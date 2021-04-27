Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
QCR Holdings, Inc. Announces Net Income of $18.0 Million for the First Quarter of 2021

/EIN News/ -- First Quarter 2021 Highlights

  • Net income of $18.0 million, or $1.12 per diluted share
  • Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) of $18.6 million, or $1.16 per diluted share
  • NIM increased by 1 basis point and Adjusted NIM (TEY)(non-GAAP) increased by 3 bps to 3.26% and 3.40%, respectively
  • Noninterest income continues to be strong at $23.5 million
  • Annualized core loan and lease growth (non-GAAP) of 14.0% for the quarter, excluding SBA Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans
  • Annualized core deposit growth of 3.2% for the quarter
  • Provision for credit losses of $6.7 million for the quarter and allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) to total loans/leases of 1.99%, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)
  • Nonperforming assets remained stable for the quarter and represent 0.25% of total assets

MOLINE, Ill.,, April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCRH) (the “Company”) today announced net income of $18.0 million and diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) of $1.12 for the first quarter of 2021, compared to net income of $18.3 million and diluted EPS of $1.14 for the fourth quarter of 2020. Pre-provision, pre-tax adjusted net income (non-GAAP) was $29.0 million in the first quarter of 2021, compared to $30.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

The Company reported adjusted net income (non-GAAP) of $18.6 million and adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP) of $1.16 for the first quarter of 2021, compared to adjusted net income (non-GAAP) of $19.1 million and adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP) of $1.20 for the fourth quarter of 2020. For the first quarter of 2020, net income and diluted EPS were $11.2 million and $0.70, respectively, and adjusted net income (non-GAAP) and adjusted diluted EPS were $12.4 million and $0.77, respectively.

  For the Quarter Ended
  March 31, December 31, March 31,
$ in millions (except per share data)   2021     2020     2020  
Net Income $ 18.0   $ 18.3   $ 11.2  
Diluted EPS $ 1.12   $ 1.14   $ 0.70  
Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP) $ 18.6   $ 19.1   $ 12.4  
Adjusted Diluted EPS (non-GAAP) $ 1.16   $ 1.20   $ 0.77  
Pre-Provision/Pre-Tax Adjusted Income (non-GAAP) $ 29.0   $ 30.4   $ 22.8  
Pre-Provision/Pre-Tax Adjusted ROAA (non-GAAP)   2.05 %                2.08 %   1.84 %

Adjusted non-GAAP measurements of financial performance exclude non-recurring income and expense items that management believes are not reflective of the anticipated future operation of the Company’s business. The Company believes these measurements provide a better comparison for analysis and may provide a better indicator of future performance. See GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations.

“We are pleased with our financial performance for the first quarter,” said Larry J. Helling, Chief Executive Officer. “We delivered another quarter of strong net income, driven by robust loan growth, expanded net interest margin and carefully managed expenses. Despite a competitive lending environment, we grew core loans by 14% on an annualized basis, while maintaining disciplined underwriting and excellent credit quality. We continue to attract new clients and deepen ties with existing clients, which validates our relationship-based community banking model.”

Annualized Loan and Lease Growth of 14.0% for the Quarter, excluding PPP Loans (non-GAAP)

During the first quarter of 2021, the Company’s total loans and leases, excluding PPP loans, increased $139.2 million to a total of $4.1 billion. Core loan and lease growth during the quarter was 14.0% on an annualized basis and was funded by the Company’s excess liquidity and core deposit growth. Core deposits (excluding brokered deposits) increased by $37.2 million during the quarter.   Core deposit growth was muted during the quarter as the Company was successful in shifting some of its excess deposits off balance sheet. The Company retains the ability to bring these deposits back onto the balance sheet as needed. The Company’s wholesale funding portfolio has been reduced to predominately subordinated debt that qualifies as regulatory capital. Additionally, at quarter-end, the percentage of gross loans and leases to total assets was 77.3%, up from 74.8% in the fourth quarter of 2020, driven primarily by the strong loan growth and lower excess liquidity.

“Our robust loan growth for the quarter was driven by strength in both our core commercial lending business and in our Specialty Finance Group,” added Helling. “Given the strong first quarter results, combined with our current pipeline, we are now targeting organic loan growth for the full year 2021 of between 8% and 10%, consistent with our long-term goal of 9%.”

Net Interest Income of $42.0 million

Net interest income for the first quarter of 2021 totaled $42.0 million, compared to $43.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 and $37.7 million for the first quarter of 2020. Excluding the impact of acquisition-related net accretion and PPP income, net interest income was stable on a linked quarter basis. Acquisition-related net accretion totaled $504 thousand for the first quarter of 2021, down from $1.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 and $625 thousand for the first quarter of 2020. Adjusted net interest income (non-GAAP) was $43.7 million for the first quarter of 2021, compared to $45.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 and $38.9 million for the first quarter of 2020.

In the first quarter, reported NIM was 3.26% and, on a tax-equivalent yield basis (non-GAAP), NIM was 3.43%, as compared to 3.25% and 3.45% in the fourth quarter of 2020, respectively. Adjusted NIM (non-GAAP), excluding acquisition-related net accretion was 3.40%, up 3 basis points from the fourth quarter. The increase in Adjusted NIM (non-GAAP) during the quarter was due to a 1 basis point decline in the total cost of interest-bearing funds (due to both mix and rate), and a 2 basis point increase in the yield on earning assets (adjusted for acquisition-related net accretion).   

  For the Quarter Ended
  March 31, December 31, March 31,
  2021   2020   2020  
NIM 3.26 % 3.25 % 3.40 %
NIM (TEY)(non-GAAP) 3.43 % 3.45 % 3.56 %
Adjusted NIM (TEY)(non-GAAP) 3.40 % 3.37 % 3.50 %
See GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations

      

“We expanded our adjusted net interest margin again during the first quarter as our deposit costs were slightly lower due to an improved mix. While our average loan yields also declined during the quarter, we benefited from lower excess liquidity as well, enabling us to grow our margin,” said Todd A. Gipple, President, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer.

Noninterest Income of $23.5 million        

Noninterest income for the first quarter of 2021 totaled $23.5 million, compared to $32.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. The decrease was primarily due to a $7.8 million reduction in swap fee income from the strong fourth quarter. Wealth management revenue was $3.7 million for the quarter, up $427 thousand from the fourth quarter. In addition, securities gains decreased by $617 thousand and gain on sale of loans decreased by $349 thousand from the prior quarter. Noninterest income increased $8.3 million, or an increase of 55% compared to the first quarter of 2020.

