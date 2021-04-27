Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Randolph Bancorp, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- STOUGHTON, Mass., April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Randolph Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ Global Market: RNDB), the holding company for Envision Bank (the “Bank”), today announced net income of $4.1 million, or $0.81 per basic share and $0.78 per diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2021 compared to net income of $5.3 million, or $1.03 per basic and $1.01 per diluted share for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and a net loss of $0.8 million, or $0.16 per basic and diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2020. Excluding one-time charges of $109,000 in severance expenses, earnings were $4.2 million, or $0.79 per diluted share for the three months ended March 31, 2021. Excluding one-time charges of $294,000 related to the closing of a residential lending office and $69,000 in severance expenses, earnings were $5.6 million, or $1.06 per diluted share, for the three months ended December 31, 2020.

At March 31, 2021, total assets amounted to $738.2 million, compared to $721.1 million at December 31, 2020, an increase of $17.1 million, or 2.4%. An increase in cash and cash equivalents of $41.2 million was partially offset by a decrease in loans held for sale of $25.9 million relative to the prior quarter. Compared to March 31, 2020, total assets grew $85.3 million, or 13.1% from $652.9 million. The growth from the prior year period was caused by an increase in loans held for sale of $34.4 million, or 58.5%, an increase in commercial real estate loans of $20.3 million, or 16.1%, and an increase in commercial and industrial loans of $14.8 million, or 164.3%, driven by lending associated with the Small Business Administration’s (the “SBA’s”) Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”).

William M. Parent, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “The first quarter was another strong quarter for our Company, as mortgage refinancing volume, combined with improving banking results, drove performance metrics to elevated levels. We are very pleased with our performance as we migrate our mortgage banking operations from a higher volume refinance environment to more normalized levels while continuing to expand our consumer and commercial banking business. We remain optimistic regarding local economic activity, our ability to continue to grow our business and generate recurring operating leverage.”

First Quarter Operating Results
Net interest income increased by $51,000, or 1.0%, to $5.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021 from $5.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020. This increase was primarily due to an increase in average loans and a decrease in the cost of funds driven by a shortening of deposit liabilities and a decline in the cost of non-maturity deposits from the prior quarter. The average balance of term certificates decreased $15.3 million, or 13.6%, from the prior quarter and the average balance of savings and NOW accounts increased $19.2 million, or 8.0%, from the prior quarter. This contributed to a decrease of 9 basis points in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities. The net interest margin decreased in the first quarter by 6 basis points to 2.96% from 3.02% in the prior quarter. The change reflects a decrease of 11 basis points in loan yields, due to a decline in the forgiveness of SBA PPP loans, which resulted in a decline in loan yields of 2 basis points, and payoffs of higher yielding loans.

The net interest margin increased in the first quarter of 2021 to 2.96%, from 2.91% in the first quarter of 2020. The change reflects the shortening and downward pricing of deposit liabilities, exceeding the decreases in the rates earned on interest-earning assets because of the lower interest-rate environment. Net interest income increased by $666,000, or 15.1%, to $5.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021 from $4.4 million the same period in the prior year. This increase was primarily due to a decrease in deposit costs, complemented by change in the mix of deposits. The average balance of savings and NOW accounts in the first quarter of 2021 increased $55.5 million, or 41.1% and $30.5 million, or 78.0%, respectively, from the prior year quarter and the average balance of term certificates decreased $91.7 million, or 48.6%, from the prior year quarter, contributing to an 80 basis point decrease in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities. This decrease was primarily driven by an 89 basis point decline in the cost of interest-bearing deposits, as market interest rates declined sharply from the prior year.

The Company recognized a credit for loan losses of $213,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, driven by changes in the qualitative factors related to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic outlook used in the Company’s calculation. The allowance for loan losses was 1.32%, 1.38% and 1.04% of total loans at March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020 and March 31, 2020, respectively, and was 79.0%, 94.6% and 146.6% of non-performing assets at March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020 and March 31, 2020, respectively.

Non-interest income decreased $3.2 million, or 20.3%, to $12.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 from $15.6 million in the quarter ended December 31, 2020, due to a decrease of $3.6 million in the net gain on loan origination and sale activities, partially offset by an increase of $504,000 related to net mortgage servicing fees. Sold mortgages totaled $503.3 million in the first quarter of 2021, compared to $426.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. The first quarter of 2021 ended with a mortgage pipeline of $239.5 million, compared to a pipeline of $396.6 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2020, contributing to the decrease in the net gain on loan origination and sales activities. Mortgage servicing fees increased $504,000, or 183.3% for the first quarter of 2021 to $779,000 from $275,000 in the fourth quarter of 2020 due to a fair value adjustment of $421,000 in the first quarter of 2021, based on an increase in mortgage interest rates from the prior quarter.

Non-interest income increased $6.0 million, or 92.6%, to $12.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 from $6.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, principally due to an increase of $3.8 million in the net gain on loan origination and sale activities and an increase of $2.0 million in net mortgage servicing fees. Sold mortgage loans totaled $503.3 million in the first quarter of 2021, compared to sold mortgage loans of $217.9 million during the first quarter of 2020. The first quarter of 2021 ended with a mortgage pipeline of $239.5 million, compared to a pipeline of $395.6 million at the end of the first quarter of 2020. Mortgage servicing fees increased $2.0 million in the quarter ended March 31, 2021, principally due to an impairment of mortgage servicing rights of $1.6 in the quarter ended March 31, 2020.

