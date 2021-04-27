Randolph Bancorp, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- STOUGHTON, Mass., April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Randolph Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ Global Market: RNDB), the holding company for Envision Bank (the “Bank”), today announced net income of $4.1 million, or $0.81 per basic share and $0.78 per diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2021 compared to net income of $5.3 million, or $1.03 per basic and $1.01 per diluted share for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and a net loss of $0.8 million, or $0.16 per basic and diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2020. Excluding one-time charges of $109,000 in severance expenses, earnings were $4.2 million, or $0.79 per diluted share for the three months ended March 31, 2021. Excluding one-time charges of $294,000 related to the closing of a residential lending office and $69,000 in severance expenses, earnings were $5.6 million, or $1.06 per diluted share, for the three months ended December 31, 2020.



At March 31, 2021, total assets amounted to $738.2 million, compared to $721.1 million at December 31, 2020, an increase of $17.1 million, or 2.4%. An increase in cash and cash equivalents of $41.2 million was partially offset by a decrease in loans held for sale of $25.9 million relative to the prior quarter. Compared to March 31, 2020, total assets grew $85.3 million, or 13.1% from $652.9 million. The growth from the prior year period was caused by an increase in loans held for sale of $34.4 million, or 58.5%, an increase in commercial real estate loans of $20.3 million, or 16.1%, and an increase in commercial and industrial loans of $14.8 million, or 164.3%, driven by lending associated with the Small Business Administration’s (the “SBA’s”) Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”).

William M. Parent, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “The first quarter was another strong quarter for our Company, as mortgage refinancing volume, combined with improving banking results, drove performance metrics to elevated levels. We are very pleased with our performance as we migrate our mortgage banking operations from a higher volume refinance environment to more normalized levels while continuing to expand our consumer and commercial banking business. We remain optimistic regarding local economic activity, our ability to continue to grow our business and generate recurring operating leverage.”

First Quarter Operating Results

Net interest income increased by $51,000, or 1.0%, to $5.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021 from $5.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020. This increase was primarily due to an increase in average loans and a decrease in the cost of funds driven by a shortening of deposit liabilities and a decline in the cost of non-maturity deposits from the prior quarter. The average balance of term certificates decreased $15.3 million, or 13.6%, from the prior quarter and the average balance of savings and NOW accounts increased $19.2 million, or 8.0%, from the prior quarter. This contributed to a decrease of 9 basis points in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities. The net interest margin decreased in the first quarter by 6 basis points to 2.96% from 3.02% in the prior quarter. The change reflects a decrease of 11 basis points in loan yields, due to a decline in the forgiveness of SBA PPP loans, which resulted in a decline in loan yields of 2 basis points, and payoffs of higher yielding loans.

The net interest margin increased in the first quarter of 2021 to 2.96%, from 2.91% in the first quarter of 2020. The change reflects the shortening and downward pricing of deposit liabilities, exceeding the decreases in the rates earned on interest-earning assets because of the lower interest-rate environment. Net interest income increased by $666,000, or 15.1%, to $5.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021 from $4.4 million the same period in the prior year. This increase was primarily due to a decrease in deposit costs, complemented by change in the mix of deposits. The average balance of savings and NOW accounts in the first quarter of 2021 increased $55.5 million, or 41.1% and $30.5 million, or 78.0%, respectively, from the prior year quarter and the average balance of term certificates decreased $91.7 million, or 48.6%, from the prior year quarter, contributing to an 80 basis point decrease in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities. This decrease was primarily driven by an 89 basis point decline in the cost of interest-bearing deposits, as market interest rates declined sharply from the prior year.

The Company recognized a credit for loan losses of $213,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, driven by changes in the qualitative factors related to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic outlook used in the Company’s calculation. The allowance for loan losses was 1.32%, 1.38% and 1.04% of total loans at March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020 and March 31, 2020, respectively, and was 79.0%, 94.6% and 146.6% of non-performing assets at March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020 and March 31, 2020, respectively.

Non-interest income decreased $3.2 million, or 20.3%, to $12.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 from $15.6 million in the quarter ended December 31, 2020, due to a decrease of $3.6 million in the net gain on loan origination and sale activities, partially offset by an increase of $504,000 related to net mortgage servicing fees. Sold mortgages totaled $503.3 million in the first quarter of 2021, compared to $426.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. The first quarter of 2021 ended with a mortgage pipeline of $239.5 million, compared to a pipeline of $396.6 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2020, contributing to the decrease in the net gain on loan origination and sales activities. Mortgage servicing fees increased $504,000, or 183.3% for the first quarter of 2021 to $779,000 from $275,000 in the fourth quarter of 2020 due to a fair value adjustment of $421,000 in the first quarter of 2021, based on an increase in mortgage interest rates from the prior quarter.

Non-interest income increased $6.0 million, or 92.6%, to $12.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 from $6.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, principally due to an increase of $3.8 million in the net gain on loan origination and sale activities and an increase of $2.0 million in net mortgage servicing fees. Sold mortgage loans totaled $503.3 million in the first quarter of 2021, compared to sold mortgage loans of $217.9 million during the first quarter of 2020. The first quarter of 2021 ended with a mortgage pipeline of $239.5 million, compared to a pipeline of $395.6 million at the end of the first quarter of 2020. Mortgage servicing fees increased $2.0 million in the quarter ended March 31, 2021, principally due to an impairment of mortgage servicing rights of $1.6 in the quarter ended March 31, 2020.