“Swap fee income totaled $13.6 million for the quarter, which was effectively right at the lower end of our guidance. The current pipeline of swap loans remains healthy and we believe this source of fee income is sustainable for the long term,” added Gipple “Our continued expectation is that swap fee income will be approximately $14 to $18 million per quarter for the remainder of 2021.”

Noninterest Expenses of $37.2 million

Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2021 totaled $37.2 million, compared to $46.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 and $31.4 million for the first quarter of 2020. The linked-quarter decline was primarily due to lower salary and benefits expense of $5.6 million, driven by lower commission and incentive compensation expense in the quarter due to the lower swap fee income and lower incentive compensation accruals. Occupancy and equipment expense decreased by $809 thousand, advertising and marketing expense decreased by $649 thousand, and professional and data processing fees decreased by $428 thousand. In addition, we experienced a linked-quarter decline in losses on liability extinguishment of $1.5 million.

Asset Quality Remains Strong and NPAs Remained Stable

Nonperforming assets (“NPAs”) totaled $14.1 million at the end of the first quarter, consistent with the fourth quarter of 2020. The ratio of NPAs to total assets was 0.25% on both March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, and improved from 0.31% on March 31, 2020. In addition, the Company’s criticized loans and classified loans to total loans and leases were 3.17% and 1.95%, respectively, from 3.24% and 1.55% as of December 31, 2020.

On January 1, 2021, the Company replaced its "incurred loss" model for recognizing credit losses with an "expected loss" model referred to as the CECL model, as per ASU 2016-13. As a result, there was a “day one” adjustment to our allowance for credit losses on loans/leases, which decreased the allowance by $8.1 million. Additionally, when combined with “day one” adjustments for held-to maturity investments and off-balance sheet exposures, also required by CECL, the total “day one” adjustment resulted in a $937 thousand reduction to capital, after-tax.

The Company’s provision for credit losses totaled $6.7 million for the first quarter of 2021, down from $7.1 million in the prior quarter. As of March 31, 2021, the ACL on total loans/leases was 1.88%. The ACL on total loans/leases to total loans and leases on December 31, 2020 under CECL would have been 1.79%. Excluding PPP loans of $244 million, the ACL to total loans/leases as of March 31, 2021 was 1.99% (non-GAAP).

Continued Strong Capital Levels

As of March 31, 2021, the Company’s total risk-based capital ratio was 15.22%, the common equity tier 1 ratio was 10.83% and the tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio (non-GAAP) was 9.42%. By comparison, these respective ratios were 14.95%, 10.55% and 9.08% as of December 31, 2020.

Focus on Three Strategic Long-Term Initiatives

As part of the Company’s ongoing efforts to grow earnings and drive attractive long-term returns for shareholders, it continues to operate under three key strategic long-term initiatives:

  • Organic loan and lease growth of 9% per year, funded by core deposits;
  • Grow fee-based income by at least 6% per year; and
  • Limit our annual operating expense growth to 5% per year.

These initiatives are long-term targets. Due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, among other factors, the Company may not be able to achieve these goals for the full year 2021.

Supplemental Presentation and Where to Find It
In addition to this press release, the Company has included a supplemental presentation that provides further information regarding the Company’s loan exposures and deferrals. Investors, analysts and other interested persons may find this presentation on the Securities and Exchange Commission’s EDGAR filing system at www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml, or on the Company’s website at www.qcrh.com.

Conference Call Details

The Company will host an earnings call/webcast tomorrow, April 28, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. Central Time. Dial-in information for the call is toll-free: 888-346-9286 (international 412-317-5253). Participants should request to join the QCR Holdings, Inc. call. The event will be available for replay through May 12, 2021. The replay access information is 877-344-7529 (international 412-317-0088); access code 10153920. A webcast of the teleconference can be accessed at the Company’s News and Events page at www.qcrh.com. An archived version of the webcast will be available at the same location shortly after the live event has ended.

About Us

QCR Holdings, Inc., headquartered in Moline, Illinois, is a relationship-driven, multi-bank holding company serving the Quad Cities, Cedar Rapids, Cedar Valley, Des Moines/Ankeny and Springfield communities through its wholly-owned subsidiary banks. The banks provide full-service commercial and consumer banking and trust and wealth management services. Quad City Bank & Trust Company, based in Bettendorf, Iowa, commenced operations in 1994, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Company, based in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, commenced operations in 2001, Community State Bank, based in Ankeny, Iowa, was acquired by the Company in 2016, and Springfield First Community Bank, based in Springfield, Missouri, was acquired by the Company in 2018. Additionally, the Company serves the Waterloo/Cedar Falls, Iowa community through Community Bank & Trust, a division of Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Company. Quad City Bank & Trust Company engages in commercial leasing through its wholly-owned subsidiary, m2 Equipment Finance, LLC, based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and also provides correspondent banking services. The Company has 23 locations in Iowa, Missouri, Wisconsin and Illinois. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had approximately $5.6 billion in assets, $4.4 billion in loans and $4.6 billion in deposits. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.qcrh.com.

Special Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements. This document contains, and future oral and written statements of the Company and its management may contain, forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 with respect to the financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business of the Company. Forward-looking statements, which may be based upon beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the Company’s management and on information currently available to management, are generally identifiable by the use of words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “predict,” “suggest,” “appear,” “plan,” “intend,” “estimate,” ”annualize,” “may,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should” or other similar expressions. Additionally, all statements in this document, including forward-looking statements, speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any statement in light of new information or future events.
        
