 6,311 (1,181 ) 1,351 13,737 (2,864 ) Non-interest Expense Salaries and employee benefits 22,664 22,089 17,335 16,184 18,620 Occupancy and equipment 3,367 3,446 3,021 2,827 2,840 Professional services 2,400 2,463 2,064 1,985 2,862 FDIC deposit insurance 1,213 562 727 737 650 Data processing 2,109 3,411 1,668 1,813 1,694 Depreciation and amortization 1,639 1,579 1,542 1,555 1,536 Other real estate owned/foreclosure (recoveries) expense (10 ) 95 240 45 (164 ) Net loss from sales of real estate owned — — 5 — 31 Prepayment penalty on borrowings — 7,834 — — — Other operating expenses 4,777 5,332 3,383 3,609 4,311 Total non-interest expense 38,159 46,811 29,985 28,755 32,380 Income (loss) Before Income Taxes 26,224 3,878 18,820 24,080 (1,596 ) Provision (benefit) for Income Taxes Federal 5,071 533 3,359 4,307 989 State and local 2,114 (116 ) 1,130 1,501 (1,195 ) Total taxes 7,185 417 4,489 5,808 (206 ) Net Income (loss) $ 19,039 $ 3,461 $ 14,331 $ 18,272 $ (1,390 ) Basic earnings (loss) per common share $ 0.60 $ 0.11 $ 0.50 $ 0.63 $ (0.05 ) Diluted earnings (loss) per common share $ 0.60 $ 0.11 $ 0.50 $ 0.63 $ (0.05 ) Dividends per common share $ 0.21 $ 0.21 $ 0.21 $ 0.21 $ 0.21 Basic average shares 31,604 30,603 28,874 28,867 28,853 Diluted average shares 31,604 30,603 28,874 28,867 28,853





FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

(Unaudited)

March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2021 2020 2020 2020 2020 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 174,420 $ 157,388 $ 75,560 $ 84,754 $ 157,184 Securities held-to-maturity: Mortgage-backed securities 7,909 7,914 7,919 7,924 7,929 Other securities 49,912 49,918 50,252 50,078 50,225 Securities available for sale: Mortgage-backed securities 518,781 404,460 386,235 442,507 489,556 Other securities 242,440 243,514 234,721 232,803 225,856 Loans 6,745,316 6,704,674 5,941,398 5,983,275 5,932,088 Allowance for loan losses (45,099 ) (45,153 ) (38,343 ) (36,710 ) (28,098 ) Net loans 6,700,217 6,659,521 5,903,055 5,946,565 5,903,990 Interest and dividends receivable 44,941 44,041 36,068 30,219 25,526 Bank premises and equipment, net 27,498 28,179 25,766 27,018 27,899 Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock 41,498 43,439 57,119 56,400 74,000 Bank owned life insurance 182,707 181,710 158,701 157,779 158,655 Goodwill 17,636 17,636 16,127 16,127 16,127 Other real estate owned, net — — — 208 208 Core deposit intangibles 3,013 3,172 — — — Right of use asset 53,802 50,743 42,326 38,303 39,729 Other assets 94,410 84,759 69,207 71,974 68,526 Total assets $ 8,159,184 $ 7,976,394 $ 7,063,056 $ 7,162,659 $ 7,245,410 LIABILITIES Deposits $ 6,326,577 $ 6,090,733 $ 4,906,359 $ 5,049,874 $ 4,828,435 Mortgagors' escrow deposits 74,348 45,622 57,136 48,525 73,051 Borrowed funds 948,920 1,020,895 1,323,975 1,305,187 1,617,582 Operating lease liability 58,080 59,100 49,737 45,897 47,726 Other liabilities 112,058 141,047 139,443 141,255 128,933 Total liabilities 7,519,983 7,357,397 6,476,650 6,590,738 6,695,727 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Preferred stock (5,000,000 shares authorized; none issued) — — — — — Common stock ($0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized) 341 341 315 315 315 Additional paid-in capital 260,019 261,533 227,877 226,901 225,893 Treasury stock (65,479 ) (69,400 ) (69,409 ) (69,436 ) (69,540 ) Retained earnings 455,023 442,789 445,931 437,663 425,455 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes (10,703 ) (16,266 ) (18,308 ) (23,522 ) (32,440 ) Total stockholders' equity 639,201 618,997 586,406 571,921 549,683 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 8,159,184 $ 7,976,394 $ 7,063,056 $ 7,162,659 $ 7,245,410 (In thousands) Issued shares 34,088 34,088 31,531 31,531 31,531 Outstanding shares 30,954 30,776 28,218 28,217 28,214 Treasury shares 3,133 3,312 3,312 3,313 3,317

FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES

AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

For the three months ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, (In thousands) 2021 2020 2020 2020 2020 Interest-earning Assets: Mortgage loans, net $ 5,155,975 $ 5,010,097 $ 4,721,742 $ 4,762,068 $ 4,697,531 Other loans, net 1,544,501 1,365,419 1,182,309 1,184,344 1,097,335 Total loans, net 6,700,476 6,375,516 5,904,051 5,946,412 5,794,866 Taxable securities: Mortgage-backed securities 433,917 413,875 413,902 465,365 507,912 Other securities 300,828 266,663 243,754 243,867 243,726 Total taxable securities 734,745 680,538 657,656 709,232 751,638 Tax-exempt securities: Other securities 50,828 50,768 51,652 60,280 63,535 Total tax-exempt securities 50,828 50,768 51,652 60,280 63,535 Interest-earning deposits and federal funds sold 181,168 136,650 62,537 93,911 109,818 Total interest-earning assets 7,667,217 7,243,472 6,675,896 6,809,835 6,719,857 Other assets 480,497 461,935 407,132 396,224 387,141 Total assets $ 8,147,714 $ 7,705,407 $ 7,083,028 $ 7,206,059 $ 7,106,998 Interest-bearing Liabilities: Deposits: Savings accounts $ 170,079 $ 163,382 $ 160,100 $ 188,587 $ 194,026 NOW accounts 2,183,356 1,924,840 1,625,109 1,440,147 1,419,739 Money market accounts 1,905,543 1,507,245 1,461,996 1,580,652 1,697,783 Certificate of deposit accounts 1,102,641 1,113,293 1,106,355 1,185,842 1,267,245 Total due to depositors 5,361,619 4,708,760 4,353,560 4,395,228 4,578,793 Mortgagors' escrow accounts 65,372 75,005 55,868 87,058 65,503 Total interest-bearing deposits 5,426,991 4,783,765 4,409,428 4,482,286 4,644,296 Borrowings 1,048,852 1,385,809 1,322,471 1,430,488 1,307,629 Total interest-bearing liabilities 6,475,843 6,169,574 5,731,899 5,912,774 5,951,925 Non interest-bearing demand deposits 858,080 731,170 589,674 560,637 449,761 Other liabilities 194,144 195,200 184,943 175,234 128,715 Total liabilities 7,528,067 7,095,944 6,506,516 6,648,645 6,530,401 Equity 619,647 609,463 576,512 557,414 576,597 Total liabilities and equity $ 8,147,714 $ 7,705,407 $ 7,083,028 $ 7,206,059 $ 7,106,998 Net interest-earning assets $ 1,191,374 $ 1,073,898 $ 943,997 $ 897,061 $ 767,932





FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES

NET INTEREST INCOME AND NET INTEREST MARGIN

(Unaudited)

