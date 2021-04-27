Freeline to Present Data at the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy Annual Meeting 2021

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (Nasdaq: FRLN) (the “Company” or “Freeline”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing transformative gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases, today announced that the Company will give six poster presentations at the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy Annual Meeting 2021, taking place May 11 – 14.



“We are excited to be presenting six posters at the upcoming ASGCT conference, which together highlight the scientific foundation that underlies our gene therapy programs and broader platform technology,” said Theresa Heggie, CEO of Freeline. “These posters are reflective of steady progress at Freeline, which we expect will include three gene therapies in the clinic by year end.”

Poster Presentation Details

#329: FLT201, a Novel Investigational AAV-Mediated Gene Therapy Candidate for Gaucher Disease Type 1

Presenter: Romuald Corbau, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer

#509: GLA Uptake and Metabolic Cross Correction in Fabry Disease Relevant Cell Lines: A Rationale for Liver-Directed AAV Gene Therapy

Presenter: Jey Jeyakumar, PhD, Scientific Director

#821: Development of a 96-Well Plate-Based High-Throughput System for rAAV Manufacturing Platform Optimization and Candidate Selection

Presenter: Bettina Prieler, PhD Student Technology Development

#843: Development and Scale Up of a Suspension Cell-Based AAV Manufacturing Process

Presenter: Ahmed Youssef, Team Leader USP Development

#878: Defining a Reliable Quantification Assay Strategy for Adeno-Associated Virus (AAV)-Based Gene Therapies

Presenter: Felicia Thoennissen, PhD, Scientist Analytical Development

#894: Development of an Assay to Measure Transduction Efficiency of Adeno-Associated Virus (AAV)-Based Gene Therapies

Presenter: Anita Heinlein, Scientist Analytical Development

Abstracts will be available on the ASGCT website starting today.

About Freeline Therapeutics

Freeline is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing transformative adeno-associated virus (“AAV”) vector-mediated systemic gene therapies. The Company is dedicated to improving patient lives through innovative, one-time treatments that provide functional cures for inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Freeline uses its proprietary, rationally-designed AAV vector, along with novel promoters and transgenes, to deliver a functional copy of a therapeutic gene into human liver cells, thereby expressing a persistent functional level of the missing protein into the patient’s bloodstream. The Company’s integrated gene therapy platform includes in-house capabilities in research, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization. The Company has clinical programs in Hemophilia B and Fabry disease, as well as preclinical programs in Gaucher disease and Hemophilia A. Freeline is headquartered in the UK and has operations in Germany and the US.

Forward-Looking Statements