A number of factors, many of which are beyond the ability of the Company to control or predict, could cause actual results to differ materially from those in its forward-looking statements. These factors include, among others, the following: (i) the strength of the local, state, national and international economies (including the impact of the new presidential administration); (ii) the economic impact of any future terrorist threats and attacks, widespread disease or pandemics (including the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States), acts of war or other threats thereof, or other adverse external events that could cause economic deterioration or instability in credit markets, and the response of the local, state and national governments to any such adverse external events; (iii) changes in accounting policies and practices , as may be adopted by state and federal regulatory agencies, the FASB, the Securities Exchange Commission or the PCAOB, including FASB’s CECL impairment standards ; (iv) changes in state and federal laws, regulations and governmental policies concerning the Company’s general business; (v) changes in interest rates and prepayment rates of the Company’s assets (including the impact of LIBOR phase-out); (vi) increased competition in the financial services sector and the inability to attract new customers; (vii) changes in technology and the ability to develop and maintain secure and reliable electronic systems; (viii) unexpected results of acquisitions, which may include failure to realize the anticipated benefits of acquisitions and the possibility that transaction costs may be greater than anticipated; (ix) the loss of key executives or employees; (x) changes in consumer spending; (xi) unexpected outcomes of existing or new litigation involving the Company; (xii) the economic impact of exceptional weather occurrences such as tornadoes, floods and blizzards; and (xiii) the ability of the Company to manage the risks associated with the foregoing as well as anticipated.. These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Additional information concerning the Company and its business, including additional factors that could materially affect the Company’s financial results, is included in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contacts:  
Todd A. Gipple Kim K. Garrett
President Vice President
Chief Operating Officer Corporate Communications
Chief Financial Officer Investor Relations Manager
(309) 743-7745 (319) 743-7006
tgipple@qcrh.com kgarret@qcrh.com


QCR Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
           
  As of
  March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,
   2021  2020  2020  2020  2020
           
  (dollars in thousands)
           
CONDENSED BALANCE SHEET          
           
Cash and due from banks $ 78,814 $ 61,329 $ 68,932 $ 88,577 $ 169,827
Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits   55,056   95,676   302,668   142,900   206,708
Securities, net of allowance for credit losses   799,825   838,131   782,088   748,883   684,571
Net loans/leases   4,279,220   4,166,753   4,168,395   4,079,432   3,662,435
Intangibles   10,873   11,381   11,902   13,872   14,421
Goodwill   74,066   74,066   74,066   74,248   74,248
Derivatives   122,668   222,757   236,381   225,164   195,973
Other assets   224,625   212,704   220,128   220,920   213,134
Assets held for sale   -   -   -   10,765   10,758
Total assets $ 5,645,147 $ 5,682,797 $ 5,864,560 $ 5,604,761 $ 5,232,075
           
Total deposits $ 4,631,782 $ 4,599,137 $ 4,672,268 $ 4,349,775 $ 4,170,478
Total borrowings   188,601   177,114   226,962   376,250   244,399
Derivatives   125,863   229,270   244,510   233,589   203,744
Other liabilities   90,182   83,483   148,207   87,539   71,185
Liabilities held for sale   -   -   -   1,588   3,130
Total stockholders' equity   608,719   593,793   572,613   556,020   539,139
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 5,645,147 $ 5,682,797 $ 5,864,560 $ 5,604,761 $ 5,232,075
           
ANALYSIS OF LOAN PORTFOLIO          
Loan/lease mix: (1)          
Commercial and industrial - revolving $ 168,842        
Commercial and industrial - other   1,616,144        
Commercial real estate, owner occupied   461,272        
Commercial real estate, non-owner occupied   610,582        
Construction and land development   607,798        
Multi-family   396,272        
Direct financing leases   60,134        
1-4 family real estate   368,927        
Consumer   71,080        
Total loans/leases $ 4,361,051        
Less allowance for credit losses   81,831        
Net loans/leases $ 4,279,220        
           
Loan/lease mix: (1)          
Commercial and industrial loans $ 1,779,062 $ 1,726,723 $ 1,823,049 $ 1,850,110 $ 1,484,979
Commercial real estate loans   2,174,897   2,107,629   1,999,715   1,869,162   1,783,086
Direct financing leases   59,229   66,016   73,011   79,105   83,324
Residential real estate loans   254,900   252,121   245,032   241,069   237,742
Installment and other consumer loans   87,053   91,302   102,471   99,150   106,728
Deferred loan/lease origination costs, net of fees   5,910   7,338   4,699   1,663   8,809
Total loans/leases $ 4,361,051 $ 4,251,129 $ 4,247,977 $ 4,140,259 $ 3,704,668
Less allowance for credit losses (2)   81,831   84,376   79,582   60,827   42,233
Net loans/leases $ 4,279,220 $ 4,166,753 $ 4,168,395 $ 4,079,432 $ 3,662,435
           
ANALYSIS OF SECURITIES PORTFOLIO          
Securities mix:          
U.S. government sponsored agency securities $ 14,581 $ 15,336 $ 18,437 $ 17,472 $ 19,457
Municipal securities   614,649   627,523   569,075   526,192   493,664
Residential mortgage-backed and related securities   118,051   132,842   134,147   145,672   122,853
Asset backed securities   39,815   40,683   40,665   39,797   28,499
Other securities   12,903   21,747   19,764   19,750   20,098
Total securities $ 799,999 $ 838,131 $ 782,088 $ 748,883 $ 684,571
Less allowance for credit losses (2)   174   -   -   -   -
Net securities $ 799,825 $ 838,131 $ 782,088 $ 748,883 $ 684,571
           
ANALYSIS OF DEPOSITS          
Deposit mix:          
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 1,269,578 $ 1,145,378 $ 1,175,085 $ 1,177,482 $ 829,782
Interest-bearing demand deposits   2,916,054   2,987,469   2,938,194   2,488,755   2,440,907
Time deposits   445,067   460,659   499,021   560,982   617,979
Brokered deposits   1,084   5,631   59,968   122,556   281,810
Total deposits $ 4,631,782 $ 4,599,137 $ 4,672,268 $ 4,349,775 $ 4,170,478
           
ANALYSIS OF BORROWINGS          
Borrowings mix:          
Term FHLB advances $ - $ - $ 40,000 $ 90,000 $ 55,000
Overnight FHLB advances (3)   25,000   15,000   -   55,000   40,000
FRB borrowings   -   -   -   100,000   30,000
Other short-term borrowings   6,840   5,430   30,430   24,818   13,067
Subordinated notes   118,731   118,691   118,577   68,516   68,455
Junior subordinated debentures   38,030   37,993   37,955   37,916   37,877
Total borrowings $ 188,601 $ 177,114 $ 226,962 $ 376,250 $ 244,399
           
(1) The Company adopted ASU 2016-13 "CECL", effective January 1, 2021, which included a change in class of receivable and segment categories.
(2) The Company adopted ASU 2016-13 "CECL", effective January 1, 2021, which requires an allowance for credit losses ("ACL") on loans/leases, off-balance sheet ("OBS") exposures and held to maturity ("HTM") securities, recorded through the income statement within the provision for credit losses. The Day 1 adjustments to ACL were as follows:
      loans/leases ($8.1) million, OBS $9.1 million, HTM securities $183 thousand. The current quarter provision for credit expense was as follows: loans/leases $6.0 million,
      OBS $729 thousand, and HTM securities was ($9) thousand.        
(3) At the most recent quarter-end, the weighted-average rate of these overnight borrowings was 0.28%.    
           