Non-interest expenses decreased $976,000, or 7.6%, to $12.0 million in the quarter ended March 31, 2021 from $12.9 million in the quarter ended December 30, 2020. The decrease was due to a decrease in occupancy and equipment costs of $406,000, or 35.3%, and a provision for unfunded commitments of $584,000 taken in the fourth quarter of 2020. Occupancy and equipment expenses decreased $406,000 in the quarter ended March 31, 2021 from the prior quarter due to the closing of residential lending offices in the fourth quarter of 2020, which resulted in a one-time charge of $294,000. Other non-interest expenses comprising professional fees, marketing, FDIC insurance and other non-interest expenses decreased by $285,000, or 9.3% in the quarter ended March 31, 2021 versus the prior quarter, as the fourth quarter of 2020 included a $584,000 provision for unfunded loan commitments.

Non-interest expenses increased $992,000 to $12.0 million in the quarter ended March 31, 2021 from $11.0 million in the quarter ended March 31, 2020. The increase is principally due to an increase in salaries and employee benefits of $311,000, primarily attributed to higher commissions and incentives associated with increased residential loan production, partially offset by a $1.4 million charge related to the retirement of senior executives in the first quarter of 2020. In addition, other non-interest expenses increased $463,000 from the prior year quarter due to elevated loan production costs. Occupancy and equipment expenses increased $46,000 in the quarter ended March 31, 2021 over the prior year period due to seasonal increases in snowplowing expenses. Other non-interest expenses comprising professional fees, marketing, FDIC insurance and other non-interest expenses increased by $635,000, or 29.7% in the quarter ended March 31, 2021 versus the prior year period, due to elevated mortgage loan production costs.

Balance Sheet
At March 31, 2021, total assets amounted to $738.2 million, compared to $721.1 million at December 31, 2020, an increase of $17.1 million, or 2.4%. A $41.2 million increase in cash and cash equivalents from the prior quarter was partially offset by a $25.9 million decrease in loans held for sale. Net loan growth of $8.4 million, or 1.7%, was driven by SBA PPP loan originations of $10.2 million. SBA PPP loans totaled $14.7 million at the end of the first quarter of 2021. Non-brokered deposits increased by $31.5 million, or 6.3%, to $528.0 million from $496.6 million in the prior quarter.

Total assets at March 31, 2021 increased $85.3 million, or 13.1% from $652.9 million at March 31, 2020. Contributing to asset growth was a $34.4 million increase in loans held for sale to $93.2 million at March 31, 2021 from $58.8 million at March 31, 2020. Cash and cash equivalents increased by $33.7 million, or 159.0%, to $55.0 million at March 31, 2021 from $21.2 million at March 31, 2020, mainly as a result of strong core growth in deposits and higher loan sales at quarter end. Net loans increased by $15.8 million, or 3.3%, to $492.0 million at March 31, 2021 from $476.2 million at March 31, 2020, mainly as a result commercial real estate growth of $20.3 million, or 16.1%, as we focus on diversifying our loan mix and reducing our exposure to long-term fixed rate 1-4 family residential loans. Another factor for net loan growth was an increase in commercial and industrial loans of $14.8 million, or 164.3%, driven by SBA PPP lending.

The increase in total assets at March 31, 2021 from the prior quarter was funded by deposit growth. Non-brokered deposits totaled $528.0 million at March 31, 2021, increasing by $31.5 million, or 6.3%, during the quarter from $496.6 million at December 31, 2020. Driving the growth in non-brokered deposits were customers’ receipt of government stimulus and our focus on deposit gathering. Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston (“FHLBB”) and Federal Reserve Bank advances decreased by $13.3 million to $60.0 million at March 31, 2021, from $73.3 million at December 31, 2020, primarily as a result of the full repayment of Federal Reserve Bank advances.

The increase in total assets from the prior year quarter was also funded by continued deposit growth. Non-brokered deposits totaled $528.0 million at March 31, 2021, increasing by $109.0 million, or 26.0%, during the quarter ended March 31, 2021 from $419.1 million at March 31, 2020. Driving the growth in non-brokered deposits was customers’ receipt of government stimulus and our focus on deposit gathering. Brokered deposits decreased by $53.7 million to $32.2 million at March 31, 2021, from $86.0 million at March 31, 2020. FHLBB advances increased by $8.0 million to $60.0 million at March 31, 2021, from $52.0 million at March 31, 2020.

Total stockholders’ equity was $100.9 million at March 31, 2021 compared to $99.8 million at December 31, 2020. The increase of $1.0 million reflects net income during the first quarter of $4.1 million, partially offset by share repurchases of $2.7 million and a decrease in the fair value of available-for-sale equity securities, net of taxes, of $794,000.

Total stockholders’ equity was $100.9 million at March 31, 2021 compared to $79.0 million at March 31, 2020. The increase of $21.9 million relates mainly to net income from the previous twelve months of $24.9 million, partially offset by share repurchases of $3.2 million and a decrease in the fair value of available-for-sale securities, net of taxes, of $927,000. In addition, equity adjustments related to equity-based compensation amounted to an increase of $1.1 million.

COVID-19 Impact
In response to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our customers and our business, the Company implemented a series of measures through the date of this release, including participation in the PPP, for which we funded $25.6 million of SBA PPP Loans through March 31, 2021, and granting payment deferrals for residential mortgage, home equity and certain commercial borrowers who were current in their payments at the time the deferral was requested. Depending on the circumstances of the borrowers, the forbearance calls for a reduced or full deferral of payment. Please refer to the Loan Payment Deferrals and COVID-19 Most Impacted Sections for statistics on loan payment deferrals and the commercial loan sectors we believe could be exposed to the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

About Randolph Bancorp, Inc.
Randolph Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Envision Bank and its Envision Mortgage Division. Envision Bank is a full-service community bank with five retail branch locations, loan operations centers in North Attleboro and Stoughton, Massachusetts, three loan production offices located in Massachusetts and one loan production office in Southern New Hampshire.

