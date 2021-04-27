Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Myriad Genetics to Release March 2021 Quarterly Financial Results on May 3, 2021, Host Investor Day on May 4, 2021

/EIN News/ -- SALT LAKE CITY, April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN), a leader in genetic testing and precision medicine, announced that it will release its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 at 4:05 pm EDT on May 3, 2021. The company will not be hosting a quarterly earnings call given it will be holding an Investor Day event the morning of May 4, 2021 at 11:00 am EDT. The link to the Investor Day event and registration will be under the investor relations section of our corporate website.

About Myriad Genetics
Myriad Genetics, Inc. is a leading genetic testing and precision medicine company dedicated to improving health and transforming patient lives worldwide. Myriad discovers and commercializes genetic tests that: determine the risk of developing disease, accurately diagnose disease, assess the risk of disease progression, and guide treatment decisions across six major medical specialties where critical genetic insights can significantly improve patient care and lower healthcare costs. For more information, visit the Company's website: www.myriad.com.

Myriad, the Myriad logo, BART, BRACAnalysis, Colaris, Colaris AP, myPath, myRisk, Myriad myRisk, myRisk Hereditary Cancer, myChoice, myPlan, BRACAnalysis CDx, Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, myChoice CDx, Vectra, Prequel, Foresight, GeneSight, riskScore and Prolaris are trademarks or registered trademarks of Myriad Genetics, Inc. or its wholly owned subsidiaries in the United States and foreign countries. MYGN-F, MYGN-G.

Media Contact: Jared Maxwell
(801) 505-5027
jmaxwell@myriad.com 		 Investor Contact: Scott Gleason
(801) 584-1143
sgleason@myriad.com 