QCR Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
               
      For the Quarter Ended
      March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,
       2021  2020    2020    2020    2020
               
      (dollars in thousands, except per share data)
               
INCOME STATEMENT            
Interest income   $ 47,565 $ 49,851   $ 50,890   $ 48,650   $ 48,982
Interest expense     5,590   6,144     6,309     7,694     11,276
Net interest income     41,975   43,707     44,581     40,956     37,706
Provision for credit losses (1)     6,713   7,080     20,342     19,915     8,367
Net interest income after provision for loan/lease losses   $ 35,262 $ 36,627   $ 24,239   $ 21,041   $ 29,339
               
               
Trust department fees   $ 2,801 $ 2,388   $ 2,280   $ 2,227   $ 2,312
Investment advisory and management fees     940   926     1,266     1,399     1,727
Deposit service fees     1,408   1,875     1,403     1,286     1,477
Gain on sales of residential real estate loans     1,337   1,462     1,370     1,196     652
Gain on sales of government guaranteed portions of loans     -   224     -     -     -
Swap fee income     13,557   21,402     26,688     19,927     6,804
Securities gains, net     -   617     1,802     65     -
Earnings on bank-owned life insurance     471   461     502     612     329
Debit card fees     975   923     946     775     758
Correspondent banking fees     314   270     220     198     215
Other       1,686   1,469     1,482     941     922
Total noninterest income   $ 23,489 $ 32,017   $ 37,959   $ 28,626   $ 15,196
               
               
Salaries and employee benefits   $ 24,847 $ 30,446   $ 25,999   $ 21,304   $ 18,519
Occupancy and equipment expense     4,108   4,917     3,807     3,748     4,032
Professional and data processing fees     3,443   3,871     3,758     3,646     3,369
Post-acquisition compensation, transition and integration costs     -   25     (32 )   70     151
Disposition costs     8   64     192     (83 )   517
FDIC insurance, other insurance and regulatory fees     1,065   1,272     1,301     908     683
Loan/lease expense     300   465     403     339     228
Net cost of (income from) and gains/losses on operations of other real estate     39   (4 )   16     (332 )   13
Advertising and marketing     627   1,276     750     552     682
Bank service charges     523   523     488     501     504
Losses on liability extinguishment     -   1,457     1,874     429     147
Correspondent banking expense     200   205     205     212     216
Intangibles amortization     508   521     531     548     549
Goodwill impairment     -   -     -     -     500
Loss on sale of subsidiary     -   (147 )   305     -     -
Other       1,560   1,473     1,241     1,288     1,313
Total noninterest expense   $ 37,228 $ 46,364   $ 40,838   $ 33,130   $ 31,423
               
Net income before income taxes   $ 21,523 $ 22,280   $ 21,360   $ 16,537   $ 13,112
Federal and state income tax expense     3,541   4,009     4,016     2,798     1,884
Net income     $ 17,982 $ 18,271   $ 17,344   $ 13,739   $ 11,228
               
Basic EPS     $ 1.14 $ 1.16   $ 1.10   $ 0.87   $ 0.71
Diluted EPS   $ 1.12 $ 1.14   $ 1.09   $ 0.86   $ 0.70
               
               
Weighted average common shares outstanding     15,803,643   15,775,596     15,767,152     15,747,056     15,796,796
Weighted average common and common equivalent shares outstanding     16,025,548   15,973,054     15,923,578     15,895,336     16,011,456
               
(1) Includes provision for credit losses for loans/leases totaling $6.0 million, HTM securities totaling ($9) thousand and OBS exposures totaling $729 thousand.
      Provision for credit losses only included provision for loans/leases for years prior to 2021.        



QCR Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
           
  As of and for the Quarter Ended
  March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,
   2021   2020   2020   2020   2020 
           
  (dollars in thousands, except per share data)
           
COMMON SHARE DATA          
Common shares outstanding   15,843,732     15,805,711     15,792,357     15,790,611     15,773,736  
Book value per common share (1) $ 38.42   $ 37.57   $ 36.26   $ 35.21   $ 34.18  
Tangible book value per common share (Non-GAAP) (2) $ 33.06   $ 32.16   $ 30.82   $ 29.63   $ 28.56  
Closing stock price $ 47.22   $ 39.59   $ 27.41   $ 31.18   $ 27.07  
Market capitalization $ 748,141   $ 625,748   $ 432,869   $ 492,351   $ 426,995  
Market price / book value   122.90 %   105.38 %   75.60 %   88.55 %   79.20 %
Market price / tangible book value   142.83 %   123.09 %   88.95 %   105.23 %   94.79 %
Earnings per common share (basic) LTM (3) $ 4.27   $ 3.84   $ 3.69   $ 3.55   $ 3.54  
Price earnings ratio LTM (3) 11.06 x   10.31 x   7.43 x   8.78 x   7.65 x  
TCE / TA (Non-GAAP) (4)   9.42 %   9.08 %   8.42 %   8.48 %   8.76 %
           
           
CONDENSED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY  
Beginning balance $ 593,793   $ 572,613   $ 556,020   $ 539,139   $ 535,351  
Cumulative effect from the adoption of ASU 2016-13 "CECL"   (937 )   -     -     -     -  
Net income   17,982     18,271     17,344     13,739     11,228  
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax   (1,751 )   3,157     (614 )   3,622     (3,691 )
Common stock cash dividends declared   (949 )   (947 )   (945 )   (945 )   (942 )
Repurchase and cancellation of 100,932 shares of common stock as a result of a share repurchase program   -     -     -     -     (3,780 )
Other (5)   581     699     808     465     973  
Ending balance $ 608,719   $ 593,793   $ 572,613   $ 556,020   $ 539,139  
           
