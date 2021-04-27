thredUP to Report First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on May 12, 2021

/EIN News/ -- OAKLAND, Calif., April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThredUp Inc. (Nasdaq: TDUP), one of the world’s largest resale platforms for women’s and children’s apparel, shoes, and accessories, announced today that its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 will be released on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 after the close of the U.S. markets. thredUP will host a conference call and live webcast that day at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET.



The live call is accessible in the U.S and Canada at +1 800-367-2403 (code 8375215) and outside of the U.S. and Canada at +1 334-777-6978 (code 8375215). The live and archived webcast and all related earnings materials will be available at thredUP’s investor relations website: ir.thredup.com.

About ThredUp Inc.

thredUP is transforming resale with the mission to inspire a new generation of consumers to think secondhand first. By making it easy to buy and sell secondhand, thredUP has become one of the world's largest resale platforms for women's and kids' apparel, shoes and accessories. thredUP is extending the life cycle of clothing, changing the way consumers shop and ushering in a more sustainable future for the fashion industry.