For the three months ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2021 2020 2020 2020 2020 Interest Income: Mortgage loans, net $ 55,219 $ 53,777 $ 49,814 $ 49,719 $ 49,412 Other loans, net 13,802 12,343 10,553 10,838 11,697 Total loans, net 69,021 66,120 60,367 60,557 61,109 Taxable securities: Mortgage-backed securities 1,698 1,435 1,928 2,327 3,040 Other securities 963 957 1,166 1,358 1,697 Total taxable securities 2,661 2,392 3,094 3,685 4,737 Tax-exempt securities: Other securities 530 543 557 643 676 Total tax-exempt securities 530 543 557 643 676 Interest-earning deposits and federal funds sold 36 30 13 22 290 Total interest-earning assets 72,248 69,085 64,031 64,907 66,812 Interest Expense: Deposits: Savings accounts $ 75 $ 75 $ 65 $ 74 $ 281 NOW accounts 1,706 1,320 1,242 2,099 4,648 Money market accounts 2,100 2,010 2,108 3,208 7,042 Certificate of deposit accounts 2,222 3,065 3,700 4,564 6,767 Total due to depositors 6,103 6,470 7,115 9,945 18,738 Mortgagors' escrow accounts 2 — (22 ) 26 40 Total interest-bearing deposits 6,105 6,470 7,093 9,971 18,778 Borrowings 5,140 6,769 6,897 6,084 7,066 Total interest-bearing liabilities 11,245 13,239 13,990 16,055 25,844 Net interest income- tax equivalent $ 61,003 $ 55,846 $ 50,041 $ 48,852 $ 40,968 Included in net interest income above: Prepayment penalties received on loans and securities and net of reversals and recovered interest from non-accrual loans $ 947 $ 1,093 $ 1,518 $ 776 $ 1,189 Net gains/(losses) from fair value adjustments on qualifying hedges included in loan interest income 1,427 1,023 230 (365 ) (2,073 ) Purchase accounting adjustments 922 11 — — — Interest-earning Assets Yields: Mortgage loans, net 4.28 % 4.29 % 4.22 % 4.18 % 4.21 % Other loans, net 3.57 3.62 3.57 3.66 4.26 Total loans, net 4.12 4.15 4.09 4.07 4.22 Taxable securities: Mortgage-backed securities 1.57 1.39 1.86 2.00 2.39 Other securities 1.28 1.44 1.91 2.23 2.79 Total taxable securities 1.45 1.41 1.88 2.08 2.52 Tax-exempt securities: (1) Other securities 4.17 4.28 4.31 4.27 4.26 Total tax-exempt securities 4.17 4.28 4.31 4.27 4.26 Interest-earning deposits and federal funds sold 0.08 0.09 0.08 0.09 1.06 Total interest-earning assets 3.77 % 3.82 % 3.84 % 3.81 % 3.98 % Interest-bearing Liabilities Yields: Deposits: Savings accounts 0.18 % 0.18 % 0.16 % 0.16 % 0.58 % NOW accounts 0.31 0.27 0.31 0.58 1.31 Money market accounts 0.44 0.53 0.58 0.81 1.66 Certificate of deposit accounts 0.81 1.10 1.34 1.54 2.14 Total due to depositors 0.46 0.55 0.65 0.91 1.64 Mortgagors' escrow accounts 0.01 — (0.16 ) 0.12 0.24 Total interest-bearing deposits 0.45 0.54 0.64 0.89 1.62 Borrowings 1.96 1.95 2.09 1.70 2.16 Total interest-bearing liabilities 0.69 % 0.86 % 0.98 % 1.09 % 1.74 % Net interest rate spread (tax equivalent) 3.08 % 2.96 % 2.86 % 2.72 % 2.24 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent) 3.18 % 3.08 % 3.00 % 2.87 % 2.44 % Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 1.18 X 1.17 X 1.16 X 1.15 X 1.13 X





(1) Yields are calculated on the tax equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for the periods presented.





FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES

DEPOSIT and LOAN COMPOSITION

(Unaudited)

Deposit Composition

March 2021 vs. March 2021 vs. March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 2020 March 2020 (Dollars in thousands) 2021 2020 2020 2020 2020 % Change % Change Deposits Non-interest bearing $ 917,189 $ 778,672 $ 607,954 $ 581,881 $ 489,198 17.8 % 87.5 % Interest bearing: Certificate of deposit accounts 1,070,595 1,138,361 1,051,644 1,135,977 1,172,381 (6.0 ) (8.7 ) Savings accounts 170,272 168,183 160,294 184,895 192,192 1.2 (11.4 ) Money market accounts 1,990,656 1,682,345 1,381,552 1,474,880 1,597,109 18.3 24.6 NOW accounts 2,177,865 2,323,172 1,704,915 1,672,241 1,377,555 (6.3 ) 58.1 Total interest-bearing deposits 5,409,388 5,312,061 4,298,405 4,467,993 4,339,237 1.8 24.7 Total deposits $ 6,326,577 $ 6,090,733 $ 4,906,359 $ 5,049,874 $ 4,828,435 3.9 % 31.0 %

