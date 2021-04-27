Governor Abbott Asks State Agencies For Financial Impact Of Border Crisis

April 27, 2021 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today sent a letter to state agency directors asking them to send to the Governor's office a full and accurate estimate of the fiscal impact of the current border crisis on their respective organizations. The State of Texas will use this information to formally request that the federal government pay in full for these costs borne by the state government. Yesterday, Governor Abbott also asked County Judges to send to his office estimates of the burden of local governments.

"As heads of your respective state agencies, I ask that you send my office a full and accurate estimate of the fiscal impact the current border crisis is having on your agency, including the costs you have incurred and that you expect to incur," reads the Governor's letter. "Because the burden of these extra costs is a direct result of federal policies, the State of Texas will formally request that the federal government pay in full the costs borne by the State. This will require a full accounting of these costs by state agencies."

Read the full letter.