           
REGULATORY CAPITAL RATIOS (6):          
Total risk-based capital ratio   15.22 %   14.95 %   14.93 %   13.71 %   13.54 %
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio   11.61 %   11.34 %   11.25 %   11.07 %   11.16 %
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio   10.10 %   9.49 %   9.21 %   8.91 %   10.19 %
Common equity tier 1 ratio   10.83 %   10.55 %   10.44 %   10.25 %   10.31 %
           
           
KEY PERFORMANCE RATIOS AND OTHER METRICS          
Return on average assets (annualized)   1.27 %   1.25 %   1.19 %   0.95 %   0.91 %
Return on average total equity (annualized)   11.91 %   12.43 %   12.06 %   9.88 %   8.23 %
Net interest margin   3.26 %   3.25 %   3.36 %   3.14 %   3.40 %
Net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP)(7)   3.43 %   3.45 %   3.51 %   3.27 %   3.56 %
Efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP) (8)   56.87 %   61.23 %   49.48 %   47.61 %   59.40 %
Gross loans and leases / total assets (9)   77.25 %   74.81 %   72.43 %   74.01 %   70.95 %
Gross loans and leases / total deposits (9)   94.15 %   92.43 %   90.92 %   95.18 %   88.83 %
Effective tax rate   16.45 %   17.99 %   18.80 %   16.92 %   14.37 %
Full-time equivalent employees (10)   720     714     687     712     703  
           
           
AVERAGE BALANCES          
Assets $ 5,668,850   $ 5,842,299   $ 5,820,555   $ 5,800,164   $ 4,948,311  
Loans/leases   4,271,782     4,250,951     4,185,275     3,999,523     3,686,410  
Deposits   4,628,889     4,742,602     4,726,881     4,732,626     3,954,707  
Total stockholders' equity   604,012     588,042     575,061     556,047     545,548  
           
(1) Includes accumulated other comprehensive income (loss).        
(2) Includes accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) and excludes intangible assets (Non-GAAP).  
(3) LTM : Last twelve months.          
(4) TCE / TCA : tangible common equity / total tangible assets. See GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations.  
(5) Includes mostly common stock issued for options exercised and the employee stock purchase plan, as well as stock-based compensation.
(6) Ratios for the current quarter are subject to change upon final calculation for regulatory filings due after earnings release.
(7) TEY : Tax equivalent yield. See GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations.      
(8) See GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations.          
(9) Excludes assets held for sale as of March 31, 2020 and June 30, 2020.      
(10) Growth in full-time equivalents from September 30, 2020 to December 31, 2020 due to the addition of new positions created to build scale.
        Decrease from June 30, 2020 to September 30, 2020 due to sale of Bates Companies and interns employed only during the summer.
           



QCR Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights
    (Unaudited)          
                         
                         
ANALYSIS OF NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN                    
                         
    For the Quarter Ended
    March 31, 2021   December 31, 2020   March 31, 2020
    Average Balance Interest Earned or Paid Average Yield or Cost   Average Balance Interest Earned or Paid Average Yield or Cost   Average Balance Interest Earned or Paid Average Yield or Cost
                         
    (dollars in thousands)
                         
Fed funds sold   $ 1,847 $ 1 0.05 %   $ 1,216 $ 1 0.08 %   $ 5,324 $ 18 1.36 %
Interest-bearing deposits at financial institutions   116,446   37 0.13 %     279,024   82 0.12 %     128,612   361 1.13 %
Securities (1)     810,059   7,050 3.48 %     795,696   7,207 3.62 %     619,307   6,080 3.95 %
Restricted investment securities   18,064   219 4.84 %     18,790   236 4.92 %     21,365   258 4.86 %
Loans (1)     4,271,782   42,525 4.04 %     4,250,951   44,956 4.21 %     3,686,410   44,056 4.81 %
Total earning assets (1) $ 5,218,198 $ 49,832 3.86 %   $ 5,345,677 $ 52,482 3.91 %   $ 4,461,018 $ 50,773 4.58 %
                         
Interest-bearing deposits $ 2,981,306 $ 1,986 0.27 %   $ 3,033,119 $ 2,060 0.27 %   $ 2,379,635 $ 5,328 0.90 %
Time deposits     448,035   1,441 1.30 %     530,813   1,752 1.31 %     785,135   3,879 1.99 %
Short-term borrowings   7,141   1 0.07 %     19,115   3 0.17 %     19,315   64 1.33 %
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   13,078   9 0.28 %     33,207   80 0.94 %     111,407   449 1.62 %
Subordinated debentures   118,706   1,594 5.37 %     118,612   1,678 5.66 %     68,418   994 5.84 %
Junior subordinated debentures   38,007   559 5.88 %     37,969   571 5.88 %     37,853   571 6.07 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 3,606,273 $ 5,590 0.63 %   $ 3,772,835 $ 6,144 0.64 %   $ 3,401,763 $ 11,285 1.33 %
                         
Net interest income (1)   $ 44,242       $ 46,338       $ 39,488  
Net interest margin (2)     3.26 %       3.25 %       3.40 %
Net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP) (1) (2) (3)     3.43 %       3.45 %       3.56 %
Adjusted net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP) (1) (2) (3)   3.40 %       3.37 %       3.50 %
                         
(1) Includes nontaxable securities and loans. Interest earned and yields on nontaxable securities and loans are determined on a tax equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate.  
(2) See "Select Financial Data - Subsidiaries" for a breakdown of amortization/accretion included in net interest margin for each period presented.        
(3) TEY : Tax equivalent yield. See GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations.                  
                         



QCR Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
           
  As of
  March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,
  2021 2020  2020  2020  2020 
           
  (dollars in thousands, except per share data)
           
ROLLFORWARD OF ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES ON LOANS/LEASES          
Beginning balance $ 84,376   $ 79,582   $ 60,827   $ 42,233   $ 36,001  
Adoption of ASU 2016-13 "CECL" - Day 1 adjustment   (8,102 )   -     -     -     -  
Provision charged to expense   5,993     7,080     20,342     19,915     8,367  
Loans/leases charged off   (713 )   (2,779 )   (1,819 )   (1,450 )   (2,335 )
Recoveries on loans/leases previously charged off   277     493     232     129     200  
Ending balance $ 81,831   $ 84,376   $ 79,582   $ 60,827   $ 42,233  
           
