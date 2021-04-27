Federal Judges and Global Legal Leaders to Present at 13th Annual Legility Symposium May 25 & 26

Leading legal thought leaders, influential keynote speakers, and Legility clients & prospects will gather virtually for the New Law event of the year

/EIN News/ -- NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legility, a leading global legal services provider, today announced the lineup of internationally-recognized speakers scheduled to present at its annual Legility Symposium conference. This year’s conference features two federal judges, an associate justice of the Supreme Court of the State of New York, as well as in-house counsel, law firm partners, legal operations leaders, and eDiscovery experts. Taking place May 25 & 26 in the first-ever all-virtual format, attendees will gain insider perspectives on the future of the legal profession – all while gaining valuable CLE credit.



Legility Symposium offers an unprecedented opportunity for Legility clients and prospects to attend educational sessions, panel discussions, and hands-on workshops that are based on real-life scenarios and practical experiences directly from Legility clients, industry experts, and global thought leaders. This year’s roster of speakers includes:

Associate Justice Tanya R. Kennedy, Appellate Division, First Judicial Department, Supreme Court of the State of New York

Magistrate Judge Gilbert C. Sison, Southern District of Illinois

Judge William Matthewman, Southern District of Florida

Former United States Magistrate Judge Andrew J. Peck

Heather McGowan, future of work strategist, author of “The Adaptation Advantage: Let Go, Learn, and Thrive in the Future of Work”

Javaria Neagle, Assistant General Counsel, Litigation & IP, United Airlines, Inc.

Mindy McPheeters, General Counsel, Spirit Aerosystems

Shelby Bauer, Vice President, Assistant General Counsel, JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sara Lockman, Senior Director, eDiscovery & Information Governance, WalMart

John UyHam, Senior Counsel, Mergers & Acquisitions, Finance, Chair of Diversity Committee, Coca-Cola

Laura Pickle, CIO & Discovery Director at Koch Companies Public Sector, LLC

Josh Kreamer, Director of eDiscovery, AstraZeneca

Mike Haven, Head of Legal Operations, Intel

Mark A. Cohen, LegalMosaic CEO & Forbes contributor

Timely Legal Operations Issues and Topics

Timely topics and issues to be addressed during Legility Symposium include:

Deep-dive sessions on legal operations – from advanced analytics to spend management

Legal ethics in a post-COVID world

Case law analysis from the judiciary

Case studies from global legal leaders

Cost-shifting arguments in the real world

Deep dives on information governance, international competition law, global litigation, and more

Conference Registration

Legility Symposium 2021 is free of charge, and invitation-only. To request an invitation, contact your Legility relationship manager or write to symposium@legility.com.

ABOUT LEGILITY

Legility, the global, independent new law company, delivers transformative legal solutions that build business value and set our clients apart. Our global network comprises 30 locations on three continents, 1500 legal experts, and our technology-enabled legal services work spans every industry and practice area. We have world-class data, strategy, and talent operations. For corporate legal departments and law firms, we provide consulting, technology, managed solutions, and flexible legal talent engagement services to improve operational efficiency. By combining people, processes, and technology, Legility offers innovative and bundled solutions that align with how the legal market is looking to engage. www.legility.com

ABOUT LEGILITY SYMPOSIUM

Symposium is Legility’s premiere annual New Law event designed to educate and connect the legal community. Symposium brings together general counsel, legal operations, heads of litigation and discovery, legal IT/cyber/data governance managers, firm attorneys, and other senior lawyers – people involved in the leading edge of decision making for the legal process – to share best practices and exchange ideas. First held in 2008, Symposium features dedicated focus tracks, panel discussions, keynote speakers, in-depth workshops, hands-on trainings, and dedicated networking opportunities.





