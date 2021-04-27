BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: BMTX) Marks Financial Literacy Month by Highlighting its Mission to be Financially Empowering

Leading Digital Banking Platform Offers Robust Money Management Tools, Financial Wellness Services and a Scholarship Program

/EIN News/ -- Radnor, PA, April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American: BMTX, BMTX.W), one of the largest digital banking platforms in the country, is marking Financial Literacy Month by highlighting its mission to be financially empowering. Launched in January 2015, BM Technologies (BMTX), formerly known as BankMobile, provides a digital-first banking experience that is simple, affordable and consumer-friendly. The company serves over two million account holders and offers robust money management tools, financial wellness services and a scholarship program.

“Since day one, our focus has been on financial empowerment and we are commemorating Financial Literacy Month by reflecting on the services we provide to help our customers,” stated Luvleen Sidhu, Chair, CEO and Founder of BM Technologies (BMTX). “Our top priority will always be to build a banking experience that promotes financial stability.”

BM Technologies (BMTX) offers a variety of financially empowering tools and services including:

: The company serves students through BankMobile Vibe and Passport is the account’s recognition program where users earn stamps for smart money management, academic achievement and good financial behavior. Every stamp earned also gives them an entry into the Student Success Sweepstakes for a chance to win prize money put toward paying off their student loan debt. Approximately 1,420,000 customers are currently enrolled or participating in Passport. Since the launch of the Passport program and sweepstakes in 2015, BM Technologies (BMTX) has awarded customers a total of over $200,000. Scholarship : BM Technologies (BMTX) has an Annual Financial Empowerment Scholarship, which was also started in 2015 and rewards students who understand the important role that financial empowerment plays in life.

: The company has a partnership with Prudential Financial, Inc. to provide a full-service financial wellness solution to its Workplace Banking and BankMobile Vibe checking account customers. The solution provides customers with a financial wellness assessment to explore how they are spending, planning and protecting their money and assets. The platform also gives tips on how to gain peace-of-mind with saving and spending. Blog and Social Media : BM Technologies (BMTX) has a Financial Wellness Blog, which is a one-stop-shop for financial inspiration and motivation featuring articles and advice. The company also offers financial tips and tricks on its social media platforms.

: The company is hosting a webinar in honor of Financial Literacy Month called: “Is Your Financial House In Order?” on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at 1:00 PM EDT. During the session, BM Technologies (BMTX) and Prudential Financial, Inc. will discuss the following topics: saving for the future, protecting your assets, preparing for retirement and more. Additional Features: BM Technologies’ (BMTX) accounts have a multitude of additional features including: interest-bearing accounts; access to more than 55,000 fee-free Allpoint® ATMs; early payday; robust mobile apps; and credit such as personal loans and credit cards.

About BM Technologies, Inc. (BMTX)

BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American: BMTX, BMTX.W) is among the largest digital banking platforms in the U.S., providing access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans, credit cards, and financial wellness. It is focused on technology, innovation, easy-to-use products, and education with the mission of being “customer-obsessed” and creating “customers for life.” The BM Technologies (BMTX) digital banking platform employs a multi-partner distribution model, known as “Banking-as-a-Service” (BaaS), that enables the acquisition of customers at higher volumes and substantially lower expense than traditional banks, while providing significant benefits to its customers, partners and business. BM Technologies (BMTX) currently serves over two million account holders and provides disbursement services at approximately 725 college and university campuses (covering one out of every three college students in the U.S.). BM Technologies, Inc. (BMTX) is a technology company and is not a bank, which means it provides banking services through its partner banks. More information can also be found at https://ir.bmtxinc.com/.