Forward Looking Statements
Certain statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of, among others, the negative impacts and disruptions of the COVID-19 pandemic and the measures taken to contain its spread on our employees, customers, business operations, credit quality, financial position, liquidity and results of operations; changes in the general business and economic conditions on a national basis and in the local markets in which the Company operates, including changes that adversely affect borrowers’ ability to service and repay the Company’s loans; changes in consumer behavior due to changing political, business and economic conditions or legislative or regulatory initiatives; reputational risk relating to the Company’s participation in the Paycheck Protection Program and other pandemic-related legislative and regulatory initiatives and programs; turbulence in the capital and debt markets and the impact of such conditions on the Company’s business activities; and the risk factors described in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as return on average assets, return on average equity, the efficiency ratio, profit percentage, tangible book value per share and, where applicable, as adjusted for non-recurring items. These non-GAAP financial measures provide information for investors to effectively analyze financial trends of on-going business activities, and to enhance comparability with peers across the financial services sector.

Randolph Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheet
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)

                            % Change  
    March 31,     December 31,     March 31,     Mar 2021 vs.     Mar 2021 vs.  
    2021     2020     2020     Dec 2020     Mar 2020  
Assets                                        
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 54,950     $ 13,774     $ 21,245       298.9 %     158.6 %
Certificates of deposit     -       -       490     - %       (100.0 )%
Securities available for sale, at fair value     54,148       55,366       55,465       (2.2 )%     (2.4 )%
Loans held for sale, at fair value     93,176       119,112       58,781       (21.8 )%     58.5 %
Loans:                                        
1-4 family residential     239,190       235,648       250,006       1.5 %     (4.3 )%
Home equity     49,073       48,166       43,503       1.9 %     12.8 %
Commercial real estate     146,930       143,893       126,608       2.1 %     16.1 %
Construction     29,975       31,050       35,327       (3.5 )%     (15.1 )%
Total real estate loans     465,168       458,757       455,444       1.4 %     2.1 %
Commercial and industrial     23,869       20,259       9,030       17.8 %     164.3 %
Consumer     8,724       10,289       15,344       (15.2 )%     (43.1 )%
Total loans     497,761       489,305       479,818       1.7 %     3.7 %
Allowance for loan losses     (6,563 )     (6,784 )     (4,996 )     (3.3 )%     31.4 %
Net deferred loan costs and fees, and purchase premiums     785       1,123       1,404       (30.1 )%     (44.1 )%
Loans, net     491,983       483,644       476,226       1.7 %     3.3 %
Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston stock, at cost     3,576       3,576       2,873       0.0 %     24.5 %
Accrued interest receivable     1,501       1,562       1,397       (3.9 )%     7.4 %
Mortgage servicing rights, net     14,744       12,377       7,488       19.1 %     96.9 %
Premises and equipment, net     4,709       4,781       5,667       (1.5 )%     (16.9 )%
Bank-owned life insurance     8,662       8,622       8,486       0.5 %     2.1 %
Foreclosed real estate, net     132       132       132       0.0 %     0.0 %
Other assets     10,607       18,126       14,636       (41.5 )%     (27.5 )%
Total assets   $ 738,188     $ 721,072     $ 652,886       2.4 %     13.1 %
                                         
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity                                        
Deposits:                                        
Non-interest bearing   $ 118,623     $ 96,731     $ 65,017       22.6 %     82.4 %
Savings accounts     192,712       185,481       144,980       3.9 %     32.9 %
NOW accounts     62,772       53,530       39,598       17.3 %     58.5 %
Money market accounts     78,236       77,393       67,220       1.1 %     16.4 %
Term certificates     75,690       83,444       102,253       (9.3 )%     (26.0 )%
Brokered     32,225       31,728       85,951       1.6 %     (62.5 )%
Total deposits     560,258       528,307       505,019       6.0 %     10.9 %
Federal Reserve Bank advances     -       11,431       -       (100.0 )%   - %  
Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston advances     60,024       61,895       52,013       (3.0 )%     15.4 %
Mortgagors' escrow accounts     1,924       2,338       2,074       (17.7 )%     (7.2 )%
Post-employment benefit obligations     2,235       2,382       2,329       (6.2 )%     (4.0 )%
Other liabilities     12,888       14,900       12,495       (13.5 )%     3.1 %
Total liabilities     637,329       621,253       573,930       2.6 %     11.0 %
Stockholders' Equity:                                        
Common stock     53       54       55       (1.9 )%     (3.6 )%
Additional paid-in capital     48,613       50,937       50,832       (4.6 )%     (4.4 )%
Retained earnings     55,801       51,689       30,939       8.0 %     80.4 %
ESOP-Unearned compensation     (3,709 )     (3,756 )     (3,897 )     (1.3 )%     (4.8 )%
Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax     101       895       1,027       (88.7 )%     (90.2 )%
Total stockholders' equity     100,859       99,819       78,956       1.0 %     27.7 %
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 738,188     $ 721,072     $ 652,886       2.4 %     13.1 %

Randolph Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheet Trend
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)

