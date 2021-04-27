Bone Bank Allografts Announces Partnership Capstone Health Alliance

Agreement provides 25,000 non-acute health care members high-quality orthobiologics

/EIN News/ -- SAN ANTONIO, April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bone Bank Allografts (BBA), a leading provider of regenerative medicine technologies to the surgical community, announced a multi-year supplier partner agreement with Capstone Health Alliance, a regional group purchasing organization (GPO) with 300 hospitals representing 140 health systems across the United States. The agreement covers BBA’s comprehensive portfolio of orthobiologics that include surgical allograft options from traditional bone and soft tissues to specialty custom products for transplant.



“We are excited about our new long-term partnership with Capstone Health Alliance as their members now have greater access to high-quality solutions that address hospital and surgeon needs at a lower total cost of care today as well as moving forward,” said Chris Gould, Sr. Director of National Accounts at BBA.

With this expansion, BBA is seeking distributors and independent sales agents who are looking for the opportunity to sell orthobiologics to hospitals and surgeons. Interested parties are encouraged to request a meeting with BBA leadership by submitting a meeting request form at bonebank.com.

About Bone Bank Allografts (BBA)

Located in San Antonio, Texas, BBA is leading provider of regenerative medicine technologies to the surgical community. Utilized in over 1 million successful transplantations since 1993, BBA is dedicated to maximizing the gift of donations by developing solutions that promote healing and recovery. BBA is accredited by the American Association of Tissue Banks (AATB), registered with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and in compliance with the FDA’s Good Tissue Practices. Visit bonebank.com to learn more.

Safe Harbor Statements

BBA Contact:

Chris Gould

Sr. Director of National Accounts

CGould@bonebank.com