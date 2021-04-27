Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,074 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 222,590 in the last 365 days.

Trupanion Publishes Annual Shareholder Letter

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trupanion, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRUP), the leading provider of medical insurance for cats and dogs, has published its 2020 annual shareholder letter from CEO and Founder, Darryl Rawlings. The annual shareholder letter is now available on Trupanion’s Investor Relations website here.

About Trupanion

Trupanion is a leader in medical insurance for cats and dogs throughout the United States and Canada. For over two decades, Trupanion has given pet owners peace of mind so they can focus on their pet's recovery, not financial stress. Trupanion is committed to providing pet owners with the highest value in pet medical insurance with unlimited payouts for the life of their pets. Trupanion is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol "TRUP". The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA. Trupanion policies are issued, in the United States, by its wholly-owned insurance entity American Pet Insurance Company and, in Canada, by Omega General Insurance Company. For more information, please visit trupanion.com.

Contact:

Laura Bainbridge, Vice President, Corporate Communications

206.607.1929

InvestorRelations@trupanion.com

 


Primary Logo

You just read:

Trupanion Publishes Annual Shareholder Letter

Distribution channels: Insurance Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.