    March 31,     December 31,     September 30,     June 30,     March 31,  
      2021       2020       2020       2020       2020  
Assets                                        
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 54,950     $ 13,774     $ 49,091     $ 76,003     $ 21,245  
Certificates of deposit     -       -       -       490       490  
Securities available for sale, at fair value     54,148       55,366       55,551       54,462       55,465  
Loans held for sale, at fair value     93,176       119,112       87,805       61,673       58,781  
Loans:                                        
1-4 family residential     239,190       235,648       235,955       246,236       250,006  
Home equity     49,073       48,166       48,097       43,493       43,503  
Commercial real estate     146,930       143,893       141,862       134,750       126,608  
Construction     29,975       31,050       32,064       35,181       35,327  
Total real estate loans     465,168       458,757       457,978       459,660       455,444  
Commercial and industrial     23,869       20,259       20,388       22,940       9,030  
Consumer     8,724       10,289       11,696       13,435       15,344  
Total loans     497,761       489,305       490,062       496,035       479,818  
Allowance for loan losses     (6,563 )     (6,784 )     (6,597 )     (6,059 )     (4,996 )
Net deferred loan costs and fees, and purchase premiums     785       1,123       1,083       962       1,404  
Loans, net     491,983       483,644       484,548       490,938       476,226  
Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston stock, at cost     3,576       3,576       3,797       4,072       2,873  
Accrued interest receivable     1,501       1,562       1,654       1,760       1,397  
Mortgage servicing rights, net     14,744       12,377       10,944       8,094       7,488  
Premises and equipment, net     4,709       4,781       5,133       5,313       5,667  
Bank-owned life insurance     8,662       8,622       8,577       8,532       8,486  
Foreclosed real estate, net     132       132       132       132       132  
Other assets     10,607       18,126       15,736       12,572       14,636  
Total assets   $ 738,188     $ 721,072     $ 722,968     $ 724,041     $ 652,886  
                                         
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity                                        
Deposits:                                        
Non-interest bearing   $ 118,623     $ 96,731     $ 93,352     $ 89,014     $ 65,017  
Savings accounts     192,712       185,481       175,316       165,234       144,980  
NOW accounts     62,772       53,530       47,032       48,014       39,598  
Money market accounts     78,236       77,393       74,874       75,827       67,220  
Term certificates     75,690       83,444       94,438       104,905       102,253  
Brokered     32,225       31,728       37,273       55,972       85,951  
Total deposits     560,258       528,307       522,285       538,966       505,019  
Federal Reserve Bank advances     -       11,431       15,318       15,010       -  
Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston advances     60,024       61,895       66,903       71,944       52,013  
Mortgagors' escrow accounts     1,924       2,338       1,959       1,824       2,074  
Post-employment benefit obligations     2,235       2,382       2,289       2,319       2,329  
Other liabilities     12,888       14,900       19,276       9,449       12,495  
Total liabilities     637,329       621,253       628,030       639,512       573,930  
Stockholders' Equity:                                        
Common stock     53       54       55       55       55  
Additional paid-in capital     48,613       50,937       51,201       51,013       50,832  
Retained earnings     55,801       51,689       46,415       36,130       30,939  
ESOP-Unearned compensation     (3,709 )     (3,756 )     (3,803 )     (3,850 )     (3,897 )
Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax     101       895       1,070       1,181       1,027  
Total stockholders' equity     100,859       99,819       94,938       84,529       78,956  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 738,188     $ 721,072     $ 722,968     $ 724,041     $ 652,886  

Randolph Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)

    Three Months Ended     % Change  
    March 31,     December 31,     March 31,     Mar 2021 vs.     Mar 2021 vs.  
    2021     2020     2020     Dec 2020     Mar 2020  
Interest and dividend income:                                        
Loans   $ 5,508     $ 5,532     $ 5,620       (0.4 )%     (2.0 )%
Other interest and dividend income     253       296       433       (14.5 )%     (41.6 )%
Total interest and dividend income     5,761       5,828       6,053       (1.1 )%     (4.8 )%
                                         
Interest expense     670       788       1,628       (15.0 )%     (58.8 )%
                                         
Net interest income     5,091       5,040       4,425       1.0 %     15.1 %
Provision (credit) for loan losses     (213 )     215       724       (199.1 )%     (129.4 )%
Net interest income after provision (credit) for loan losses     5,304       4,825       3,701       9.9 %     43.3 %
                                         
Non-interest income:                                        
Customer service fees     367       381       306       (3.7 )%     19.9 %
Gain on loan origination and sale activities, net     10,993       14,620       7,144       (24.8 )%     53.9 %
Mortgage servicing fees, net     779       275       (1,254 )     183.3 %     (162.1 )%
Other     284       311       255       (8.7 )%     11.4 %
Total non-interest income     12,423       15,587       6,451       (20.3 )%     92.6 %
Non-interest expenses:                                        
Salaries and employee benefits     8,437       8,722       8,126       (3.3 )%     3.8 %
Occupancy and equipment     744       1,150       698       (35.3 )%     6.6 %
Professional fees     561       389       405       44.2 %     38.5 %
Marketing     170       231       152       (26.4 )%     11.8 %
FDIC insurance     54       51       56       5.9 %     (3.6 )%
Other non-interest expenses     1,985       2,384       1,522       (16.7 )%     30.4 %
Total non-interest expenses     11,951       12,927       10,959       (7.6 )%     9.1 %
Income (loss) before income taxes     5,776       7,485       (807 )     (22.8 )%     (815.7 )%
Income tax expense     1,664       2,211       11       (24.7 )%     15027.3 %
Net income (loss)   $ 4,112     $ 5,274     $ (818 )     (22.0 )%     (602.7 )%
                                         
Net income (loss) per share:                                        
Basic   $ 0.81     $ 1.03     $ (0.16 )                
Diluted   $ 0.78     $ 1.01     $ (0.16 )                
                                         
Weighted average shares outstanding:                                        
Basic     5,056,165       5,135,069       5,158,294                  
Diluted     5,254,907       5,244,414       5,158,294                  

Randolph Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations Trend
(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)

    Three Months Ended  
    March 31,     December 31,     September 30,     June 30,     March 31,  
    2021     2020     2020     2020     2020  
Interest and dividend income:                                        
Loans   $ 5,508     $ 5,532     $ 5,337     $ 5,723     $ 5,620  
Other interest and dividend income     253       296       311       336       433  
Total interest and dividend income     5,761       5,828       5,648       6,059       6,053  
                                         