Non-interest expenses decreased $976,000, or 7.6%, to $12.0 million in the quarter ended March 31, 2021 from $12.9 million in the quarter ended December 30, 2020. The decrease was due to a decrease in occupancy and equipment costs of $406,000, or 35.3%, and a provision for unfunded commitments of $584,000 taken in the fourth quarter of 2020. Occupancy and equipment expenses decreased $406,000 in the quarter ended March 31, 2021 from the prior quarter due to the closing of residential lending offices in the fourth quarter of 2020, which resulted in a one-time charge of $294,000. Other non-interest expenses comprising professional fees, marketing, FDIC insurance and other non-interest expenses decreased by $285,000, or 9.3% in the quarter ended March 31, 2021 versus the prior quarter, as the fourth quarter of 2020 included a $584,000 provision for unfunded loan commitments.

Non-interest expenses increased $992,000 to $12.0 million in the quarter ended March 31, 2021 from $11.0 million in the quarter ended March 31, 2020. The increase is principally due to an increase in salaries and employee benefits of $311,000, primarily attributed to higher commissions and incentives associated with increased residential loan production, partially offset by a $1.4 million charge related to the retirement of senior executives in the first quarter of 2020. In addition, other non-interest expenses increased $463,000 from the prior year quarter due to elevated loan production costs. Occupancy and equipment expenses increased $46,000 in the quarter ended March 31, 2021 over the prior year period due to seasonal increases in snowplowing expenses. Other non-interest expenses comprising professional fees, marketing, FDIC insurance and other non-interest expenses increased by $635,000, or 29.7% in the quarter ended March 31, 2021 versus the prior year period, due to elevated mortgage loan production costs.

Balance Sheet

At March 31, 2021, total assets amounted to $738.2 million, compared to $721.1 million at December 31, 2020, an increase of $17.1 million, or 2.4%. A $41.2 million increase in cash and cash equivalents from the prior quarter was partially offset by a $25.9 million decrease in loans held for sale. Net loan growth of $8.4 million, or 1.7%, was driven by SBA PPP loan originations of $10.2 million. SBA PPP loans totaled $14.7 million at the end of the first quarter of 2021. Non-brokered deposits increased by $31.5 million, or 6.3%, to $528.0 million from $496.6 million in the prior quarter.

Total assets at March 31, 2021 increased $85.3 million, or 13.1% from $652.9 million at March 31, 2020. Contributing to asset growth was a $34.4 million increase in loans held for sale to $93.2 million at March 31, 2021 from $58.8 million at March 31, 2020. Cash and cash equivalents increased by $33.7 million, or 159.0%, to $55.0 million at March 31, 2021 from $21.2 million at March 31, 2020, mainly as a result of strong core growth in deposits and higher loan sales at quarter end. Net loans increased by $15.8 million, or 3.3%, to $492.0 million at March 31, 2021 from $476.2 million at March 31, 2020, mainly as a result commercial real estate growth of $20.3 million, or 16.1%, as we focus on diversifying our loan mix and reducing our exposure to long-term fixed rate 1-4 family residential loans. Another factor for net loan growth was an increase in commercial and industrial loans of $14.8 million, or 164.3%, driven by SBA PPP lending.

The increase in total assets at March 31, 2021 from the prior quarter was funded by deposit growth. Non-brokered deposits totaled $528.0 million at March 31, 2021, increasing by $31.5 million, or 6.3%, during the quarter from $496.6 million at December 31, 2020. Driving the growth in non-brokered deposits were customers’ receipt of government stimulus and our focus on deposit gathering. Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston (“FHLBB”) and Federal Reserve Bank advances decreased by $13.3 million to $60.0 million at March 31, 2021, from $73.3 million at December 31, 2020, primarily as a result of the full repayment of Federal Reserve Bank advances.

The increase in total assets from the prior year quarter was also funded by continued deposit growth. Non-brokered deposits totaled $528.0 million at March 31, 2021, increasing by $109.0 million, or 26.0%, during the quarter ended March 31, 2021 from $419.1 million at March 31, 2020. Driving the growth in non-brokered deposits was customers’ receipt of government stimulus and our focus on deposit gathering. Brokered deposits decreased by $53.7 million to $32.2 million at March 31, 2021, from $86.0 million at March 31, 2020. FHLBB advances increased by $8.0 million to $60.0 million at March 31, 2021, from $52.0 million at March 31, 2020.

Total stockholders’ equity was $100.9 million at March 31, 2021 compared to $99.8 million at December 31, 2020. The increase of $1.0 million reflects net income during the first quarter of $4.1 million, partially offset by share repurchases of $2.7 million and a decrease in the fair value of available-for-sale equity securities, net of taxes, of $794,000.

Total stockholders’ equity was $100.9 million at March 31, 2021 compared to $79.0 million at March 31, 2020. The increase of $21.9 million relates mainly to net income from the previous twelve months of $24.9 million, partially offset by share repurchases of $3.2 million and a decrease in the fair value of available-for-sale securities, net of taxes, of $927,000. In addition, equity adjustments related to equity-based compensation amounted to an increase of $1.1 million.

