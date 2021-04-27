Media Contacts:

Gov. Ricketts, Dept. of Transportation, and Local Leaders Celebrate Progress on Fremont Southeast Beltway

Gov. Ricketts speaks at yesterday’s ceremony celebrating progress on the Fremont Southeast Beltway.

Video from the event is available by clicking here.

FREMONT – Yesterday afternoon, Governor Pete Ricketts celebrated progress on the Fremont Southeast Beltway and signed a proclamation designating April 26-30, 2021 as Work Zone Awareness Week in Nebraska. He was joined by Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) Director John Selmer, Fremont Mayor Joey Spellerberg, local business leaders, and project construction partners.

“The Fremont Beltway will reduce congestion and enhance safety for drivers,” said Gov. Ricketts. “It will also better connect commerce for all Nebraskans. Financial support from the City of Fremont, Dodge County, and local businesses have allowed the State to fast-track the project. Thanks to everyone who has contributed to make the beltway a reality.”

Through the collaborative efforts of NDOT and its partners, work is well underway on the $75 million project to improve safety and traffic flow on US-77 by providing a bypass around the southeast side of Fremont.

The project was originally scheduled for the 2024 construction season. Due to the growing need to improve mobility and support truck traffic associated with economic growth of the region, the project timeline was accelerated from 2024 to 2020 thanks to local financial support.

“The Fremont Southeast Beltway is a great example of partnering with the local community to build projects that support economic vitality and improve the quality of life for Nebraskans,” said NDOT Director John Selmer. “Without Fremont’s partnership and support from Lincoln Premium Poultry and other local businesses, this project wouldn’t be happening.”

The City of Fremont contributed $20 million to the beltway project during a three-year period. Dodge County, Lincoln Premium Poultry, Wholestone Farms, and Fremont Beef Co.

agreed to invest a combined $10 million in the project, and the State funded the balance of the $62 million of construction cost as well as the additional engineering, utilities relocation, and land acquisition costs. In total, the project costs are $75 million.

“The Southeast Beltway is vital to the Fremont community’s future. It will increase the safety of our roads and support the freight needs of businesses like Costco, Wholestone Farms and Fremont Beef,” said Fremont Mayor Joey Spellerberg. “Our partnership with NDOT is strong but in the end, it’s the community that stepped up and is securing the future of the beltway.”

“We are pleased to have played a part in bringing this project to fruition and look forward to the benefits it will bring to our community,” said Jessica Kolterman, Director of Administration for Lincoln Premium Poultry. “We also want to thank our neighboring businesses and Dodge County for a successful collaboration that will result in future growth and regional connectivity.”

Graham Construction of Omaha is the contractor for the Fremont Southeast Beltway. Work began in the summer of 2020 on the 3.2-mile project that includes inside and outside shoulders, a raised median with center turn lanes, and three bridges over the BNSF Railway, the Union Pacific Railroad/Old Highway 275, and the US 77/US-275 interchange. Two roundabout intersections will be added as well as a roundabout at the US-275 interchange. The beltway is scheduled for completion in the summer of 2023.

“We have built a cohesive network of teams and have subcontracted work to local contractors and suppliers where possible,” said Dave Rexin, District Manager for Graham Construction. “Because of this and our strong working partnership with NDOT, we anticipate getting the project completed well ahead of schedule to fulfill the need for increased safety, mobility, and connectivity.”

At the ceremony, Gov. Ricketts signed a proclamation declaring April 26-30, 2021, as Work Zone Awareness Week in the state of Nebraska. The Governor’s proclamation was made in conjunction with National Work Zone Awareness Week, an annual spring campaign held at the start of construction season to emphasize the need for awareness and caution when driving through highway work zones. This year’s theme is “Slow Down Phone Down.”

Work Zone Safety Awareness Week marks the kick-off of reminders that will continue throughout the year urging drivers to slow down, put their phones down, and pay attention when they see orange work zone signs. As part of the week’s activities, NDOT is participating in “Go Orange Day” on Wednesday, April 28th. On that day, NDOT teammates will join safety professionals across the country in wearing orange to create awareness for workers on the front lines in construction zones and in support of families of victims who lost their lives in work zones.

NDOT has teamed up again this year with their transportation partners, Associated General Contractors Nebraska Chapter, to launch billboards across the state. Billboards are located near construction projects in Ogallala, Columbus, Omaha, and west of Lincoln on I-80.

Another safety initiative launched this year, Buckle Up Phone Down, encourages drivers to take the pledge to keep their eyes on the road and to wear their seatbelts. Schools and business partners have joined in the effort to spread the message of heightened awareness for distracted driving and of increased seat belt use.

Throughout the busy construction season, motorists are reminded to “Slow Down Phone Down,” to be alert, and to buckle up.