Interest expense     670       788       979       1,326       1,628  
                                         
Net interest income     5,091       5,040       4,669       4,733       4,425  
Provision (credit) for loan losses     (213 )     215       546       1,068       724  
Net interest income after provision (credit) for loan losses     5,304       4,825       4,123       3,665       3,701  
                                         
Non-interest income:                                        
Customer service fees     367       381       330       266       306  
Gain on loan origination and sale activities, net     10,993       14,620       18,102       14,370       7,144  
Mortgage servicing fees, net     779       275       1,180       (1,354 )     (1,254 )
Other     284       311       262       217       255  
Total non-interest income     12,423       15,587       19,874       13,499       6,451  
Non-interest expenses:                                        
Salaries and employee benefits     8,437       8,722       7,911       8,402       8,126  
Occupancy and equipment     744       1,150       859       838       698  
Professional fees     561       389       253       230       405  
Marketing     170       231       154       152       152  
FDIC insurance     54       51       41       39       56  
Other non-interest expenses     1,985       2,384       1,833       1,718       1,522  
Total non-interest expenses     11,951       12,927       11,051       11,379       10,959  
Income (loss) before income taxes     5,776       7,485       12,946       5,785       (807 )
Income tax expense     1,664       2,211       2,661       594       11  
Net income (loss)   $ 4,112     $ 5,274     $ 10,285     $ 5,191     $ (818 )
                                         
Net income (loss) per share:                                        
Basic   $ 0.81     $ 1.03     $ 2.01     $ 1.02     $ (0.16 )
Diluted   $ 0.78     $ 1.01     $ 2.01     $ 1.02     $ (0.16 )
                                         
Weighted average shares outstanding:                                        
Basic     5,056,165       5,135,069       5,120,367       5,092,490       5,158,294  
Diluted     5,254,907       5,244,414       5,120,367       5,092,490       5,158,294  

Randolph Bancorp, Inc.
Average Balances/Yields
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)

  Three Months Ended  
  March 31, 2021     December 31, 2020     March 31, 2020  
  Average     Interest     Average     Average     Interest     Average     Average     Interest     Average  
  Outstanding     Earned/     Yield/     Outstanding     Earned/     Yield/     Outstanding     Earned/     Yield/  
(Dollars in thousands) Balance     Paid     Rate     Balance     Paid     Rate     Balance     Paid     Rate  
Interest-earning assets:                                                                      
Loans (1) $ 594,021     $ 5,508       3.71 %   $ 580,002     $ 5,532       3.82 %   $ 531,141     $ 5,620       4.23 %
Investment securities(2) (3)   57,818       247       1.71 %     58,329       290       1.99 %     58,799       379       2.58 %
Interest-earning deposits   35,492       7       0.08 %     30,573       8       0.10 %     18,458       56       1.21 %
Total interest-earning assets   687,331       5,762       3.35 %     668,904       5,830       3.49 %     608,398       6,055       3.98 %
Noninterest-earning assets   42,045                       45,015                       31,774                  
Total assets $ 729,376                     $ 713,919                     $ 640,172                  
Interest-bearing liabilities:                                                                      
Savings accounts   190,313       98       0.21 %     181,653       142       0.31 %     134,843       284       0.84 %
NOW accounts   69,511       48       0.28 %     59,005       43       0.29 %     39,049       51       0.52 %
Money market accounts   75,994       54       0.28 %     75,106       62       0.33 %     78,394       197       1.01 %
Term certificates   96,978       238       0.98 %     112,260       293       1.04 %     188,654       893       1.89 %
Total interest-bearing deposits   432,796       438       0.40 %     428,024       540       0.50 %     440,940       1,425       1.29 %
FHLBB and FRB advances   70,857       232       1.31 %     77,584       247       1.27 %     47,102       203       1.72 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities   503,653       670       0.53 %     505,608       787       0.62 %     488,042       1,628       1.33 %
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:                                                                      
Noninterest-bearing deposits   106,929                       94,540                       62,718                  
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities   15,375                       13,539                       9,549                  
Total liabilities   625,957                       613,687                       560,309                  
Total stockholders' equity   103,419                       100,232                       79,863                  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 729,376                     $ 713,919                     $ 640,172                  
Net interest income         $ 5,092                     $ 5,043                     $ 4,427          
Interest rate spread(4)                   2.82 %                     2.87 %                     2.65 %
Net interest-earning assets(5) $ 183,678                     $ 163,296                     $ 120,356                  
Net interest margin(6)                   2.96 %                     3.02 %                     2.91 %
                                                                       
Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities   136.47 %                     132.30 %                     124.66 %                

(1) Includes nonaccruing loan balances and interest received on such loans.
(2) Includes carrying value of securities classified as available-for-sale and FHLBB stock.
(3) Includes tax equivalent adjustments for municipal securities, based on a statutory tax rate of 21%, of $1,000, $1,000 and $2,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020 and March 31, 2020, respectively.
(4) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.
(5) Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.
(6) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.