COVID-19 Impact

In response to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our customers and our business, the Company implemented a series of measures through the date of this release, including participation in the PPP, for which we funded $25.6 million of SBA PPP Loans through March 31, 2021, and granting payment deferrals for residential mortgage, home equity and certain commercial borrowers who were current in their payments at the time the deferral was requested. Depending on the circumstances of the borrowers, the forbearance calls for a reduced or full deferral of payment. Please refer to the Loan Payment Deferrals and COVID-19 Most Impacted Sections for statistics on loan payment deferrals and the commercial loan sectors we believe could be exposed to the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

About Randolph Bancorp, Inc.

Randolph Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Envision Bank and its Envision Mortgage Division. Envision Bank is a full-service community bank with five retail branch locations, loan operations centers in North Attleboro and Stoughton, Massachusetts, three loan production offices located in Massachusetts and one loan production office in Southern New Hampshire.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of, among others, the negative impacts and disruptions of the COVID-19 pandemic and the measures taken to contain its spread on our employees, customers, business operations, credit quality, financial position, liquidity and results of operations; changes in the general business and economic conditions on a national basis and in the local markets in which the Company operates, including changes that adversely affect borrowers’ ability to service and repay the Company’s loans; changes in consumer behavior due to changing political, business and economic conditions or legislative or regulatory initiatives; reputational risk relating to the Company’s participation in the Paycheck Protection Program and other pandemic-related legislative and regulatory initiatives and programs; turbulence in the capital and debt markets and the impact of such conditions on the Company’s business activities; and the risk factors described in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as return on average assets, return on average equity, the efficiency ratio, profit percentage, tangible book value per share and, where applicable, as adjusted for non-recurring items. These non-GAAP financial measures provide information for investors to effectively analyze financial trends of on-going business activities, and to enhance comparability with peers across the financial services sector.

Randolph Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheet

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

% Change March 31, December 31, March 31, Mar 2021 vs. Mar 2021 vs. 2021 2020 2020 Dec 2020 Mar 2020 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 54,950 $ 13,774 $ 21,245 298.9 % 158.6 % Certificates of deposit - - 490 - % (100.0 )% Securities available for sale, at fair value 54,148 55,366 55,465 (2.2 )% (2.4 )% Loans held for sale, at fair value 93,176 119,112 58,781 (21.8 )% 58.5 % Loans: 1-4 family residential 239,190 235,648 250,006 1.5 % (4.3 )% Home equity 49,073 48,166 43,503 1.9 % 12.8 % Commercial real estate 146,930 143,893 126,608 2.1 % 16.1 % Construction 29,975 31,050 35,327 (3.5 )% (15.1 )% Total real estate loans 465,168 458,757 455,444 1.4 % 2.1 % Commercial and industrial 23,869 20,259 9,030 17.8 % 164.3 % Consumer 8,724 10,289 15,344 (15.2 )% (43.1 )% Total loans 497,761 489,305 479,818 1.7 % 3.7 % Allowance for loan losses (6,563 ) (6,784 ) (4,996 ) (3.3 )% 31.4 % Net deferred loan costs and fees, and purchase premiums 785 1,123 1,404 (30.1 )% (44.1 )% Loans, net 491,983 483,644 476,226 1.7 % 3.3 % Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston stock, at cost 3,576 3,576 2,873 0.0 % 24.5 % Accrued interest receivable 1,501 1,562 1,397 (3.9 )% 7.4 % Mortgage servicing rights, net 14,744 12,377 7,488 19.1 % 96.9 % Premises and equipment, net 4,709 4,781 5,667 (1.5 )% (16.9 )% Bank-owned life insurance 8,662 8,622 8,486 0.5 % 2.1 % Foreclosed real estate, net 132 132 132 0.0 % 0.0 % Other assets 10,607 18,126 14,636 (41.5 )% (27.5 )% Total assets $ 738,188 $ 721,072 $ 652,886 2.4 % 13.1 % Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Deposits: Non-interest bearing $ 118,623 $ 96,731 $ 65,017 22.6 % 82.4 % Savings accounts 192,712 185,481 144,980 3.9 % 32.9 % NOW accounts 62,772 53,530 39,598 17.3 % 58.5 % Money market accounts 78,236 77,393 67,220 1.1 % 16.4 % Term certificates 75,690 83,444 102,253 (9.3 )% (26.0 )% Brokered 32,225 31,728 85,951 1.6 % (62.5 )% Total deposits 560,258 528,307 505,019 6.0 % 10.9 % Federal Reserve Bank advances - 11,431 - (100.0 )% - % Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston advances 60,024 61,895 52,013 (3.0 )% 15.4 % Mortgagors' escrow accounts 1,924 2,338 2,074 (17.7 )% (7.2 )% Post-employment benefit obligations 2,235 2,382 2,329 (6.2 )% (4.0 )% Other liabilities 12,888 14,900 12,495 (13.5 )% 3.1 % Total liabilities 637,329 621,253 573,930 2.6 % 11.0 % Stockholders' Equity: Common stock 53 54 55 (1.9 )% (3.6 )% Additional paid-in capital 48,613 50,937 50,832 (4.6 )% (4.4 )% Retained earnings 55,801 51,689 30,939 8.0 % 80.4 % ESOP-Unearned compensation (3,709 ) (3,756 ) (3,897 ) (1.3 )% (4.8 )% Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax 101 895 1,027 (88.7 )% (90.2 )% Total stockholders' equity 100,859 99,819 78,956 1.0 % 27.7 % Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 738,188 $ 721,072 $ 652,886 2.4 % 13.1 %

