Statement from the Governor urging special prosecutor following Pasquotank County shooting

Governor Roy Cooper issued the following statement:

In the interest of justice and confidence in the judicial system, I believe a special prosecutor should handle all matters regarding the shooting in Pasquotank County. This would help assure the community and Mr. Brown’s family that a decision on pursuing criminal charges is conducted without bias. This position is consistent with the change in the law recommended by our Task Force for Racial Equity in Criminal Justice which calls for a special prosecutor in police shootings, and I believe the law should be changed to help ensure it.

Read the full report of the North Carolina Task Force for Racial Equity in Criminal Justice here.