Randolph Bancorp, Inc.
Average Balances Trend
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)

    Three Months Ended  
    March 31,     December 31,     September 30,     June 30,     March 31,  
    2021     2020     2020     2020     2020  
Interest-earning assets:                                        
Total loans   $ 594,021     $ 580,002     $ 559,370     $ 576,964     $ 531,141  
Investment securities     57,818       58,329       57,211       58,119       58,799  
Interest-earning deposits     35,492       30,573       48,949       22,918       18,458  
Total interest-earning assets     687,331       668,904       665,530       658,001       608,398  
Non-interest earning assets     42,045       45,015       41,037       40,156       31,774  
Total assets   $ 729,376     $ 713,919     $ 706,567     $ 698,157     $ 640,172  
                                         
Interest-bearing liabilities:                                        
Savings accounts   $ 190,313     $ 181,653     $ 170,762     $ 158,427     $ 134,843  
NOW accounts     69,511       59,005       57,646       46,593       39,049  
Money market accounts     75,994       75,106       72,369       71,396       78,394  
Term certificates     96,978       112,260       131,053       159,224       188,654  
Total interest-bearing deposits     432,796       428,024       431,830       435,640       440,940  
FHLBB and FRB advances     70,857       77,584       82,639       79,133       47,102  
Total interest-bearing liabilities     503,653       505,608       514,469       514,773       488,042  
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:                                        
Noninterest-bearing deposits     106,929       94,540       88,394       77,947       62,718  
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities     15,375       13,539       12,724       22,893       9,549  
Total liabilities     625,957       613,687       615,587       615,613       560,309  
Total stockholders' equity     103,419       100,232       90,980       82,544       79,863  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 729,376     $ 713,919     $ 706,567     $ 698,157     $ 640,172  

Randolph Bancorp, Inc.
Average Balances Trend
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)

    Three Months Ended  
    March 31,     December 31,     September 30,     June 30,     March 31,  
    2021     2020     2020     2020     2020  
Interest-earning assets:                                        
Total loans     3.71 %     3.82 %     3.82 %     3.97 %     4.23 %
Investment securities     1.71 %     1.99 %     2.13 %     2.28 %     2.58 %
Interest-earning deposits     0.08 %     0.10 %     0.06 %     0.09 %     1.21 %
Total interest-earning assets     3.35 %     3.49 %     3.40 %     3.68 %     3.98 %
                                         
Interest-bearing liabilities:                                        
Savings accounts     0.21 %     0.31 %     0.40 %     0.59 %     0.84 %
NOW accounts     0.28 %     0.29 %     0.28 %     0.43 %     0.52 %
Money market accounts     0.28 %     0.33 %     0.41 %     0.68 %     1.01 %
Term certificates     0.98 %     1.04 %     1.35 %     1.70 %     1.89 %
Total interest-bearing deposits     0.40 %     0.50 %     0.68 %     0.99 %     1.29 %
FHLBB and FRB advances     1.31 %     1.27 %     1.21 %     1.23 %     1.72 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities     0.53 %     0.62 %     0.76 %     1.03 %     1.33 %
                                         
Interest rate spread     2.82 %     2.87 %     2.64 %     2.65 %     2.65 %
Net interest rate margin     2.96 %     3.02 %     2.81 %     2.88 %     2.91 %
Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities     136.47 %     132.30 %     129.36 %     127.82 %     124.66 %

Randolph Bancorp, Inc.
Rate/Volume Analysis
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)

    Three Months Ended  
    March 31, 2021 vs. December 31, 2020  
    Increase (Decrease)     Total  
    Due to Changes in     Increase  
    Volume     Rate     (Decrease)  
Interest-earning assets:                        
Loans   $ 135     $ (159 )   $ (24 )
Investment securities     (3 )     (40 )     (43 )
Interest-earning deposits     1       (1 )     -  
Total interest-earning assets     133       (200 )     (67 )
Interest-bearing liabilities:                        
Savings accounts     6       (50 )     (44 )
NOW accounts     7       (2 )     5  
Money market accounts     1       (9 )     (8 )
Term certificates     (39 )     (16 )     (55 )
Total interest-bearing deposits     (25 )     (77 )     (102 )
FHLBB and FRB advances     (22 )     6       (16 )
Total interest-bearing liabilities     (47 )     (71 )     (118 )
Change in net interest income   $ 180     $ (129 )   $ 51  


    Three Months Ended  
    March 31, 2021 vs. 2020  
    Increase (Decrease)     Total  
    Due to Changes in     Increase  
    Volume     Rate     (Decrease)  
Interest-earning assets:                        
Loans   $ 623     $ (735 )   $ (112 )
Investment securities     (6 )     (126 )     (132 )
Interest-earning deposits     27       (75 )     (48 )
Total interest-earning assets     644       (936 )     (292 )
Interest-bearing liabilities:                        
Savings accounts     85       (271 )     (186 )
NOW accounts     28       (31 )     (3 )
Money market accounts     (6 )     (137 )     (143 )
Term certificates     (329 )     (326 )     (655 )
Total interest-bearing deposits     (222 )     (765 )     (987 )
FHLBB and FRB advances     85       (56 )     29  
Total interest-bearing liabilities     (137 )     (821 )     (958 )
Change in net interest income   $ 781     $ (115 )   $ 666  

Randolph Bancorp, Inc.
Segment Information
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)

    For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2021  
    Envision Bank     Envision Mortgage     Consolidated Total  
Net interest income   $ 4,201     $ 890     $ 5,091  
Provision (credit) for loan losses     (213 )     -       (213 )
Net interest income after provision for loan losses     4,414       890       5,304  
                         
Non-interest income:                        
Customer service fees     340       27       367  
Gain on loan origination and sale activities, net (1)     -       11,674       11,674  
Mortgage servicing fees, net     (94 )     873       779  
Other     151       133       284  
Total non-interest income     397       12,707       13,104  
                         
Non-interest expenses:                        
Salaries and employee benefits     1,802       6,635       8,437  
Occupancy and equipment     443       301       744  
Other non-interest expenses     1,087       1,683       2,770  
Total non-interest expenses     3,332       8,619       11,951  
                         
Income before income taxes and elimination of inter-segment profit   $ 1,479     $ 4,978       6,457  
                         
Elimination of inter-segment profit                     (681 )
Income before income taxes                     5,776  
                         
Income tax expense                     1,664  
Net income                   $ 4,112  

(1) Before elimination of inter-segment profit.

