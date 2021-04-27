The Updated Digital Advertising Guide By Sprinkles Media
Sprinkles Media, a digital marketing agency based in southern California, is making waves with its new, holistic business model.
— Jess Park
Led by Tyler Eisenhart and Jess Park, the agency offers numerous services for its clients. If you're looking to boost your SEO, improve ad performance, and create a brand, they’re the ones to talk to for a better approach.
Launched in January 2021, with the motto, 'Sprinkles is for winners,' Sprinkles Media aims to throw out all the old, dull mainstays of digital advertising. Instead, the agency is already jumpstarting the digital marketing landscape with the enthusiasm of its founders and a dash of genuine joie de vivre.
But where did these two come from? And why are they so dedicated to changing the aesthetic and functionality of digital advertising?
A Look Behind the Logo
Sprinkles CEO Jess Park comes from a paid social media advertising background, focusing on small to medium-sized brands and e-commerce.
Sprinkles CMO Tyler Eisenhart comes from a paid search engine advertising background focusing on large multi-location enterprises and subscription companies.
The two banded together to form an agency with all the elements they loved about advertising and nixing the parts they didn't.
In the spirit of injecting new life into ad campaigns, Sprinkles is offering a comprehensive digital advertising guide to all would-be advertisers out there. Let’s check it out and see.
The Digital Advertising Guide from Sprinkles Media
Eisenhart and Park gave us the rundown for some essential digital advertising tips and tricks, enhanced by their real-world experiences.
1. Get To Know Your Platforms
"Good marketing is when you know the ins and outs of different platforms," says Eisenhart. "Great marketing happens when you get to fully understand and explore a brand."
We're all familiar with ad platforms. Placements like Google Ads, Facebook Ads, and LinkedIn ads are the real heavy hitters. TikTok, Reddit, and Pinterest are good to know, too. Snapchat and Twitter, though...
Let’s just say ‘if you have nothing nice to say, don’t say anything at all.’
Get comfortable with all of them. Find out what channels work for different industries, price points, and demographics. Don’t let you or your client’s bias against a platform get in the way of performance. Depending on the business type, client's vision, and the industry, some ad platforms may perform better than others.
2. Create a Full-Funnel
Creating a full-funnel is crucial for advertising success. Starting with awareness at the top of the funnel and culminating with the desired conversion, each
part of the funnel represents customer actions.
You need to focus on the entire process, not just one aspect of the funnel. Since they’re all different parts of the customer experience, you measure each section with a different metric. Depending on the customer's needs, there needs to be various approaches towards marketing strategies to ensure customers make it all the way to the conversion. You need to ensure the entire funnel serves the customer needs throughout the process.
"A marketing funnel is like baking. You need the recipe, ingredients, and people who'll enjoy it. Without one, the whole thing falls apart," says Park. In the case of this marketing cake, the recipe is brand awareness, the ingredients are a consideration, and the people represent product performance. Never has the power of analogy been so appetizing.
3. Avoid a 'One Size Fits All' Approach to Advertising
There is no one-size-fits-all in business. Get that idea out of your head. All companies are different. While some industries do well in specific platforms, the unique selling proposition (USP) can determine what does better within one industry. Even with companies in the same industry and USP, the price point will affect where they should advertise.
"There is never a magic formula," says Park. "However, depending on your industry, USP, and price point, there will be a perfect formula for your business." While there isn’t that mythical magic formula out there, you should consult with an expert to really home in on your strengths and weaknesses. After doing that, you could really find something that works for you and your business. It’s no magic formula, but it’s the next best thing.
Wrapping Up With Sprinkles
Sprinkles is forging ahead, implementing what they like about the industry, but not without a few caveats. As Eisenhart says, "At the end of the day, it doesn't matter what we like or think will perform best. The numbers will speak for themselves."
Sprinkles Media is a digital marketing startup launched in January 2021. Sprinkles offers a holistic marketing approach.
Whether you're a startup looking for steps to success, or an established company in need of a boost, Sprinkles Media can give you a hand in all of your digital advertising needs.
