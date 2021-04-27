DraftKings Strikes First Distribution and Content Relationship With Meadowlark Media

DraftKings to Retain Full Monetization of Shows With Focus on Multi-Channel Distribution

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DraftKings Inc. (Nasdaq: DKNG) today continued to broaden its sports entertainment footprint by completing a first-of-its-kind content distribution, monetization and sponsorship agreement with Meadowlark Media. As part of the deal, Meadowlark Media and DraftKings will distribute The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz and the Le Batard & Friends Network across a wide range of audio, TV, digital and social channels. Additionally, the network of shows will prominently feature DraftKings’ odds, betting trends and general sportsbook and daily fantasy information.



“We’re thrilled to find a collaborator in DraftKings that shares our vision to grow Dan Le Batard’s already wildly popular network of shows in non-conventional ways,” said Meadowlark CEO John Skipper. “With the freedom to widely distribute these programs, we’ll be able to reach the largest possible audience and provide incredible content to DraftKings.”

Continuing its expansion into content and media after the acquisition of Vegas Sports and Information Network (VSiN), DraftKings plans to commission new content projects that Meadowlark will develop and produce. Additionally, DraftKings recently announced the hiring of Chief Media Officer, Brian Angiolet, to oversee and optimize content creation and media strategy, which includes working with VSiN and Meadowlark on efficient content models to maximize reach.

“John Skipper and Dan Le Batard have established a deep roster of content creators that will continue to expand quality and original programming,” said Jason Robins, CEO, co-founder and chairman, DraftKings. “Our relationship with Meadowlark Media demonstrates DraftKings’ dynamic approach in bringing premium content to skin-in-the-game sports fans through numerous channels.”

The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz will continue to be available in podcast form with new formats of the show set to launch later this year. Since leaving ESPN Radio on January 4, the show has consistently ranked among the top sports programs on Apple podcasts.

”Thank you, DraftKings, for empowering us with the exhilarating combination of rocket fuel and total freedom,” said Le Batard. “I’m overjoyed to team with a fearless creative partner who sees the future and wants to help us change it. DraftKings believed in us, our principles and our mission enough to give us a freedom no scared corporation or traditional media partner ever could or ever would. To our fans, know that DraftKings is the reason you aren’t behind a paywall, and I’m promising you the money won’t change the show or corrupt us in any way. Sincerely, Draft Le Batard.”

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc. is a digital sports entertainment and gaming company created to fuel the competitive spirit of sports fans with products that range across daily fantasy, regulated gaming and digital media. Headquartered in Boston, and launched in 2012 by Jason Robins, Matt Kalish and Paul Liberman, DraftKings is the only U.S.-based vertically integrated sports betting operator. DraftKings is a multi-channel provider of sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for 50+ operators in 17 countries. DraftKings’ Sportsbook is live with mobile and/or retail betting operations in the United States pursuant to regulations in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia. DraftKings’ daily fantasy sports product is available in 8 countries internationally with 15 distinct sports categories. DraftKings is the official daily fantasy partner of the NFL, MLB, NASCAR, PGA TOUR and UFC as well as an authorized gaming operator of the NBA and MLB, an official betting operator of the PGA TOUR and the official betting operator of UFC. DraftKings also owns Vegas Sports Information Network, Inc. (VSiN), a multi-platform broadcast and content company.

About Meadowlark Media

Meadowlark Media is a content company co-founded by John Skipper and Dan Le Batard in January 2021. With a creator-centric point of view, Meadowlark will partner with industry-leading storytellers on a variety of content projects with an initial focus on sports.

Forward-Looking Statements