The information above was derived from the internal management reporting system used to measure performance of the segments.

Randolph Bancorp, Inc.
Segment Information
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)

    For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2020  
    Envision Bank     Envision Mortgage     Consolidated Total  
Net interest income   $ 4,265     $ 775     $ 5,040  
Provision for loan losses     215       -       215  
Net interest income after provision for loan losses     4,050       775       4,825  
                         
Non-interest income:                        
Customer service fees     353       28       381  
Gain on loan origination and sale activities, net (1)     -       15,062       15,062  
Mortgage servicing fees, net     (100 )     375       275  
Other     147       164       311  
Total non-interest income     400       15,629       16,029  
                         
Non-interest expenses:                        
Salaries and employee benefits     2,178       6,544       8,722  
Occupancy and equipment     465       685       1,150  
Other non-interest expenses     1,942       1,113       3,055  
Total non-interest expenses     4,585       8,342       12,927  
                         
Income (loss) before income taxes and elimination of inter-segment profit   $ (135 )   $ 8,062       7,927  
                         
Elimination of inter-segment profit                     (442 )
Income before income taxes                     7,485  
                         
Income tax expense                     2,211  
Net income                   $ 5,274  

(1) Before elimination of inter-segment profit.

Randolph Bancorp, Inc.
Segment Information
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)

    For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2020  
    Envision Bank     Envision Mortgage     Consolidated Total  
Net interest income   $ 3,994     $ 431     $ 4,425  
Provision for loan losses     724       -       724  
Net interest income after credit for loan losses     3,270       431       3,701  
                         
Non-interest income:                        
Customer service fees     273       33       306  
Gain on loan origination and sale activities, net (1)     -       7,472       7,472  
Mortgage servicing fees, net     (87 )     (1,167 )     (1,254 )
Other     140       115       255  
Total non-interest income     326       6,453       6,779  
                         
Non-interest expenses:                        
Salaries and employee benefits     3,098       5,028       8,126  
Occupancy and equipment     404       294       698  
Other non-interest expenses     1,145       990       2,135  
Total non-interest expenses     4,647       6,312       10,959  
                         
Income (loss) before income taxes and elimination of inter-segment profit   $ (1,051 )   $ 572       (479 )
                         
Elimination of inter-segment profit                     (328 )
Loss before income taxes                     (807 )
                         
Income tax expense                     11  
Net loss                   $ (818 )

(1) Before elimination of inter-segment profit.

The information above was derived from the internal management reporting system used to measure performance of the segments.

Randolph Bancorp, Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Net Income
(in thousands)
(Unaudited)

    Quarter Ended  
    March 31, 2021  
    Income Before Taxes     Provision for Income Taxes     Net Income     Earnings per Common Share (diluted)  
GAAP basis   $ 5,776     $ 1,664     $ 4,112     $ 0.78  
Non-interest expense adjustments:                                
Accrued severance expenses     109       31       78       0.01  
Non-GAAP basis   $ 5,885     $ 1,695     $ 4,190     $ 0.79  
                                 
    Quarter Ended  
    December 31, 2020  
    Income Before Taxes     Provision for Income Taxes     Net Income     Earnings per Common Share (diluted)  
GAAP basis   $ 7,485     $ 2,211     $ 5,274     $ 1.01  
Non-interest expense adjustments:                                
Residential lending office closure     294       63       231       0.04  
COVID-19 related expenses     69       15       54       0.01  
Non-GAAP basis   $ 7,848     $ 2,289     $ 5,559     $ 1.06  
                                 
    Quarter Ended  
    September 30, 2020  
    Income Before Taxes     Provision for Income Taxes     Net Income     Earnings per Common Share (diluted)  
GAAP basis   $ 12,946     $ 2,661     $ 10,285     $ 2.01  
Non-interest expense adjustments:                                
COVID-19 related expenses     22       4       18       -  
Non-GAAP basis   $ 12,968     $ 2,665     $ 10,303     $ 2.01  
                                 
    Quarter Ended  
    June 30, 2020  
    Income Before Taxes     Provision for Income Taxes     Net Income     Earnings per Common Share (diluted)  
GAAP basis   $ 5,785     $ 594     $ 5,191     $ 1.02  
Non-interest expense adjustments:                                
COVID-19 related expenses     189       -       189       0.04  
Non-GAAP basis   $ 5,974     $ 594     $ 5,380     $ 1.06  
                                 
    Quarter Ended  
    March 31, 2020  
    Income (Loss) Before Taxes     Provision for Income Taxes     Net Income (Loss)     Earnings (Loss) per Common Share (diluted)  
GAAP basis   $ (807 )   $ 11     $ (818 )   $ (0.16 )
Non-interest expense adjustments:                                
Retirement salary and benefits compensation     692     $ -       692       0.13  
Accelerated vesting of stock-based compensation     683     $ -       683       0.13  
COVID-19 related expenses     18     $ -       18       -  
Non-GAAP basis   $ 586     $ 11     $ 575     $ 0.10  

Randolph Bancorp, Inc.
Selected Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)

    At or for the Three Months Ended  
    March 31,     December 31,     September 30,     June 30,     March 31,  
    2021     2020     2020     2020     2020  
Return on average assets: (1, 5)                                        
GAAP     2.26 %     2.95 %     5.82 %     2.97 %     (0.51 %)
Non-GAAP (2)     2.30 %     3.11 %     5.83 %     3.08 %     0.36 %
                                         
Return on average equity: (1, 6)                                        
GAAP     15.90 %     21.05 %     45.22 %     25.16 %     (4.10 %)
Non-GAAP (2)     16.21 %     22.18 %     45.30 %     26.07 %     2.88 %
                                         
