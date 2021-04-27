Tahir Mella and the Casyrole

Tahir Mella

“Casyrole, Ten Legendary Tales” delivers invaluable life lessons to develop one’s character, will, and ability to love another by overcoming hatred.

My deep sense of pride in my family, especially my parents, Ynocencio Mella and Lolita Ranoja, derives from learning values that I can only hope I have carried on to my family and hopefully to yours.” — Tahir Mella

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tahir Mella, a published author, has written his debut novel titled “Casyrole, Ten Legendary Tales” (“Casyrole”), centering on what is right and wrong in this world and how to change it for the better. According to Tahir, an old Casyrole saying goes:

“All life is valuable, and what makes a human is not necessarily his looks, but his character, his will, and his ability to love.”

In a nutshell, Tahir’s “Casyrole” is about a creature with bizarre and beastly features, but deep down, a heart of gold. He discusses this immediately after explaining that many professionals tend to “stick to their guns,” which is not necessarily a bad thing. However, it may give the impression that they are hard-shelled and cold in the inside, Tahir writes. This, though, is not the case with respect to Casyrole itself.

Casyrole is the bizarre and beastly creature that is constantly being sought after by humans, particularly children, as the humans want to rid the earth of this ugly and scary monster. The Casyrole having survived near extinction of his breed, develops in the plot as having more of a kind heart than his human hunters. Perhaps this could be a comparison of professionals like doctors, lawyers, engineers, and others with Casyrole—that these professionals appear one way on the outside to be tough and scary, but are generally, in truth, filled with emotion and compassion for his or her others.

Tahir puts this notion on display himself, as a professional who presented his book “Casyrole” to over 400 students at a school in New Jersey. In doing so, he signed his book for students and actively sought their input for future “Casyrole” books. Tahir welcomes invitations from schools to present his book and sign it for students.

As can be expected, in his first novel Tahir highlights his strong familial background and moral compass that demonstrates how to live life the right way full of compassion for others, even those who do not understand. To learn more about Casyrole and to read a book excerpt, click here. Expect future developments for the Casyrole as it evolves into future novel concepts to further teach children and families important and valuable lessons through the skilled writing of Tahir Mella.

