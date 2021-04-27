Stok Leaders Take New Roles To Ensure Strategic Future Growth

/EIN News/ -- Jacob Arlein named Chief Executive Officer;

Founder Matt Macko named Chief Strategy Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stok, a provider of sustainability and high-performance building services, announces the appointment of Jacob Arlein as Chief Executive Officer. Stok Founder and Managing Member Matt Macko will move to Chief Strategy Officer. The moves support the company’s plans for continued expansion and commitment to helping clients maximize the positive impact of their real estate on the environment and in their communities.

“This transition ensures we maintain the personal approach we are known for—both in our client service and company culture—while also supporting our continued growth,” said Macko. “The key to our success is and has always been our people, and as CEO, Jacob will continue to focus on their engagement and making Stok a great place to work. This is core to our value-add, which is the unique way our integrated team comes together to provide healthy, high-performance buildings that deliver on the bottom line and result in a radically better world for all.”

As CEO, Arlein leverages more than a decade of experience with Stok to execute the company’s strategic vision and ensure seamless day-to-day operations. His efforts concentrate on Stok’s culture, impact and growth. Arlein will also oversee talent attraction and the rollout of new services and solutions. As part of the firm’s strategic growth, Stok recently formed a Client Solutions team, led by new hires Christina Weber, Jeffrey Marshall, and Adam Guli. This team focuses on servicing global corporate and retail accounts, as well as on expanding offerings across the residential, life science, healthcare, mission critical, government, and education sectors, to provide strategically tailored solutions for clients’ unique needs.

"At Stok, we've been deeply committed to an organizational structure built on the principles of biomimicry, which draws on strategies in nature that promote autonomy and self-management. This has helped us build a unique culture and embed our core values into each client engagement, enabling us to deliver exceptional results,” said Arlein. “Our leadership transition allows us to scale these principles as we grow our impact, while ensuring that both our clients and internal teams continue to benefit from the visionary direction Matt has and will continue to provide as CSO. I am committed to the firm’s continued growth and providing our clients the high level of service they have come to rely on from Stok as a trusted partner."

As Chief Strategy Officer, Macko will continue to focus on evolving the firm’s big picture business objectives and forward-thinking ideas. In this newly defined role, he will concentrate specifically on high-level, long-term planning, including setting direction on business and leadership goals. Macko will continue to work alongside the firm’s leadership team to ensure Stok’s business operations keep true to the firm’s purpose: to boldly catalyze an environmentally restorative and socially equitable world. Macko will continue to be heavily involved in the real estate industry through his roles within Urban Land Institute (ULI) and their Responsible Property Investing and Innovation Councils, as well as CoreNet Global.

Stok has experienced consistent growth throughout its 13 years in business and has been recognized by the San Francisco Business Times as one of the top 100 Fastest-Growing Companies seven of the past eight years. Stok’s steady expansion is largely attributed to its unique approach of applying deep financial analysis to uncover value in each engagement.

From defining ESG and climate impact goals, to incorporating sustainability, health and wellness into design and construction, and the ongoing implementation and reporting at a portfolio scale, Stok optimizes real estate at every phase of its lifecycle. Among the firm’s top clients are tech giants and institutional real estate owners and developers. High-profile projects include the Salesforce Tower, Golden State Warriors Arena & Campus, San Francisco International Airport and Park Tower; UC Irvine Campus Expansion and the County of San Diego NZE Portfolio Plan; and the City of Denver Net Zero Energy Communication Plan for Developers.

About Stok

Stok is reimagining the built environment. Founded in 2008, Stok provides sustainability consulting, energy and performance engineering, and real estate and workplace solutions. The firm works across sectors to balance financial performance with environmental goals, resulting in high-performance buildings and exceptional human environments. Leveraging interdisciplinary expertise and knowledge from involvement on 1000+ projects, Stok provides clients with strategy, management, and technical support through all phases of the project lifecycle—all under one roof. Stok serves 6 of the Forbes top 10 Most Valuable Brands, is a Certified B Corp, and is an ILFI Just organization. The firm services projects worldwide from offices in San Francisco, San Diego, and Denver. To learn more, visit stok.com or follow on LinkedIn.

Contacts: Vicky Jay Blattel Communications 415.413.4526 vicky@blattel.com