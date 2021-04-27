Core-Mark Announces First Quarter 2021 Investor Call

/EIN News/ -- WESTLAKE, Texas, April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: CORE), announced today that it will release its earnings before the market opens on Thursday, May 6, 2021 for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 and will host an investor call later that morning at 8:00 a.m. Central time. This call may be accessed by dialing 800-351-9852 using the code 50154241. The call may also be listened to on the Company’s website www.core-mark.com.



An audio replay will be available via webcast at www.core-mark.com for approximately 90 days following the call.

Core-Mark

Core-Mark is one of the largest marketers of food, fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry in North America. Founded in 1888, Core-Mark offers a full range of products, marketing programs and technology solutions to approximately 40,000 customer locations in the U.S. and Canada through 32 distribution centers (excluding two distribution facilities the Company operates as a third-party logistics provider).1 Core-Mark services traditional convenience retailers, grocers, drug, liquor and specialty stores, and other stores that carry convenience products. For more information, please visit www.core-mark.com.

1 Data as of December 31, 2020.

Contact: David Lawrence, VP of Finance and Investor Relations, 800-622-1713 x7923 or at david.lawrence@core-mark.com