Loan Composition

March 2021 vs. March 2021 vs. March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 2020 March 2020 (Dollars in thousands) 2021 2020 2020 2020 2020 % Change % Change Loans held for investment: Multi-family residential $ 2,525,967 $ 2,533,952 $ 2,252,757 $ 2,285,555 $ 2,272,343 (0.3 )% 11.2 % Commercial real estate 1,721,702 1,754,754 1,636,659 1,646,085 1,664,934 (1.9 ) 3.4 One-to-four family ― mixed-use property 595,431 602,981 585,159 591,347 592,109 (1.3 ) 0.6 One-to-four family ― residential 239,391 245,211 191,011 184,741 189,774 (2.4 ) 26.1 Co-operative apartments 7,965 8,051 8,132 8,423 8,493 (1.1 ) (6.2 ) Construction 61,528 83,322 63,567 69,433 66,727 (26.2 ) (7.8 ) Mortgage Loans 5,151,984 5,228,271 4,737,285 4,785,584 4,794,380 (1.5 ) 7.5 Small Business Administration (1) 267,120 167,376 124,649 106,813 14,076 59.6 1,797.7 Taxi medallion — 2,757 2,317 3,269 3,281 (100.0 ) (100.0 ) Commercial business and other 1,326,657 1,303,225 1,063,429 1,073,623 1,104,967 1.8 20.1 Non-mortgage loans 1,593,777 1,473,358 1,190,395 1,183,705 1,122,324 8.2 42.0 Net unamortized premiums and unearned loan fees (2) (445 ) 3,045 13,718 13,986 15,384 (114.6 ) (102.9 ) Allowance for loan losses (45,099 ) (45,153 ) (38,343 ) (36,710 ) (28,098 ) (0.1 ) 60.5 Net loans $ 6,700,217 $ 6,659,521 $ 5,903,055 $ 5,946,565 $ 5,903,990 0.6 % 13.5 %





(1) Includes $251.0 million, $151.9 million, $111.6 million and $93.2 million of PPP loans at March, 31, 2021, December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020, respectively.

(2) Includes $10.5 million and $11.3 million of purchase accounting unamortized discount resulting from the acquisition of Empire Bancorp at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively.





FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES

LOAN CLOSINGS, RATES, and FORBEARANCE DETAIL

(Unaudited)

Loan Closings

For the three months ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, (In thousands) 2021 2020 2020 2020 2020 Multi-family residential $ 58,553 $ 52,024 $ 33,733 $ 59,654 $ 67,318 Commercial real estate 17,156 57,634 26,644 8,003 99,571 One-to-four family – mixed-use property 8,712 9,692 3,867 8,117 13,455 One-to-four family – residential 3,131 8,422 2,296 2,674 8,413 Co-operative apartments — — — — 704 Construction 7,123 6,869 5,420 2,821 6,749 Mortgage Loans 94,675 134,641 71,960 81,269 196,210 Small Business Administration (1) 125,093 598 18,456 93,241 57 Commercial business and other 103,118 180,787 65,160 59,287 102,448 Non-mortgage Loans 228,211 181,385 83,616 152,528 102,505 Total $ 322,886 $ 316,026 $ 155,576 $ 233,797 $ 298,715





(1) Includes $123.2 million, $18.4 million and $93.2 million of PPP closings for the three months ended March 31, 2021, September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020, respectively.





Weighted Average Rate on Loan Closings

For the three months ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, Loan type 2021 2020 2020 2020 2020 Mortgage loans 3.47 % 3.47 % 3.56 % 3.79 % 3.93 % Non-mortgage loans 2.26 3.37 2.81 1.99 4.23 Total loans 2.62 % 3.41 % 3.16 % 2.62 % 4.03 % Excluding PPP loans 3.62 % 3.41 % 3.45 % 3.71 % 4.03 %





Forbearance Detail

• Loans paying interest only comprise 61% of forbearance loans; excluding this forbearance loans were only 1.7% of loans

(Dollars in thousands) Forbearances (1) Backed by Mortgages (1) Balance % of Sector Balance % of Forbearances LTV Higher Risk Segments Restaurants and Catering Halls $ 15,578 17.0 % $ 15,578 100.0 % 31.6 % Hotels 107,867 56.6 107,867 100.0 50.3 Travel and Leisure 37,670 21.0 37,670 100.0 36.9 Retail Services (2) 12,046 6.5 3,169 26.3 36.9 CRE - Single Tenant 275 0.2 275 100.0 51.9 CRE - Strip Mall 9,785 3.4 9,785 100.0 47.3 Transportation (2) 7,463 4.9 — — — Contractors (2) 2,131 0.6 723 33.9 58.3 Schools and Child Care 10,260 14.4 10,260 100.0 55.5 Subtotal $ 203,075 10.5 % $ 185,327 91.3 % 44.6 % Lower Risk Segments $ 92,452 1.9 % $ 90,404 97.8 % 33.8 % Total $ 295,527 4.4 % $ 275,731 93.3 % 40.4 %