Randolph Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheet Trend

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2021 2020 2020 2020 2020 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 54,950 $ 13,774 $ 49,091 $ 76,003 $ 21,245 Certificates of deposit - - - 490 490 Securities available for sale, at fair value 54,148 55,366 55,551 54,462 55,465 Loans held for sale, at fair value 93,176 119,112 87,805 61,673 58,781 Loans: 1-4 family residential 239,190 235,648 235,955 246,236 250,006 Home equity 49,073 48,166 48,097 43,493 43,503 Commercial real estate 146,930 143,893 141,862 134,750 126,608 Construction 29,975 31,050 32,064 35,181 35,327 Total real estate loans 465,168 458,757 457,978 459,660 455,444 Commercial and industrial 23,869 20,259 20,388 22,940 9,030 Consumer 8,724 10,289 11,696 13,435 15,344 Total loans 497,761 489,305 490,062 496,035 479,818 Allowance for loan losses (6,563 ) (6,784 ) (6,597 ) (6,059 ) (4,996 ) Net deferred loan costs and fees, and purchase premiums 785 1,123 1,083 962 1,404 Loans, net 491,983 483,644 484,548 490,938 476,226 Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston stock, at cost 3,576 3,576 3,797 4,072 2,873 Accrued interest receivable 1,501 1,562 1,654 1,760 1,397 Mortgage servicing rights, net 14,744 12,377 10,944 8,094 7,488 Premises and equipment, net 4,709 4,781 5,133 5,313 5,667 Bank-owned life insurance 8,662 8,622 8,577 8,532 8,486 Foreclosed real estate, net 132 132 132 132 132 Other assets 10,607 18,126 15,736 12,572 14,636 Total assets $ 738,188 $ 721,072 $ 722,968 $ 724,041 $ 652,886 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Deposits: Non-interest bearing $ 118,623 $ 96,731 $ 93,352 $ 89,014 $ 65,017 Savings accounts 192,712 185,481 175,316 165,234 144,980 NOW accounts 62,772 53,530 47,032 48,014 39,598 Money market accounts 78,236 77,393 74,874 75,827 67,220 Term certificates 75,690 83,444 94,438 104,905 102,253 Brokered 32,225 31,728 37,273 55,972 85,951 Total deposits 560,258 528,307 522,285 538,966 505,019 Federal Reserve Bank advances - 11,431 15,318 15,010 - Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston advances 60,024 61,895 66,903 71,944 52,013 Mortgagors' escrow accounts 1,924 2,338 1,959 1,824 2,074 Post-employment benefit obligations 2,235 2,382 2,289 2,319 2,329 Other liabilities 12,888 14,900 19,276 9,449 12,495 Total liabilities 637,329 621,253 628,030 639,512 573,930 Stockholders' Equity: Common stock 53 54 55 55 55 Additional paid-in capital 48,613 50,937 51,201 51,013 50,832 Retained earnings 55,801 51,689 46,415 36,130 30,939 ESOP-Unearned compensation (3,709 ) (3,756 ) (3,803 ) (3,850 ) (3,897 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax 101 895 1,070 1,181 1,027 Total stockholders' equity 100,859 99,819 94,938 84,529 78,956 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 738,188 $ 721,072 $ 722,968 $ 724,041 $ 652,886

Randolph Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended % Change March 31, December 31, March 31, Mar 2021 vs. Mar 2021 vs. 2021 2020 2020 Dec 2020 Mar 2020 Interest and dividend income: Loans $ 5,508 $ 5,532 $ 5,620 (0.4 )% (2.0 )% Other interest and dividend income 253 296 433 (14.5 )% (41.6 )% Total interest and dividend income 5,761 5,828 6,053 (1.1 )% (4.8 )% Interest expense 670 788 1,628 (15.0 )% (58.8 )% Net interest income 5,091 5,040 4,425 1.0 % 15.1 % Provision (credit) for loan losses (213 ) 215 724 (199.1 )% (129.4 )% Net interest income after provision (credit) for loan losses 5,304 4,825 3,701 9.9 % 43.3 % Non-interest income: Customer service fees 367 381 306 (3.7 )% 19.9 % Gain on loan origination and sale activities, net 10,993 14,620 7,144 (24.8 )% 53.9 % Mortgage servicing fees, net 779 275 (1,254 ) 183.3 % (162.1 )% Other 284 311 255 (8.7 )% 11.4 % Total non-interest income 12,423 15,587 6,451 (20.3 )% 92.6 % Non-interest expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 8,437 8,722 8,126 (3.3 )% 3.8 % Occupancy and equipment 744 1,150 698 (35.3 )% 6.6 % Professional fees 561 389 405 44.2 % 38.5 % Marketing 170 231 152 (26.4 )% 11.8 % FDIC insurance 54 51 56 5.9 % (3.6 )% Other non-interest expenses 1,985 2,384 1,522 (16.7 )% 30.4 % Total non-interest expenses 11,951 12,927 10,959 (7.6 )% 9.1 % Income (loss) before income taxes 5,776 7,485 (807 ) (22.8 )% (815.7 )% Income tax expense 1,664 2,211 11 (24.7 )% 15027.3 % Net income (loss) $ 4,112 $ 5,274 $ (818 ) (22.0 )% (602.7 )% Net income (loss) per share: Basic $ 0.81 $ 1.03 $ (0.16 ) Diluted $ 0.78 $ 1.01 $ (0.16 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 5,056,165 5,135,069 5,158,294 Diluted 5,254,907 5,244,414 5,158,294

