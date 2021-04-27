Wisp Now Offering Free Delivery to All 50 US States

An industry leader in providing budget-friendly telehealth has expanded its delivery.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with wisp, Inc. announced today that it is now offering free delivery to all 50 states.

“We are very excited about offering delivery/shipping to all 50 US states,” said Matt Swartz, Founder, and CEO of wisp, Inc.

Founded in 2018 in San Francisco, CA, wisp provides a better way to treat and deal with painfully common issues by providing affordable medication and support.

As for the time it takes to deliver, wisp uses USPS, UPS, and FedEx to ensure delivery within three to five business days.

“All orders shipped will be provided with an online tracking number for status and location tracking,” Swartz said before adding, “You can always email or call us if you'd like to verify your order's status. Please don’t be alarmed if your order status says ‘Pre-Shipment’ - USPS only updates tracking links once the package has reached the second destination.’”

As to how customers rate wisp, one customer said she absolutely loves it.

“Incredible care, super responsive, and very quick, plus the price is awesome,” she said, before adding, “I recently hit them up to re-sub during an outbreak and didn't have any problems getting hooked up with a quick prescription that worked until my subscription arrived in the mail. Love this company.”

But she isn’t the only one raving about wisp. A second customer identified as Elaina said, “I’m so happy that this is an option. We as a family haven’t had health insurance for the past year, but this was affordable and so quick. Will be using again if needed or recommending to others.”

For more information, please visit hellowisp.com/learn/about-wisp and https://hellowisp.com/blog.

