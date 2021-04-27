Uniserve 3rd Quarter Results for the period ended February 28, 2021

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uniserve Communications Corporation (“Uniserve”) (TSX.V: USS) a provider of IT solutions and services to business and residential customers in Canada wishes to announce third quarter fiscal 2021 financial results. Q3 and Q3 year to date fiscal 2021 revenues decreased by 36% and 33% respectively as compared to the same periods in the prior fiscal year. Q3 fiscal 2021 Net Profit was $24K and Q3 year to date fiscal 2021 Net loss was $294K, as compared to Net loss of $1,002K and Net loss of $2,385K respectively for the prior year fiscal periods. In upcoming quarters the Company will continue focusing on generating recurring revenue through new higher profit margin product offerings while continuing to focus on cost savings.

Uniserve Communications Corporation Condensed interim consolidated statements of comprehensive profit and loss (Expressed in Canadian dollars) Three months ended Nine months ended February 28

2021 February 29

2020 February 28

2021 February 29

2020 Revenue $ 1,791,308 $ 2,814,377 $ 5,319,410 $ 7,898,932 Cost of revenues 964,286 1,764,540 3,038,137 4,835,437 827,022 1,049,837 2,281,273 3,063,495 Expenses Operations and service delivery expenses 506,239 939,605 1,636,314 3,355,622 Sales and marketing 142,506 318,972 407,256 842,835 Amortization of property and equipment 94,659 181,543 331,508 537,267 Amortization of intangible assets 17,322 33,123 56,017 154,609 760,726 1,473,243 2,431,095 4,890,333 Operating Income (Loss) 66,296 (423,406 ) (149,822 ) (1,826,838 ) Other Expenses (Income) Finance charges 55,435 64,126 183,834 202,261 Gain on foreign exchange (1,006 ) 2,280 (27,797 ) (22,549 ) Gain on settlements and reversals of debts (6,000 ) (37,799 ) (6,000 ) (171,714 ) Finance Income (6,138 ) - (6,138 ) - Impairment of goodwill - 550,000 - 550,000 42,290 578,606 143,899 557,998 Net and Comprehensive Profit (Loss) for the period $ 24,006 $ (1,002,012 ) $ (293,721 ) $ (2,384,836 )

About Uniserve

Uniserve Communications Corporation is a 2018 TSX Venture top 50 performance company.

Uniserve is a unified communications company which has been in business for 30 years, combining voice, data and media services all into one seamless solution, one bill and one point of contact.

Uniserve prides itself on world class customer service based in Canada. When all else is equal, clients can trust Uniserve to have a great price, a great experience and to be a company that customers enjoy working with – we call it “ONE click, call, connect”.