Randolph Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations Trend

(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2021 2020 2020 2020 2020 Interest and dividend income: Loans $ 5,508 $ 5,532 $ 5,337 $ 5,723 $ 5,620 Other interest and dividend income 253 296 311 336 433 Total interest and dividend income 5,761 5,828 5,648 6,059 6,053 Interest expense 670 788 979 1,326 1,628 Net interest income 5,091 5,040 4,669 4,733 4,425 Provision (credit) for loan losses (213 ) 215 546 1,068 724 Net interest income after provision (credit) for loan losses 5,304 4,825 4,123 3,665 3,701 Non-interest income: Customer service fees 367 381 330 266 306 Gain on loan origination and sale activities, net 10,993 14,620 18,102 14,370 7,144 Mortgage servicing fees, net 779 275 1,180 (1,354 ) (1,254 ) Other 284 311 262 217 255 Total non-interest income 12,423 15,587 19,874 13,499 6,451 Non-interest expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 8,437 8,722 7,911 8,402 8,126 Occupancy and equipment 744 1,150 859 838 698 Professional fees 561 389 253 230 405 Marketing 170 231 154 152 152 FDIC insurance 54 51 41 39 56 Other non-interest expenses 1,985 2,384 1,833 1,718 1,522 Total non-interest expenses 11,951 12,927 11,051 11,379 10,959 Income (loss) before income taxes 5,776 7,485 12,946 5,785 (807 ) Income tax expense 1,664 2,211 2,661 594 11 Net income (loss) $ 4,112 $ 5,274 $ 10,285 $ 5,191 $ (818 ) Net income (loss) per share: Basic $ 0.81 $ 1.03 $ 2.01 $ 1.02 $ (0.16 ) Diluted $ 0.78 $ 1.01 $ 2.01 $ 1.02 $ (0.16 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 5,056,165 5,135,069 5,120,367 5,092,490 5,158,294 Diluted 5,254,907 5,244,414 5,120,367 5,092,490 5,158,294

Randolph Bancorp, Inc.

Average Balances/Yields

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 March 31, 2020 Average Interest Average Average Interest Average Average Interest Average Outstanding Earned/ Yield/ Outstanding Earned/ Yield/ Outstanding Earned/ Yield/ (Dollars in thousands) Balance Paid Rate Balance Paid Rate Balance Paid Rate Interest-earning assets: Loans (1) $ 594,021 $ 5,508 3.71 % $ 580,002 $ 5,532 3.82 % $ 531,141 $ 5,620 4.23 % Investment securities(2) (3) 57,818 247 1.71 % 58,329 290 1.99 % 58,799 379 2.58 % Interest-earning deposits 35,492 7 0.08 % 30,573 8 0.10 % 18,458 56 1.21 % Total interest-earning assets 687,331 5,762 3.35 % 668,904 5,830 3.49 % 608,398 6,055 3.98 % Noninterest-earning assets 42,045 45,015 31,774 Total assets $ 729,376 $ 713,919 $ 640,172 Interest-bearing liabilities: Savings accounts 190,313 98 0.21 % 181,653 142 0.31 % 134,843 284 0.84 % NOW accounts 69,511 48 0.28 % 59,005 43 0.29 % 39,049 51 0.52 % Money market accounts 75,994 54 0.28 % 75,106 62 0.33 % 78,394 197 1.01 % Term certificates 96,978 238 0.98 % 112,260 293 1.04 % 188,654 893 1.89 % Total interest-bearing deposits 432,796 438 0.40 % 428,024 540 0.50 % 440,940 1,425 1.29 % FHLBB and FRB advances 70,857 232 1.31 % 77,584 247 1.27 % 47,102 203 1.72 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 503,653 670 0.53 % 505,608 787 0.62 % 488,042 1,628 1.33 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing deposits 106,929 94,540 62,718 Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 15,375 13,539 9,549 Total liabilities 625,957 613,687 560,309 Total stockholders' equity 103,419 100,232 79,863 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 729,376 $ 713,919 $ 640,172 Net interest income $ 5,092 $ 5,043 $ 4,427 Interest rate spread(4) 2.82 % 2.87 % 2.65 % Net interest-earning assets(5) $ 183,678 $ 163,296 $ 120,356 Net interest margin(6) 2.96 % 3.02 % 2.91 % Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 136.47 % 132.30 % 124.66 %

(1) Includes nonaccruing loan balances and interest received on such loans.

(2) Includes carrying value of securities classified as available-for-sale and FHLBB stock.

(3) Includes tax equivalent adjustments for municipal securities, based on a statutory tax rate of 21%, of $1,000, $1,000 and $2,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020 and March 31, 2020, respectively.