(1) Represents dollar amount granted at modification

(2) Loans not backed by mortgages are collateralized by equipment





FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES

ASSET QUALITY

(Unaudited)

Allowance for Loan Losses

For the Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2021 2020 2020 2020 2020 Allowance for loan losses Beginning balances $ 45,153 $ 38,343 $ 36,710 $ 28,098 $ 21,751 Adoption of Current Expected Credit Losses — — — — 379 Multi-family residential 33 (11 ) (14 ) (7 ) (6 ) Commercial real estate 64 — — — — One-to-four family – mixed-use property 19 — (60 ) 3 (78 ) One-to-four family – residential (5 ) (2 ) (2 ) (3 ) (5 ) Small Business Administration (10 ) (3 ) (47 ) 165 (7 ) Taxi medallion 2,758 124 951 — — Commercial business and other 6 538 9 849 1,245 Total net loan charge-offs 2,865 646 837 1,007 1,149 Provision for loan losses 2,811 3,357 2,470 9,619 7,117 Allowance recorded at the time of Acquisition — 4,099 — — — Ending balance $ 45,099 $ 45,153 $ 38,343 $ 36,710 $ 28,098 Gross charge-offs $ 2,922 $ 752 $ 964 $ 1,030 $ 1,259 Gross recoveries 57 106 127 23 110 Allowance for loan losses to gross loans 0.67 % 0.67 % 0.65 % 0.61 % 0.47 % Net loan charge-offs to average loans 0.17 0.04 0.06 0.07 0.08





Non-Performing Assets

March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2021 2020 2020 2020 2020 Loans 90 Days Or More Past Due and Still Accruing: Multi-family residential $ 201 $ 201 $ — $ — $ — Commercial real estate — 2,547 — — — Construction 2,381 — — — — Commercial business and other — — — 150 — Total 2,582 2,748 — 150 — Non-accrual Loans: Multi-family residential 4,338 2,524 2,661 3,688 2,741 Commercial real estate 8 1,683 2,657 2,671 8 One-to-four family - mixed-use property (1) 2,355 1,366 1,366 2,511 607 One-to-four family - residential 7,335 5,854 6,454 6,412 5,158 Small Business Administration 1,151 1,151 1,151 1,321 1,518 Taxi medallion(1) — 2,317 2,218 1,757 1,761 Commercial business and other(1) 3,417 3,430 8,285 1,678 4,959 Total 18,604 18,325 24,792 20,038 16,752 Total Non-performing Loans 21,186 21,073 24,792 20,188 16,752 Other Non-performing Assets: Real estate acquired through foreclosure — — — 208 208 Other asset acquired through foreclosure 35 35 35 35 35 Total 35 35 35 243 243 Total Non-performing Assets $ 21,221 $ 21,108 $ 24,827 $ 20,431 $ 16,995 Non-performing Assets to Total Assets 0.26 % 0.26 % 0.35 % 0.29 % 0.23 % Allowance For Loan Losses to Non-performing Loans 212.9 % 214.3 % 154.7 % 181.8 % 167.7 %





(1) Not included in the above analysis are non-accrual performing TDR one-to-four family mixed use property loans totaling $0.3 million each in 1Q21, 4Q20 and 3Q20; non-accrual performing TDR taxi medallion loans totaling $0.4 million in 4Q20, $0.1 million in 3Q20, $1.5 million in 2Q20, and $1.5 million in 1Q20, and non-accrual performing TDR commercial business loans totaling $2.2 million each in 1Q21 and 4Q20, respectively; $1.0 million each in 3Q20, 2Q20, 1Q20, respectively.





FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP EARNINGS and CORE EARNINGS

Non-cash Fair Value Adjustments to GAAP Earnings

The variance in GAAP and core earnings is partly driven by the impact of non-cash net gains and losses from fair value adjustments. These fair value adjustments relate primarily to swaps designated to protect against rising rates and borrowing carried at fair value under the fair value option. As the swaps get closer to maturity, the volatility in fair value adjustments will dissipate. In a declining interest rate environment, the movement in the curve exaggerates our mark-to-market loss position. In a rising interest rate environment or a steepening of the yield curve, the loss position would experience an improvement.

