LeMaitre to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- BURLINGTON, Mass., April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (Nasdaq:LMAT) announced today that it is participating in two investor conferences in May.

David Roberts, President, is scheduled to participate in the 7th Annual Truist Securities Life Sciences Summit on Tuesday, May 4, 2021.

He is also scheduled to present at the UBS Global Healthcare Virtual Conference on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at 9:00 AM EDT.

About LeMaitre

LeMaitre is a provider of devices, implants and services for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, a condition that affects more than 200 million people worldwide. The Company develops, manufactures and markets disposable and implantable vascular devices to address the needs of its core customer, the vascular surgeon. Additional information can be found at www.lemaitre.com.

Contact:
Sandra Millar
LeMaitre Vascular, Inc.
+1-781-425-1686
smillar@lemaitre.com


Primary Logo

