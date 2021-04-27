Zhaga’s Book 18 Ed. 3.0 approved

/EIN News/ -- PISCATAWAY, N.J., April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zhaga Steering Committee has approved the 3rd edition of the popular Book 18 specification for outdoor luminaires. The new edition allows for architectures combining an ANSI C136.41 dimming receptacle with a Zhaga receptacle next to the architectures already specified in Ed. 2.0. Additionally, Zhaga-D4i certification of hybrid luminaires as well as control devices with an ANSI interface have become available.

Zhaga introduced Book 18 Ed. 2.0 in November 2019 with the aim to create an interoperable system of an outdoor luminaire and sensing/communication modules, by defining the mechanical interface, the communication protocol and allowable power budgets. More than 20 luminaire manufacturers have meanwhile certified close to 100 luminaire families making tens of thousands Zhaga-D4i certified product types available to the market.

Addressing additional market needs for hybrid luminaires that have both a “Zhaga connector” and an “ANSI receptacle”, Zhaga experts developed Zhaga Book 18 Ed. 3.0. Hybrid luminaires support applications that leverage existing lighting controllers focused on ON/OFF/Metering with additional features such as environmental sensing and area security monitoring. They also enable use cases that require the energy metering in a device to be calibrated on a regular basis and devices that need more power than currently available through Book 18 Ed. 2.0. The hybrid solution still offers the sensing use cases based on the Zhaga socket, that can also be positioned underneath a luminaire, and maintains the interoperability promise of Zhaga Book 18 Ed. 2.0.

Book 18 Ed. 3.0 is again based on a liaison between the Zhaga Consortium and the DALI Alliance (DiiA), the owners of the DALI lighting protocol. Through Book 18 Ed. 3.0, Zhaga-D4i certification of hybrid luminaires as well as control devices with an ANSI interface and Zhaga-D4i certification have become available by the accredited Zhaga test houses listed on the Zhaga website. Book 18 Ed. 3.0 as well as Zhaga-D4i luminaire certification is available to Regular and Associate Zhaga members. For Zhaga-D4i node certification, additionally, DALI Alliance membership is required.



Zhaga sees Book 18 and the liaison with the DALI Alliance as enabling smart cities by creating a platform that connects luminaires, drivers, control & communication devices and sensor input nodes. If you will; becoming the backbone of the smart city. Adding the ANSI interface gives this ecosystem further flexibility, allowing designers and specifiers options that will best suit their region of world and local compliance needs.

For further information, please contact Axel Baschnagel, Marketing Communications, marcom@zhagastandard.org.



About Zhaga

Zhaga is a global association of lighting companies that is standardizing interfaces of components of LED luminaires, including LED light engines, LED modules, LED arrays, holders, electronic control gear (LED drivers), connectors and sensor and/or wireless communication modules. This helps to streamline the LED lighting supply chain, and to simplify LED luminaire design and manufacturing. Zhaga continues to develop specifications based on the inter-related themes of interoperable components, smart and connected lighting, and serviceable luminaires. For more information, visit www.zhagastandard.org.