Net interest margin     2.96 %     3.02 %     2.81 %     2.88 %     2.91 %
                                         
Non-interest income to total income:                                        
GAAP     70.93 %     75.57 %     80.98 %     74.04 %     59.31 %
                                         
Profit percentage (9)                                        
GAAP     31.76 %     37.33 %     54.97 %     37.59 %     (0.76 %)
Non-GAAP (2)     32.39 %     39.09 %     55.06 %     38.62 %     12.04 %
                                         
Efficiency ratio: (7)                                        
GAAP     68.24 %     62.67 %     45.03 %     62.41 %     100.76 %
Non-GAAP (2)     67.61 %     60.91 %     44.94 %     61.38 %     87.96 %
                                         
Tier 1 capital to average assets (3)     13.81 %     13.85 %     13.28 %     11.93 %     12.17 %
                                         
Non-performing assets as a percentage of total assets (4)     1.14 %     1.01 %     1.38 %     0.47 %     0.52 %
                                         
Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans (4)     1.32 %     1.39 %     1.35 %     1.22 %     1.04 %
Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans, excluding SBA PPP Loans (4)     1.36 %     1.41 %     1.39 %     1.26 %     1.04 %
                                         
Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of non-performing assets     78.99 %     94.58 %     67.21 %     179.31 %     146.64 %
Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of non-performing loans     77.75 %     92.87 %     66.31 %     186.60 %     152.55 %
                                         
Tangible book value per share (8)   $ 18.80     $ 18.16     $ 17.18     $ 15.43     $ 14.44  
Outstanding shares     5,364,240       5,495,514       5,524,390       5,479,884       5,466,344  

(1) Annualized for quarterly periods presented.
(2) See page 16 – Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Net Income.
(3) Average assets calculated on a quarterly basis for all periods presented.
(4) Total loans exclude loans held for sale but includes net deferred loan costs and fees.
(5) This non-GAAP measure represents net income divided by average total assets.
(6) This non-GAAP measure represents net income divided by average stockholders’ equity.
(7) This non-GAAP measure represents total non-interest expenses divided by net interest income and non-interest income.
(8) This non-GAAP measure represents total stockholders’ equity, minus intangible assets of $31,000, $33,000, $36,000, $38,000, and $41,000 at March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020, and March 31, 2020, respectively, divided by outstanding shares at period end.
(9) This non-GAAP measure represents net interest income plus noninterest income less non-interest expense divided by net interest income plus non-interest income.

Randolph Bancorp, Inc.
COVID-19 Supplemental Disclosure
(Unaudited)

Loan Payment Deferrals

    As of March 31, 2021  
    Commercial loans     Residential and consumer loans     Residential loans serviced for others  
                   
    (Dollars in thousands)  
Balance outstanding   $ 182,277     $ 315,485     $ 1,940,443  
                         
COVID-19 related loan payment deferrals: (1)                        
Loans in COVID-19-related loan payment deferral   $ 6,241     $ 4,777     $ 11,544  
Loans in deferral as a percentage of category loans     3.4 %     1.5 %     0.6 %
Loans with suspended payment   $ 6,241     $ 4,543     $ 4,657  
Loans with reduced payment     -       234       6,887  
                         
Loans which obtained a COVID-19-related payment deferral but                        
have since resumed payment   $ 31,954     $ 15,602     $ 54,450  
Loans reinstated (borrower paid any unpaid principal and interest)     -       2,253       6,353  
Loans on a repayment plan     -       -       1,354  
Loans which resumed payment but deferred principal and/or                        
interest payments to maturity (2)     26,197       8,713       36,811  
Loans which were paid off completely     5,757       4,636       9,932  

(1) Includes commercial loans that have been approved for loan payment deferral but for which documentation is closing or pending.
(2) Includes commercial loan for which maturity was extended.

Randolph Bancorp, Inc.
COVID-19 Supplemental Disclosure
(Unaudited)

COVID-19 Highly Impacted Sectors

    As of March 31, 2021  
    Exposure Balance     Exposure by Risk Weighting          
                                                    Balance  
            Real     Commercial                             with  
            Estate     &                             Deferred  
Industry (1)   Total     Secured     Industrial     Construction     Pass     Criticized     Payments  
                                           
    (Dollars in thousands)  
Group home/care facility   $ 1,079       $ 1,079       $ -       $ -       $ 1,079     $ -     $ -  
Hotels/hospitality     9,635         9,566         69         -         69       9,566       3,543  
Restaurants/food service     2,713         1,554         1,159         -         2,713       -       -  
Retail/shopping center     21,887         17,211         -         4,675         20,261       1,626       1,006  
Other sectors (2)     11,385         10,972         113         300         9,383       2,002       1,692  
Total loans in COVID-19 impacted sectors   $ 46,698       $ 40,382       $ 1,341       $ 4,975       $ 33,505     $ 13,194     $ 6,241  
Percentage of commercial loans outstanding   25.6 %     27.5 %     5.6 %     43.3 %                          
Commercial loans outstanding   $ 182,277       $ 146,930       $ 23,869       $ 11,478                            
Loan to value secured by real estate (3)           47.5 %             66.9 %                          

(1) This disclosure focuses on industries with balances that are significant to the portfolio at March 31, 2021 and omits industries affected by the COVID-19 pandemic (oil and gas, transportation, etc.) to which the Company has minimal or no exposure. This disclosure also excludes SBA PPP Loans, given their government guarantee.
(2) Includes customers operating in various sectors which have been impacted by COVID-19.
(3) Loan to value secured by real estate equals the exposure balance divided by the most recent appraised value.

For More Information, Contact:
William M. Parent, President and Chief
Executive Officer (617-925-1955)


