Flags to Return to Full-Staff after Honoring Former Vice President Walter Mondale

Taylor Gage, 402-471-1970

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts, per the direction of the White House, announced that all U.S. and Nebraska flags can return to full-staff.  Flags have been flying at half-staff since April 20th in honor of former Vice President Walter Mondale, who passed away on April 19, 2021.