Core Net Income, Core Diluted EPS, Core ROAE, Core ROAA, Pre-provision Pre-tax Net Revenue, Core Net Interest Income FTE, Core Net Interest Margin FTE, Base Net Interest Income FTE, Base Net Interest Margin FTE, Core Interest Income and Yield on Total Loans, Base Interest Income and Yield on Total Loans, Core Non-interest Income, Core Non-interest Expense and tangible book value per common share are each non-GAAP measures used in this release. A reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures appears below in tabular form. The Company believes that these measures are useful for both investors and management to understand the effects of certain interest and non-interest items and provide an alternative view of the Company's performance over time and in comparison to the Company's competitors. These measures should not be viewed as a substitute for net income. The Company believes that tangible book value per common share is useful for both investors and management as these are measures commonly used by financial institutions, regulators and investors to measure the capital adequacy of financial institutions. The Company believes these measures facilitate comparison of the quality and composition of the Company's capital over time and in comparison to its competitors. These measures should not be viewed as a substitute for total shareholders' equity.

These non-GAAP measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited. They should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of results reported under GAAP. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.







FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP EARNINGS and CORE EARNINGS

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, (Dollars In thousands, except per share data) 2021 2020 2020 2020 2020 GAAP income (loss) before income taxes $ 26,224 $ 3,878 $ 18,820 $ 24,080 $ (1,596 ) Day 1, Provision for Credit Losses - Empire transaction (Provision for credit losses) — 1,818 — — — Net (gain) loss from fair value adjustments (Non-interest income (loss)) (982 ) 4,129 2,225 (10,205 ) 5,993 Net loss on sale of securities (Non-interest income (loss)) — 610 — 54 37 Life insurance proceeds (Non-interest income (loss)) — — — (659 ) — Net gain on disposition of assets (Non-interest income (loss)) (621 ) — — — — Net (gain) loss from fair value adjustments on qualifying hedges (Interest and fees on loans) (1,427 ) (1,023 ) (230 ) 365 2,073 Prepayment penalty on borrowings (Non-interest expense) — 7,834 — — — Net amortization of purchase accounting adjustments (Various) (789 ) 80 — — — Merger expense (Various) 973 5,349 422 194 929 Core income before taxes 23,378 22,675 21,237 13,829 7,436 Provision for income taxes for core income 6,405 4,891 5,069 3,532 1,936 Core net income $ 16,973 $ 17,784 $ 16,168 $ 10,297 $ 5,500 GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per common share $ 0.60 $ 0.11 $ 0.50 $ 0.63 $ (0.05 ) Day 1, Provision for Credit Losses - Empire transaction, net of tax — 0.05 — — — Net (gain) loss from fair value adjustments, net of tax (0.02 ) 0.11 0.06 (0.27 ) 0.15 Net loss on sale of securities, net of tax — 0.02 — — — Life insurance proceeds — — — (0.02 ) — Net gain on disposition of assets, net of tax (0.01 ) — — — — Net (gain) loss from fair value adjustments on qualifying hedges, net of tax (0.03 ) (0.03 ) (0.01 ) 0.01 0.05 Prepayment penalty on borrowings, net of tax — 0.20 — — — Net amortization of purchase accounting adjustments, net of tax (0.02 ) — — — — Merger expense, net of tax 0.02 0.14 0.01 0.01 0.02 Core diluted earnings per common share(1) $ 0.54 $ 0.58 $ 0.56 $ 0.36 $ 0.19 Core net income, as calculated above $ 16,973 $ 17,784 $ 16,168 $ 10,297 $ 5,500 Average assets 8,147,714 7,705,407 7,083,028 7,206,059 7,106,998 Average equity 619,647 609,463 576,512 557,414 576,597 Core return on average assets(2) 0.83 % 0.92 % 0.91 % 0.57 % 0.31 % Core return on average equity(2) 10.96 % 11.67 % 11.22 % 7.39 % 3.82 %





(1) Core diluted earnings per common share may not foot due to rounding.

(2) Ratios are calculated on an annualized basis.







FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP REVENUE and PRE-PROVISION

PRE-TAX NET REVENUE

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, (Dollars In thousands) 2021 2020 2020 2020 2020 GAAP Net interest income $ 60,892 $ 55,732 $ 49,924 $ 48,717 $ 40,826 Net (gain) loss from fair value adjustments on qualifying hedges (1,427 ) (1,023 ) (230 ) 365 2,073 Net amortization of purchase accounting adjustments (922 ) (11 ) — — — Core Net interest income $ 58,543 $ 54,698 $ 49,694 $ 49,082 $ 42,899 GAAP Non-interest income (loss) $ 6,311 $ (1,181 ) $ 1,351 $ 13,737 $ (2,864 ) Net (gain) loss from fair value adjustments (982 ) 4,129 2,225 (10,205 ) 5,993 Net loss on sale of securities — 610 — 54 37 Life insurance proceeds — — — (659 ) — Net gain on sale of assets (621 ) — — — — Core Non-interest income $ 4,708 $ 3,558 $ 3,576 $ 2,927 $ 3,166 GAAP Non-interest expense $ 38,159 $ 46,811 $ 29,985 $ 28,755 $ 32,380 Prepayment penalty on borrowings — (7,834 ) — — — Net amortization of purchase accounting adjustments (133 ) (91 ) — — — Merger expense (973 ) (5,349 ) (422 ) (194 ) (929 ) Core Non-interest expense $ 37,053 $ 33,537 $ 29,563 $ 28,561 $ 31,451 GAAP: Net interest income $ 60,892 $ 55,732 $ 49,924 $ 48,717 $ 40,826 Non-interest income (loss) 6,311 (1,181 ) 1,351 13,737 (2,864 ) Non-interest expense (38,159 ) (46,811 ) (29,985 ) (28,755 ) (32,380 ) Pre-provision pre-tax net revenue $ 29,044 $ 7,740 $ 21,290 $ 33,699 $ 5,582 Core: Net interest income $ 58,543 $ 54,698 $ 49,694 $ 49,082 $ 42,899 Non-interest income 4,708 3,558 3,576 2,927 3,166 Non-interest expense (37,053 ) (33,537 ) (29,563 ) (28,561 ) (31,451 ) Pre-provision pre-tax net revenue $ 26,198 $ 24,719 $ 23,707 $ 23,448 $ 14,614 Efficiency Ratio 58.6 % 57.6 % 55.4 % 54.9 % 68.2 %





FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INTEREST INCOME and NET INTEREST MARGIN

to CORE and BASE NET INTEREST INCOME and NET INTEREST MARGIN

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, (Dollars In thousands) 2021 2020 2020 2020 2020 GAAP net interest income $ 60,892 $ 55,732 $ 49,924 $ 48,717 $ 40,826 Net (gain) loss from fair value adjustments on qualifying hedges (1,427 ) (1,023 ) (230 ) 365 2,073 Net amortization of purchase accounting adjustments (922 ) (11 ) — — — Tax equivalent adjustment 111 114 117 135 142 Core net interest income FTE $ 58,654 $ 54,812 $ 49,811 $ 49,217 $ 43,041 Prepayment penalties received on loans, net of reversals and recoveries of interest from non-accrual loans (947 ) (1,093 ) (1,518 ) (776 ) (1,189 ) Base net interest income FTE $ 57,707 $ 53,719 $ 48,293 $ 48,441 $ 41,852 Total average interest-earning assets (1) $ 7,676,833 $ 7,245,147 $ 6,675,896 $ 6,809,835 $ 6,719,857 Core net interest margin FTE 3.06 % 3.03 % 2.98 % 2.89 % 2.56 % Base net interest margin FTE 3.01 % 2.97 % 2.89 % 2.85 % 2.49 % GAAP interest income on total loans, net $ 69,021 $ 66,120 $ 60,367 $ 60,557 $ 61,109 Net (gain) loss from fair value adjustments on qualifying hedges (1,427 ) (1,023 ) (230 ) 365 2,073 Net amortization of purchase accounting adjustments (728 ) (356 ) — — — Core interest income on total loans, net $ 66,866 $ 64,741 $ 60,137 $ 60,922 $ 63,182 Prepayment penalties received on loans, net of reversals and recoveries of interest from non-accrual loans (947 ) (1,093 ) (1,443 ) (776 ) (1,189 ) Base interest income on total loans, net $ 65,919 $ 63,648 $ 58,694 $ 60,146 $ 61,993 Average total loans, net (1) $ 6,711,446 $ 6,379,429 $ 5,904,051 $ 5,946,412 $ 5,794,866 Core yield on total loans 3.99 % 4.06 % 4.07 % 4.10 % 4.36 % Base yield on total loans 3.93 % 3.99 % 3.98 % 4.05 % 4.28 %





(1) Excludes purchase accounting average balances for three months ended March 31, 2021, and December 31, 2020.





FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES

CALCULATION OF TANGIBLE STOCKHOLDERS’

COMMON EQUITY to TANGIBLE ASSETS

(Unaudited)