/EIN News/ -- Ojinaga, Mexico, April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new video from the Center for Immigration Studies highlights the huge increase in illegal immigrant crossings in the Big Bend region of West Texas, which has not gotten the attention of parts of the border further south. What's more, almost all illegal crossers in the Big Bend area are single adults, with few of the families and unaccompanied minors crossing elsewhere. Todd Bensman, the Center’s Senior National Security Fellow, reports, “My video shows that this area of West Texas is wide open with very little to stop illegal crossers from just crossing the river and heading into American communities.”

Video: Wide Open Border in West Texas