(4) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.

(5) Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.

(6) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.

Randolph Bancorp, Inc.

Average Balances Trend

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2021 2020 2020 2020 2020 Interest-earning assets: Total loans $ 594,021 $ 580,002 $ 559,370 $ 576,964 $ 531,141 Investment securities 57,818 58,329 57,211 58,119 58,799 Interest-earning deposits 35,492 30,573 48,949 22,918 18,458 Total interest-earning assets 687,331 668,904 665,530 658,001 608,398 Non-interest earning assets 42,045 45,015 41,037 40,156 31,774 Total assets $ 729,376 $ 713,919 $ 706,567 $ 698,157 $ 640,172 Interest-bearing liabilities: Savings accounts $ 190,313 $ 181,653 $ 170,762 $ 158,427 $ 134,843 NOW accounts 69,511 59,005 57,646 46,593 39,049 Money market accounts 75,994 75,106 72,369 71,396 78,394 Term certificates 96,978 112,260 131,053 159,224 188,654 Total interest-bearing deposits 432,796 428,024 431,830 435,640 440,940 FHLBB and FRB advances 70,857 77,584 82,639 79,133 47,102 Total interest-bearing liabilities 503,653 505,608 514,469 514,773 488,042 Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing deposits 106,929 94,540 88,394 77,947 62,718 Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 15,375 13,539 12,724 22,893 9,549 Total liabilities 625,957 613,687 615,587 615,613 560,309 Total stockholders' equity 103,419 100,232 90,980 82,544 79,863 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 729,376 $ 713,919 $ 706,567 $ 698,157 $ 640,172

Randolph Bancorp, Inc.

Average Balances Trend

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2021 2020 2020 2020 2020 Interest-earning assets: Total loans 3.71 % 3.82 % 3.82 % 3.97 % 4.23 % Investment securities 1.71 % 1.99 % 2.13 % 2.28 % 2.58 % Interest-earning deposits 0.08 % 0.10 % 0.06 % 0.09 % 1.21 % Total interest-earning assets 3.35 % 3.49 % 3.40 % 3.68 % 3.98 % Interest-bearing liabilities: Savings accounts 0.21 % 0.31 % 0.40 % 0.59 % 0.84 % NOW accounts 0.28 % 0.29 % 0.28 % 0.43 % 0.52 % Money market accounts 0.28 % 0.33 % 0.41 % 0.68 % 1.01 % Term certificates 0.98 % 1.04 % 1.35 % 1.70 % 1.89 % Total interest-bearing deposits 0.40 % 0.50 % 0.68 % 0.99 % 1.29 % FHLBB and FRB advances 1.31 % 1.27 % 1.21 % 1.23 % 1.72 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 0.53 % 0.62 % 0.76 % 1.03 % 1.33 % Interest rate spread 2.82 % 2.87 % 2.64 % 2.65 % 2.65 % Net interest rate margin 2.96 % 3.02 % 2.81 % 2.88 % 2.91 % Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 136.47 % 132.30 % 129.36 % 127.82 % 124.66 %

Randolph Bancorp, Inc.

Rate/Volume Analysis

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 vs. December 31, 2020 Increase (Decrease) Total Due to Changes in Increase Volume Rate (Decrease) Interest-earning assets: Loans $ 135 $ (159 ) $ (24 ) Investment securities (3 ) (40 ) (43 ) Interest-earning deposits 1 (1 ) - Total interest-earning assets 133 (200 ) (67 ) Interest-bearing liabilities: Savings accounts 6 (50 ) (44 ) NOW accounts 7 (2 ) 5 Money market accounts 1 (9 ) (8 ) Term certificates (39 ) (16 ) (55 ) Total interest-bearing deposits (25 ) (77 ) (102 ) FHLBB and FRB advances (22 ) 6 (16 ) Total interest-bearing liabilities (47 ) (71 ) (118 ) Change in net interest income $ 180 $ (129 ) $ 51





Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 vs. 2020 Increase (Decrease) Total Due to Changes in Increase Volume Rate (Decrease) Interest-earning assets: Loans $ 623 $ (735 ) $ (112 ) Investment securities (6 ) (126 ) (132 ) Interest-earning deposits 27 (75 ) (48 ) Total interest-earning assets 644 (936 ) (292 ) Interest-bearing liabilities: Savings accounts 85 (271 ) (186 ) NOW accounts 28 (31 ) (3 ) Money market accounts (6 ) (137 ) (143 ) Term certificates (329 ) (326 ) (655 ) Total interest-bearing deposits (222 ) (765 ) (987 ) FHLBB and FRB advances 85 (56 ) 29 Total interest-bearing liabilities (137 ) (821 ) (958 ) Change in net interest income $ 781 $ (115 ) $ 666

Randolph Bancorp, Inc.

