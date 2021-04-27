Media Contacts:

Taylor Gage, 402-471-1970

Justin Pinkerman, 402-471-1967

Media Release:

Flags to Return to Full-Staff after Honoring Former Vice President Walter Mondale

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts, per the direction of the White House, announced that all U.S. and Nebraska flags can return to full-staff. Flags have been flying at half-staff since April 20th in honor of former Vice President Walter Mondale, who passed away on April 19, 2021.