           
NONPERFORMING ASSETS          
Nonaccrual loans/leases $ 13,863   $ 13,940   $ 17,597   $ 12,099   $ 11,628  
Accruing loans/leases past due 90 days or more   -     3     86     99     1,419  
Total nonperforming loans/leases   13,863     13,943     17,683     12,198     13,047  
Other real estate owned   173     20     125     157     3,298  
Other repossessed assets   50     135     110     25     45  
Total nonperforming assets $ 14,086   $ 14,098   $ 17,918   $ 12,380   $ 16,390  
           
           
ASSET QUALITY RATIOS          
Nonperforming assets / total assets (1)   0.25 %   0.25 %   0.31 %   0.22 %   0.31 %
ACL for loans and leases / total loans/leases (2)   1.88 %   1.98 %   1.87 %   1.47 %   1.14 %
ACL for loans and leases / nonperforming loans/leases (2)   590.28 %   605.15 %   450.05 %   498.66 %   323.70 %
Net charge-offs as a % of average loans/leases   0.01 %   0.05 %   0.04 %   0.03 %   0.06 %
           
           
           
INTERNALLY ASSIGNED RISK RATING (3)          
Special mention (rating 6) $ 53,466   $ 71,482   $ 79,587   $ 104,608   $ 34,738  
Substandard (rating 7)   84,982     66,081     70,409     39,855     36,612  
Doubtful (rating 8)   -     -     -     -     -  
  $ 138,448   $ 137,563   $ 149,996   $ 144,463   $ 71,350  
           
Criticized loans (4) $ 138,448   $ 137,563   $ 149,996   $ 144,463   $ 71,350  
Classified loans (5)   84,982     66,081     70,409     39,855     36,612  
           
Criticized loans as a % of total loans/leases   3.17 %   3.24 %   3.53 %   3.49 %   1.93 %
Classified loans as a % of total loans/leases   1.95 %   1.55 %   1.66 %   0.96 %   0.99 %
           
(1) Excludes assets held for sale as of March 31, 2020 and June 30, 2020.        
(2) Prior to adoption of ASU 2016-13 "CECL", upon acquisition and per GAAP, acquired loans were recorded at market value, which eliminates the allowance and
     impacts this ratio. There have been no acquisitions since adopting ASU 2016-13 "CECL", which requires an allowance to be established on acquired loans.
(3) Amounts exclude the government guaranteed portion, if any. The Company assigns internal risk ratings of Pass (Rating 2) for the government guaranteed portion.
(4) Criticized loans are defined as C&I and CRE loans with internally assigned risk ratings of 6, 7, or 8, regardless of performance.
(5) Classified loans are defined as C&I and CRE loans with internally assigned risk ratings of 7 or 8, regardless of performance.



QCR Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
               
               
      For the Quarter Ended
      March 31,   December 31, March 31,
  SELECT FINANCIAL DATA - SUBSIDIARIES    2021     2020     2020 
               
      (dollars in thousands)
               
  TOTAL ASSETS            
  Quad City Bank and Trust (1)   $ 2,101,634     $ 2,149,469     $ 1,914,785  
  m2 Equipment Finance, LLC     245,842       243,090       237,198  
  Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust     1,847,070       1,952,308       1,719,773  
  Community State Bank - Ankeny     1,041,861       1,000,670       863,903  
  Springfield First Community Bank     818,605       779,955       708,736  
               
  TOTAL DEPOSITS            
  Quad City Bank and Trust (1)   $ 1,841,518     $ 1,866,635     $ 1,678,889  
  Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust     1,362,927       1,378,108       1,247,989  
  Community State Bank - Ankeny     912,419       875,400       743,645  
  Springfield First Community Bank     602,274       569,036       524,420  
               
  TOTAL LOANS & LEASES            
  Quad City Bank and Trust (1)   $ 1,568,131     $ 1,556,762     $ 1,338,915  
  m2 Equipment Finance, LLC     249,478       244,325       235,144  
  Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust     1,382,336       1,362,056       1,159,453  
  Community State Bank - Ankeny     743,892       707,681       634,253  
  Springfield First Community Bank     666,692       624,629       572,046  
               
  TOTAL LOANS & LEASES / TOTAL DEPOSITS            
  Quad City Bank and Trust (1)     85 %     83 %     80 %
  Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust     101 %     99 %     93 %
  Community State Bank - Ankeny     82 %     81 %     85 %
  Springfield First Community Bank     111 %     110 %     109 %
               
               
  TOTAL LOANS & LEASES / TOTAL ASSETS            
  Quad City Bank and Trust (1)     75 %     72 %     70 %
  Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust     75 %     70 %     67 %
  Community State Bank - Ankeny     71 %     71 %     73 %
  Springfield First Community Bank     81 %     80 %     81 %
               
  ACL ON LOANS/LEASES AS A PERCENTAGE OF LOANS/LEASES            
  Quad City Bank and Trust (1)     1.98 %     1.95 %     1.17 %
  m2 Equipment Finance, LLC     3.73 %     2.63 %     1.50 %
  Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust (2)     2.05 %     2.35 %     1.35 %
  Community State Bank - Ankeny (2)     1.74 %     2.02 %     1.21 %
  Springfield First Community Bank (2)     1.43 %     1.23 %     0.56 %
               
  RETURN ON AVERAGE ASSETS            
  Quad City Bank and Trust (1)     1.35 %     1.52 %     1.33 %
  Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust     2.45 %     0.59 %     1.60 %
  Community State Bank - Ankeny     0.81 %     3.25 %     0.50 %
  Springfield First Community Bank     1.16 %     3.02 %     1.29 %
               
  NET INTEREST MARGIN PERCENTAGE (3)            
  Quad City Bank and Trust (1)     3.20 %     3.19 %     3.68 %
  Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust (4)     3.55 %     3.51 %     3.43 %
  Community State Bank - Ankeny (5)     3.70 %     3.77 %     3.91 %
  Springfield First Community Bank (6)     3.55 %     4.03 %     3.83 %
               
  ACQUISITION-RELATED AMORTIZATION/ACCRETION INCLUDED IN NET        
  INTEREST MARGIN, NET            
  Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust   $ 13     $ 103     $ 49  
  Community State Bank - Ankeny     317       132       64  
  Springfield First Community Bank     211       880       552  
  QCR Holdings, Inc. (7)     (37 )     (38 )     (40 )
               