Segment Information

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 Envision Bank Envision Mortgage Consolidated Total Net interest income $ 4,201 $ 890 $ 5,091 Provision (credit) for loan losses (213 ) - (213 ) Net interest income after provision for loan losses 4,414 890 5,304 Non-interest income: Customer service fees 340 27 367 Gain on loan origination and sale activities, net (1) - 11,674 11,674 Mortgage servicing fees, net (94 ) 873 779 Other 151 133 284 Total non-interest income 397 12,707 13,104 Non-interest expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 1,802 6,635 8,437 Occupancy and equipment 443 301 744 Other non-interest expenses 1,087 1,683 2,770 Total non-interest expenses 3,332 8,619 11,951 Income before income taxes and elimination of inter-segment profit $ 1,479 $ 4,978 6,457 Elimination of inter-segment profit (681 ) Income before income taxes 5,776 Income tax expense 1,664 Net income $ 4,112

(1) Before elimination of inter-segment profit.



The information above was derived from the internal management reporting system used to measure performance of the segments.

Randolph Bancorp, Inc.

Segment Information

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 Envision Bank Envision Mortgage Consolidated Total Net interest income $ 4,265 $ 775 $ 5,040 Provision for loan losses 215 - 215 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 4,050 775 4,825 Non-interest income: Customer service fees 353 28 381 Gain on loan origination and sale activities, net (1) - 15,062 15,062 Mortgage servicing fees, net (100 ) 375 275 Other 147 164 311 Total non-interest income 400 15,629 16,029 Non-interest expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 2,178 6,544 8,722 Occupancy and equipment 465 685 1,150 Other non-interest expenses 1,942 1,113 3,055 Total non-interest expenses 4,585 8,342 12,927 Income (loss) before income taxes and elimination of inter-segment profit $ (135 ) $ 8,062 7,927 Elimination of inter-segment profit (442 ) Income before income taxes 7,485 Income tax expense 2,211 Net income $ 5,274

(1) Before elimination of inter-segment profit.



Randolph Bancorp, Inc.

Segment Information

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 Envision Bank Envision Mortgage Consolidated Total Net interest income $ 3,994 $ 431 $ 4,425 Provision for loan losses 724 - 724 Net interest income after credit for loan losses 3,270 431 3,701 Non-interest income: Customer service fees 273 33 306 Gain on loan origination and sale activities, net (1) - 7,472 7,472 Mortgage servicing fees, net (87 ) (1,167 ) (1,254 ) Other 140 115 255 Total non-interest income 326 6,453 6,779 Non-interest expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 3,098 5,028 8,126 Occupancy and equipment 404 294 698 Other non-interest expenses 1,145 990 2,135 Total non-interest expenses 4,647 6,312 10,959 Income (loss) before income taxes and elimination of inter-segment profit $ (1,051 ) $ 572 (479 ) Elimination of inter-segment profit (328 ) Loss before income taxes (807 ) Income tax expense 11 Net loss $ (818 )

(1) Before elimination of inter-segment profit.



The information above was derived from the internal management reporting system used to measure performance of the segments.

Randolph Bancorp, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Net Income

(in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Quarter Ended March 31, 2021 Income Before Taxes Provision for Income Taxes Net Income Earnings per Common Share (diluted) GAAP basis $ 5,776 $ 1,664 $ 4,112 $ 0.78 Non-interest expense adjustments: Accrued severance expenses 109 31 78 0.01 Non-GAAP basis $ 5,885 $ 1,695 $ 4,190 $ 0.79 Quarter Ended December 31, 2020 Income Before Taxes Provision for Income Taxes Net Income Earnings per Common Share (diluted) GAAP basis $ 7,485 $ 2,211 $ 5,274 $ 1.01 Non-interest expense adjustments: Residential lending office closure 294 63 231 0.04 COVID-19 related expenses 69 15 54 0.01 Non-GAAP basis $ 7,848 $ 2,289 $ 5,559 $ 1.06 Quarter Ended September 30, 2020 Income Before Taxes Provision for Income Taxes Net Income Earnings per Common Share (diluted) GAAP basis $ 12,946 $ 2,661 $ 10,285 $ 2.01 Non-interest expense adjustments: COVID-19 related expenses 22 4 18 - Non-GAAP basis $ 12,968 $ 2,665 $ 10,303 $ 2.01 Quarter Ended June 30, 2020 Income Before Taxes Provision for Income Taxes Net Income Earnings per Common Share (diluted) GAAP basis $ 5,785 $ 594 $ 5,191 $ 1.02 Non-interest expense adjustments: COVID-19 related expenses 189 - 189 0.04 Non-GAAP basis $ 5,974 $ 594 $ 5,380 $ 1.06 Quarter Ended March 31, 2020 Income (Loss) Before Taxes Provision for Income Taxes Net Income (Loss) Earnings (Loss) per Common Share (diluted) GAAP basis $ (807 ) $ 11 $ (818 ) $ (0.16 ) Non-interest expense adjustments: Retirement salary and benefits compensation 692 $ - 692 0.13 Accelerated vesting of stock-based compensation 683 $ - 683 0.13 COVID-19 related expenses 18 $ - 18 - Non-GAAP basis $ 586 $ 11 $ 575 $ 0.10

Randolph Bancorp, Inc.

