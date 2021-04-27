Moore Kuehn Encourages PPD, WRI, STL, and KNL Investors to Contact Law Firm

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a law firm focusing in securities litigation located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims concerning whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders. Moore Kuehn may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures, or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies:



PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ: PPD)



PPD has agreed to be acquired by Thermo Fisher Scientific. Under the proposed transaction, PPD stockholders will receive $47.50 per share.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI)



WRI has agreed to be acquired by be acquired by Kimco. Under the proposed transaction, WRI stockholders will receive 1.408 shares of Kimco common stock plus $2.89 per share.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE: STL)



Sterling has agreed to be acquired by Webster. Under the proposed transaction, Sterling shareholders will receive 0.463 shares of a Webster per share.

Knoll, Inc. (NYSE: KNL)



Knoll has agreed to be acquired by Herman Miller. Under the proposed transaction, Knoll shareholders will receive 0.32 shares of Herman Miller and $11.00 per share.

Moore Kuehn is investigating whether the Boards of the above companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process.