(1 ) Quad City Bank and Trust figures include m2 Equipment Finance, LLC, as this entity is wholly-owned and consolidated with the Bank. m2 Equipment Finance, LLC is also presented separately for certain (applicable) measurements.
(2 ) Prior to adoption of ASU 2016-13 "CECL", upon acquisition and per GAAP, acquired loans were recorded at market value, which eliminates the allowance and impacts this ratio. There have been no acquisitions since adopting ASU 2016-13 "CECL", which requires an allowance to be established on acquired loans.
(3 ) Includes nontaxable securities and loans. Interest earned and yields on nontaxable securities and loans are determined on a tax equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate.
(4 ) Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust's net interest margin percentage includes various purchase accounting adjustments. Excluding those adjustments, net interest margin (Non-GAAP) would have been 3.55% for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, 3.47% for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 and 3.42% for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.
(5 ) Community State Bank's net interest margin percentage includes various purchase accounting adjustments. Excluding those adjustments, net interest margin (Non-GAAP) would have been 3.54% for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, 3.69% for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 and 3.86% for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.
(6 ) Springfield First Community Bank's net interest margin percentage includes various purchase accounting adjustments. Excluding those adjustments, net interest margin (Non-GAAP) would have been 3.49% for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, 3.59% for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 and 4.52% for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.
(7 ) Relates to the trust preferred securities acquired as part of the Guaranty Bank acquisition in 2017 and the Community National Bank acquisition in 2013.



QCR Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
                     
    As of
    March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS     2021       2020       2020       2020       2020  
                                         
    (dollars in thousands, except per share data)
TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY TO TANGIBLE ASSETS RATIO (1)                    
                     
Stockholders' equity (GAAP)   $ 608,719     $ 593,793     $ 572,613     $ 556,020     $ 539,139  
Less: Intangible assets     84,939       85,447       85,968       88,120       88,669  
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)   $ 523,780     $ 508,346     $ 486,645     $ 467,900     $ 450,470  
                     
Total assets (GAAP)   $ 5,645,147     $ 5,682,797     $ 5,864,560     $ 5,604,761     $ 5,232,075  
Less: Intangible assets     84,939       85,447       85,968       88,120       88,669  
Tangible assets (non-GAAP)   $ 5,560,208     $ 5,597,350     $ 5,778,592     $ 5,516,641     $ 5,143,406  
                     
Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio (non-GAAP)     9.42 %     9.08 %     8.42 %     8.48 %     8.76 %
                     
TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY TO TANGIBLE ASSETS RATIO EXCLUDING PPP LOANS (1)                    
                     
Stockholder's equity (GAAP)   $ 608,719     $ 593,793     $ 572,613     $ 556,020     $ 539,139  
Less: PPP loan interest income (post-tax) (2)     9,479       7,691       4,934       2,085       -  
Less: Intangible assets     84,939       85,447       85,968       88,120       88,669  
Tangible common equity, excluding PPP loan income (non-GAAP)   $ 514,301     $ 500,655     $ 481,711     $ 465,815     $ 450,470  
                     
Total assets (GAAP)   $ 5,645,147     $ 5,682,797     $ 5,864,560     $ 5,604,761     $ 5,232,075  
Less: PPP loans     243,860       273,146       357,506       358,052       -  
Less: Intangible assets     84,939       85,447       85,968       88,120       88,669  
Tangible assets, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)   $ 5,316,348     $ 5,324,204     $ 5,421,086     $ 5,158,589     $ 5,143,406  
                     
Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)     9.67 %     9.40 %     8.89 %     9.03 %     8.76 %
                     
(1) This ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company's management believes that this measurement is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in changes
period-to-period in common equity. In compliance with applicable rules of the SEC, this non-GAAP measure is reconciled to stockholders' equity and total assets, which are the most
directly comparable GAAP financial measures.                    
(2) PPP interest income (post-tax) is calculated using an estimated effective tax rate of 21%.            
                     



QCR Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
                     
GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS   For the Quarter Ended
    March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
ADJUSTED NET INCOME (1)     2021       2020       2020       2020       2020  
                                         
                                         
    (dollars in thousands, except per share data)
                     
Net income (GAAP)   $ 17,982     $ 18,271     $ 17,344     $ 13,739     $ 11,228  
                     
Less non-core items (post-tax) (2):                    
Income:                    
Securities gains(losses), net     -       487       1,424       51       -  
Mark to market gains (losses) on derivatives, net     129       -       -       -       -  
Loss on syndicated loan     -       (210 )     -       -       -  
Total non-core income (non-GAAP)   $ 129     $ 277     $ 1,424     $ 51     $ -  
                     
Expense:                    
Losses on debt extinguishment, net   $ -     $ 1,151     $ 1,480     $ 339     $ 116  
Goodwill impairment     -       -       -       -       500  
Disposition costs     7       51       152       (66 )     408  
Acquisition costs (4)     -       -       -       -       -  
Separation agreement     734       -       -       -       -  
Post-acquisition compensation, transition and integration costs     -       20       (25 )     55       119  
Loss on sale of subsidiary     -       (102 )     212       -       -  
Total non-core expense (non-GAAP)   $ 741     $ 1,119     $ 1,819     $ 329     $ 1,143  
                                         
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) (1)   $ 18,594     $ 19,113     $ 17,739     $ 14,016     $ 12,372  
                     
PRE-PROVISION/PRE-TAX ADJUSTED INCOME (1)                    
Net income (GAAP)   $ 17,982     $ 18,271     $ 17,344     $ 13,739     $ 11,228  
Less: Non-core income not tax-effected     164       351       1,802       65       -  
Plus: Non-core expense not tax-effected     937       1,399       2,339       416       1,315  
          Provision expense     6,713       7,080       20,342       19,915       8,367  
         Federal and state income tax expense     3,541       4,009       4,016       2,798       1,884  
Pre-provision/pre-tax adjusted income (non-GAAP) (1)   $ 29,009     $ 30,408     $ 42,239     $ 36,803     $ 22,794  
                     
PRE-PROVISION/PRE-TAX ADJUSTED RETURN ON AVERAGE ASSETS (NON-GAAP)                    
                     