Selected Financial Highlights

(Unaudited)

At or for the Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2021 2020 2020 2020 2020 Return on average assets: (1, 5) GAAP 2.26 % 2.95 % 5.82 % 2.97 % (0.51 %) Non-GAAP (2) 2.30 % 3.11 % 5.83 % 3.08 % 0.36 % Return on average equity: (1, 6) GAAP 15.90 % 21.05 % 45.22 % 25.16 % (4.10 %) Non-GAAP (2) 16.21 % 22.18 % 45.30 % 26.07 % 2.88 % Net interest margin 2.96 % 3.02 % 2.81 % 2.88 % 2.91 % Non-interest income to total income: GAAP 70.93 % 75.57 % 80.98 % 74.04 % 59.31 % Profit percentage (9) GAAP 31.76 % 37.33 % 54.97 % 37.59 % (0.76 %) Non-GAAP (2) 32.39 % 39.09 % 55.06 % 38.62 % 12.04 % Efficiency ratio: (7) GAAP 68.24 % 62.67 % 45.03 % 62.41 % 100.76 % Non-GAAP (2) 67.61 % 60.91 % 44.94 % 61.38 % 87.96 % Tier 1 capital to average assets (3) 13.81 % 13.85 % 13.28 % 11.93 % 12.17 % Non-performing assets as a percentage of total assets (4) 1.14 % 1.01 % 1.38 % 0.47 % 0.52 % Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans (4) 1.32 % 1.39 % 1.35 % 1.22 % 1.04 % Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans, excluding SBA PPP Loans (4) 1.36 % 1.41 % 1.39 % 1.26 % 1.04 % Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of non-performing assets 78.99 % 94.58 % 67.21 % 179.31 % 146.64 % Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of non-performing loans 77.75 % 92.87 % 66.31 % 186.60 % 152.55 % Tangible book value per share (8) $ 18.80 $ 18.16 $ 17.18 $ 15.43 $ 14.44 Outstanding shares 5,364,240 5,495,514 5,524,390 5,479,884 5,466,344

(1) Annualized for quarterly periods presented.

(2) See page 16 – Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Net Income.

(3) Average assets calculated on a quarterly basis for all periods presented.

(4) Total loans exclude loans held for sale but includes net deferred loan costs and fees.

(5) This non-GAAP measure represents net income divided by average total assets.

(6) This non-GAAP measure represents net income divided by average stockholders’ equity.

(7) This non-GAAP measure represents total non-interest expenses divided by net interest income and non-interest income.

(8) This non-GAAP measure represents total stockholders’ equity, minus intangible assets of $31,000, $33,000, $36,000, $38,000, and $41,000 at March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020, and March 31, 2020, respectively, divided by outstanding shares at period end.

(9) This non-GAAP measure represents net interest income plus noninterest income less non-interest expense divided by net interest income plus non-interest income.



Randolph Bancorp, Inc.

COVID-19 Supplemental Disclosure

(Unaudited)

Loan Payment Deferrals

As of March 31, 2021 Commercial loans Residential and consumer loans Residential loans serviced for others (Dollars in thousands) Balance outstanding $ 182,277 $ 315,485 $ 1,940,443 COVID-19 related loan payment deferrals: (1) Loans in COVID-19-related loan payment deferral $ 6,241 $ 4,777 $ 11,544 Loans in deferral as a percentage of category loans 3.4 % 1.5 % 0.6 % Loans with suspended payment $ 6,241 $ 4,543 $ 4,657 Loans with reduced payment - 234 6,887 Loans which obtained a COVID-19-related payment deferral but have since resumed payment $ 31,954 $ 15,602 $ 54,450 Loans reinstated (borrower paid any unpaid principal and interest) - 2,253 6,353 Loans on a repayment plan - - 1,354 Loans which resumed payment but deferred principal and/or interest payments to maturity (2) 26,197 8,713 36,811 Loans which were paid off completely 5,757 4,636 9,932

(1) Includes commercial loans that have been approved for loan payment deferral but for which documentation is closing or pending.

(2) Includes commercial loan for which maturity was extended.



Randolph Bancorp, Inc.

COVID-19 Supplemental Disclosure

(Unaudited)

COVID-19 Highly Impacted Sectors

As of March 31, 2021 Exposure Balance Exposure by Risk Weighting Balance Real Commercial with Estate & Deferred Industry (1) Total Secured Industrial Construction Pass Criticized Payments (Dollars in thousands) Group home/care facility $ 1,079 $ 1,079 $ - $ - $ 1,079 $ - $ - Hotels/hospitality 9,635 9,566 69 - 69 9,566 3,543 Restaurants/food service 2,713 1,554 1,159 - 2,713 - - Retail/shopping center 21,887 17,211 - 4,675 20,261 1,626 1,006 Other sectors (2) 11,385 10,972 113 300 9,383 2,002 1,692 Total loans in COVID-19 impacted sectors $ 46,698 $ 40,382 $ 1,341 $ 4,975 $ 33,505 $ 13,194 $ 6,241 Percentage of commercial loans outstanding 25.6 % 27.5 % 5.6 % 43.3 % Commercial loans outstanding $ 182,277 $ 146,930 $ 23,869 $ 11,478 Loan to value secured by real estate (3) 47.5 % 66.9 %

(1) This disclosure focuses on industries with balances that are significant to the portfolio at March 31, 2021 and omits industries affected by the COVID-19 pandemic (oil and gas, transportation, etc.) to which the Company has minimal or no exposure. This disclosure also excludes SBA PPP Loans, given their government guarantee.

(2) Includes customers operating in various sectors which have been impacted by COVID-19.

(3) Loan to value secured by real estate equals the exposure balance divided by the most recent appraised value.



