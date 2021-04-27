Wellfit Announces Fulton Collins as New Chief Executive Officer

Collins brings over 30 years of proven operations and leadership experience

/EIN News/ -- Mission Viejo, Calif., April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wellfit®, a healthcare technology platform that makes patient financing, dental plans and payment processes simple, transparent and cost-effective for providers, patients and employers, is pleased to announce that Fulton Collins has been appointed as the company’s new Chief Executive Officer. Collins brings over three decades of experience to the role, having served in a number of leadership positions in various operational capacities including manufacturing, marketing, sales, and financial management.

Prior to joining Wellfit, Collins served as Chairman and CEO of Network Communications Inc. which owned and operated ApratmentFinder.com. Under Fulton’s leadership ApartmentFinder converted from a print-media business into a fully functional digital platform, eventually merging with Apartments.com to create the industry’s leading online apartment listing portal. Collins also served as President of Summit Acceptance, a national consumer finance company that provided financing to consumers in the automobile industry. After several years of hypergrowth, he oversaw the sale of Summit Acceptance to CapitalOne Financial and created and served as President for CapitalOne Auto Finance. Additional work experience includes running the digital e-learning company Aegis Learning Group, marketing management roles with Nestlé SA, and sales management roles with the E&J Gallo Winery, the world’s largest wine company. Collins currently serves as Chairman of the Board for International Oncology Care.

“Fulton Collins is a proven leader with a distinguished track record of innovation, talent development, and a deep knowledge of business operations,” said Stephen E. Thorne, IV, the Founder and Chairman of the Board of Wellfit. “We are confident that Fulton, together with the rest of the extraordinary Wellfit team, will help Wellfit to rapidly scale and deliver healthcare technology to dental practices throughout the country that empowers patients and enables providers."

“I am thrilled to be joining the Wellfit team and leading the company forward at such a pivotal time for the healthcare technology industry,” said Collins. “I believe Wellfit has an innovative business model and a talented team that uniquely positions it to revolutionize the dental payment process. Together we will drive the use of new technology, and a new way of thinking, to accelerate the payment process and improve patient and provider experience.”

Wellfit eliminates the payment complexities in dentistry by powering dental plans, delivering the first patient-centric digital financing marketplace, and unifying payment processes. For patients, Wellfit provides them with a greater understanding of the cost of care, provides more payment options, and helps them build trust with their providers. For the providers, Wellfit allows them to deliver care at the time of need and easily explain patient benefits and payment options. For more information, visit wellfit.com.

About Wellfit

Wellfit is a healthcare technology platform that makes patient financing, dental plans and payment processes simple, transparent and cost-effective for providers, patients and employers. Wellfit’s regulatory-compliant administration services and cloud-based technology modernize a wide variety of dental plans including in-house discount membership plans, employer plans and carrier plans. Benefits are instantly adjudicated so there is no confusion about what a plan or patient owe. Each party’s share is managed through the proprietary technology, which means payments are processed in near real-time, so providers are paid immediately. Wellfit also unifies payment processes onto one simple platform, eliminating the need for multiple disparate systems. Wellfit is a comprehensive solution that helps providers increase treatment acceptance, lowers transaction and administrative costs, and provides transparency to help improve patient trust and retention. For more information, please visit us at wellfit.com

