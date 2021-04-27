Coveo Offers Improved Relevance to Adobe Experience Manager

Coveo for Adobe enables businesses with Adobe Experience Manager (AEM) sites to integrate AI-enabled search quickly creating frictionless, valuable, and relevant customer experiences

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coveo , a leader in AI-powered relevance platforms that transform search, recommendations, and personalization within digital experiences, today announced Coveo for Adobe . The new offering brings improved search and discovery to Coveo’s customers that use Adobe Experience Manager (AEM) -- which include global brands like Dell Technologies, Motorola Solutions, Poly, and Vizio.



With the deprecation of Adobe’s Search & Promote product, organizations using AEM have had to rely on Apache Lucene and Solr to power search. These open source tools require developers to spend hundreds of hours creating custom code and building ranking models from scratch to add advanced search functionality, such as query suggestions or synonym management.

Coveo for Adobe offers a search replacement option that makes it easier for digital leaders and developers alike to bring AI to search. By combining pre-packaged machine learning models for site search, ecommerce, customer service, and the workplace, alongside a rich toolset of connectors and UI components, Coveo helps organizations quickly optimize their digital experiences, and the websites, portals and apps that define them.

One company that has embraced AEM and Coveo is Poly [NYSE:PLT]. The result of a merger between Plantronics and Polycom, and a top 20 global brand based on its online footprint, the firm had to reconcile multiple systems, content sources and a disparate vernacular for part numbers and product names.

“We needed a better and smarter way to deliver relevant content to our customers which consists of a mix of knowledge articles, community answers, documents and software releases ,” Ludwig Heil, Director, Support Capabilities Enablement at Poly said. “Coveo makes it easier to deliver what feels like a seamless search experience, even when behind the scenes we have multiple content sources, authoring tools and are in the midst of consolidating systems.”

“Our customers have reported time and time again how relevance improves business outcomes, both internally and externally,” said Marie-Michèle Caron, Vice President, Alliances at Coveo. “With Coveo for Adobe, every business working with AEM can now easily leverage AI-powered relevance and accelerate their business goals, from site conversion to self-service success.”

About Coveo

Relevance is what creates winners in digital experiences. Coveo is a leading cloud-based AI-powered relevance platform. Coveo is the intelligence layer that injects relevance into digital experiences, with applied AI-driven solutions spanning intelligent search through recommendation and personalization solutions for ecommerce, service, and workplace.

Coveo has more than 425 SaaS customers around the world, with clients including Tableau, Dell, Palo Alto Networks, Xero and Motorola Solutions. Coveo is supported by a network of accredited global partners, integrators and alliances, including Salesforce, ServiceNow, Sitecore, Accenture, Deloitte, and Ernst & Young.

Coveo is a trademark of Coveo Solutions, Inc.

