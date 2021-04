Aligos Therapeutics Appoints James Scopa, J.D., MBA, to its Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALGS), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases, today announced that the company has appointed James Scopa, J.D., MBA, to the Company’s board of directors.



“We are thrilled to add someone of Jim’s experience and accomplishments to Aligos’ board, as the company continues its arc from its earliest, private, preclinical phase to growing into its role as an established clinical-stage public biopharma company,” said Aligos Chief Executive Officer Lawrence Blatt, Ph.D., MBA. “Aligos will look to Jim for strategic counsel as the company approaches mid-stage clinical trials in chronic hepatitis B. We believe that Jim, with his extensive industry experience and his service as a director for numerous companies, will make a welcome addition to our board.”

Mr. Scopa brings over 30 years of experience in the life sciences industry as an investor and an advisor, having guided public and private boards on strategic and financial transactions. He currently serves as a member of the Investment Advisory Committee and Advisory Board of One Ventures, an Australia-based venture capital firm; he also holds board positions with several biotechnology companies, including Neuron 23 Inc., DiCE Molecules, Blade Therapeutics, Inc., and Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. Previously, Mr. Scopa served as a Managing Director of MPM Capital from May 2005 to June 2017; he spent the prior 15 years working at Deutsche Banc Alex. Brown and Thomas Weisel Partners, advising growth companies in biopharmaceuticals and medical devices. At Deutsche Banc Alex. Brown, Mr. Scopa served as Managing Director and Global Co-Head of Healthcare Investment Banking; at Thomas Weisel Partners, Mr. Scopa served on the Investment Committee for the company’s health care venture fund as well as Co-Director of Healthcare Investment Banking.

Mr. Scopa added, “Aligos, with its esteemed management team and commitment to the utmost scientific rigor, has positioned itself to be a leader in chronic hepatitis B and other liver and viral diseases. I am privileged to help guide the company’s vision with respect to clinical development as Aligos advances its programs.”

Mr. Scopa holds an A.B. from Harvard College, an M.B.A. from Harvard Business School and a J.D. from Harvard Law School.

About Aligos

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that was founded in 2018 with the mission to become a world leader in the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Aligos is focused on the discovery and development of targeted antiviral therapies for chronic hepatitis B (CHB) and coronaviruses as well as leveraging its expertise in liver diseases to create targeted therapeutics for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). Aligos’ strategy is to harness the deep expertise and decades of drug development experience its team has in liver disease, particularly viral hepatitis, to rapidly advance its pipeline of potentially best-in-class molecules.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements in this press release that are not historical facts may be considered “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements are typically, but not always, identified by the use of words such as “may,” “will,” “would,” “believe,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” and other similar terminology indicating future results. Such forward-looking statements are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause our development programs, future results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include without limitation risks and uncertainties inherent in the drug development process, including Aligos’ clinical-stage of development, the process of designing and conducting clinical trials, the regulatory approval processes, the timing of regulatory filings, the challenges associated with manufacturing drug products, Aligos’ ability to successfully establish, protect and defend its intellectual property, other matters that could affect the sufficiency of Aligos’ capital resources to fund operations, reliance on third parties for manufacturing and development efforts, changes in the competitive landscape and the effects on our business of the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of Aligos in general, see Aligos’ Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 23, 2021 and its future periodic reports to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, Aligos undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events or circumstances, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