Pre-provision/pre-tax adjusted income (non-GAAP)   $ 29,009     $ 30,408     $ 42,239     $ 36,803     $ 22,794  
Average Assets   $ 5,668,850     $ 5,842,299     $ 5,820,555     $ 5,800,164     $ 4,948,311  
Pre-provision/pre-tax adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP)     2.05 %     2.08 %     2.90 %     2.54 %     1.84 %
                     
ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE (1)                    
                     
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) (from above)   $ 18,594     $ 19,113     $ 17,739     $ 14,016     $ 12,372  
                     
Weighted average common shares outstanding     15,803,643       15,775,596       15,767,152       15,747,056       15,796,796  
Weighted average common and common equivalent shares outstanding     16,025,548       15,973,054       15,923,578       15,895,336       16,011,456  
                     
Adjusted earnings per common share (non-GAAP):                    
Basic   $ 1.18     $ 1.21     $ 1.13     $ 0.89     $ 0.78  
Diluted   $ 1.16     $ 1.20     $ 1.11     $ 0.88     $ 0.77  
                     
ADJUSTED RETURN ON AVERAGE ASSETS (1)                    
                     
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) (from above)   $ 18,594     $ 19,113     $ 17,739     $ 14,016     $ 12,372  
Average Assets   $ 5,668,850     $ 5,842,299     $ 5,820,555     $ 5,800,164     $ 4,948,311  
Adjusted return on average assets (annualized) (non-GAAP)     1.31 %     1.31 %     1.22 %     0.97 %     1.00 %
                     
NET INTEREST MARGIN (TEY) (4)                    
                     
Net interest income (GAAP)   $ 41,975     $ 43,707     $ 44,581     $ 40,948     $ 37,698  
Plus: Tax equivalent adjustment (3)     2,267       2,631       1,942       1,728       1,790  
Net interest income - tax equivalent (Non-GAAP)   $ 44,242     $ 46,338     $ 46,523     $ 42,676     $ 39,488  
Less: Acquisition accounting net accretion     504       1,077       833       736       625  
                     
Adjusted net interest income   $ 43,738     $ 45,261     $ 45,690     $ 41,940     $ 38,863  
Average earning assets   $ 5,218,198     $ 5,345,677     $ 5,278,298     $ 5,252,663     $ 4,461,018  
                     
Net interest margin (GAAP)     3.26 %     3.25 %     3.36 %     3.14 %     3.40 %
Net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP)     3.43 %     3.45 %     3.51 %     3.27 %     3.56 %
Adjusted net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP)     3.40 %     3.37 %     3.44 %     3.21 %     3.50 %
                     
EFFICIENCY RATIO (5)                    
                     
Noninterest expense (GAAP)   $ 37,228     $ 46,364     $ 40,838     $ 33,122     $ 31,415  
Net interest income (GAAP)   $ 41,975     $ 43,707     $ 44,581     $ 40,948     $ 37,698  
Noninterest income (GAAP)     23,489       32,017       37,959       28,626       15,196  
Total income   $ 65,464     $ 75,724     $ 82,540     $ 69,574     $ 52,894  
                     
Efficiency ratio (noninterest expense/total income) (Non-GAAP)     56.87 %     61.23 %     49.48 %     47.61 %     59.39 %
                     
ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES ON LOANS/LEASES TO TOTAL LOANS/LEASES, EXCLUDING PPP LOANS (6)                    
                     
Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases   $ 81,831     $ 84,376     $ 79,582     $ 60,827     $ 42,233  
                     
Total loans and leases   $ 4,361,051     $ 4,251,129     $ 4,247,977     $ 4,140,259     $ 3,704,668  
Less: PPP loans     243,860       273,146       357,506       358,052       -  
Total loans and leases, excluding PPP loans   $ 4,117,191     $ 3,977,983     $ 3,890,471     $ 3,782,207     $ 3,704,668  
                     
Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases to total loans and leases, excluding PPP loans     1.99 %     2.12 %     2.05 %     1.61 %     1.14 %
                     
                     
LOAN GROWTH ANNUALIZED, EXCLUDING PPP LOANS                    
Total loans and leases   $ 4,361,051     $ 4,251,129     $ 4,247,977     $ 4,140,259     $ 3,704,668  
Less: PPP loans     243,860       273,146       357,506       358,052       -  
Total loans and leases, excluding PPP loans   $ 4,117,191     $ 3,977,983     $ 3,890,471     $ 3,782,207     $ 3,704,668  
                     
Loan growth annualized, excluding PPP loans     14.00 %     9.00 %     11.45 %     8.37 %     1.57 %
                     
(1) Adjusted net income, Adjusted net income attributable to QCR Holdings, Inc. common stockholders, Adjusted earnings per common share and Adjusted return on average assets are
non-GAAP financial measures. The Company's management believes that these measurements are important to investors as they exclude non-recurring income and expense items,
therefore, they provide a more realistic run-rate for future periods. In compliance with applicable rules of the SEC, this non-GAAP measure is reconciled to net income, which is
the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.                    
(2) Nonrecurring items (post-tax) are calculated using an estimated effective tax rate of 21% with the exception of goodwill impairment which is not deductible for tax and gain/loss on sale of assets and
      liabilities of subsidiary has an estimated effective tax rate of 30.5%.            
(3) Interest earned and yields on nontaxable securities and loans are determined on a tax equivalent basis using a 21%.        
(4) Net interest margin (TEY) is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company's management utilizes this measurement to take into account the tax benefit associated with certain loans
  and securities. It is also standard industry practice to measure net interest margin using tax-equivalent measures. In compliance with applicable rules of the SEC, this non-GAAP
  measure is reconciled to net interest income, which is the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. In addition, the Company calculates net interest margin without the
  impact of acquisition accounting net accretion as this can fluctuate and it's difficult to provide a more realistic run-rate for future periods.    
(5) Efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure. The Company's management utilizes this ratio to compare to industry peers. The ratio is used to calculate overhead as a percentage of revenue.
  In compliance with the applicable rules of the SEC, this non-GAAP measure is reconciled to noninterest expense, net interest income and noninterest income, which are the most
  directly comparable GAAP financial measures.            
(6) Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases to total loans and leases, excluding PPP loans is a non-GAAP measure. The Company's management utilizes this ratio to remove from the allowance
      calculation the impact of PPP loans which are fully guaranteed by the federal government and for which these loans have no allowance for credit loss allocation.

