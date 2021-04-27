Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Department of Revenue to open temporary, state-operated license office in Troy

JEFFERSON CITY

The Missouri Department of Revenue has announced it is working diligently to open a temporary, state-operated license office in Troy, Missouri, to serve area customers. The Department looks forward to opening the temporary, state-run office within the next two weeks.

Until that time, the Department encourages customers to visit one of the following nearby locations to receive assistance with their motor vehicle and driver licensing needs:

  • Bowling Green – 204 S Business Hwy 61, Bowling Green, MO 63334

  • O’Fallon – 2421 Hwy K, O’Fallon, MO 63368

  • Warrenton – 1000 Warrenton Outlet Center, Ste. 12, Warrenton, MO 63383

  • Wentzville – 807 B East Pearce Blvd., Wentzville, MO 63385

A full list of license office locations and hours of operation can be found at dor.mo.gov/offloc/.

The following online services are also available:

  • License Plate Renewal — The Online License Plate Renewal System is a convenient way to renew your license plates. If your county participates by sharing personal property tax information with the Department, you have an easy registration option. Check here to see if your county participates.

  • Renewal Requirements Inquiry — Online inquiry to obtain information regarding renewal requirements.

  • Get answers 24/7 with the help of the Department’s chatbot, DORA, a virtual assistant programmed to respond to common taxation, motor vehicle and driver licensing questions.

###

