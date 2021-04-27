Hollow Fiber Filtration Market Size to Reach USD 881.53 Million in 2028; rising demand for water & wastewater treatment are key factors expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period: Reports And Data

Major companies operating in the market include Asahi Kasei Corporation, Repligen Corporation, GE Healthcare, Danaher Corporation, Parker-Hannifin Corporation, Koch Membrane Systems, Inc., Watersep Bioseparation Corporation, Toyobo Co., Ltd., Microdyn-Nadir GmbH, Cantel Medical Corporation, and Coorstek, Inc.

/EIN News/ -- New York, April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rising inclination towards continuous manufacturing, rapidly growing biologics market, and increasing growth opportunities in biopharmaceutical sector are key factors driving market growth

Market Size – USD 313.4 Million in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 13.8%, Market Trends – Increasing demand for biologics due to rising prevalence of chronic diseases

The global hollow fiber filtration market size is expected to reach USD 881.53 Million in 2028 at a CAGR of 13.8%, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Increasing preference for continuous manufacturing in the biopharmaceutical industry, growing demand for biologics due to increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and rising demand for water and wastewater treatment are key factors expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period. Rapid developments in pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors and increasing awareness about benefits of biopharmaceuticals are also expected to support market growth over the forecast period.

Hollow fiber filtration utilizes small tube diameter which enables flexibility and increases its application in reverse osmosis pretreatment, industrial wastewater treatment, and downstream biotechnology and pharmaceutical processes. Hollow fiber filtration uses a large number of long, porous filaments, which have a width of 1–3.5mm and are packed in a PVC shell. Hollow fiber membranes have a very high packaging density, which increases flexibility of the strands that allow certain filter configurations. Single-use hollow fiber filters are covered in housings that are developed to handle high pressures in processes; from process development to manufacturing, and are highly suitable for ultrafiltration, diafiltration, and microfiltration. This is expected to further boost revenue growth of the market over the forecast period. Hollow fiber filter technology was developed for dialysis filtration but currently has a wide range of applications, including sterilization of compressed air. This is expected to further fuel revenue growth of the market over the forecast period.

Increasing automation of manufacturing processes due to continuous manufacturing to enhance scalability of production of protein therapeutics, vaccines, and other biologics is also expected to drive market growth over the forecast period. Hollow fiber filters are used to transport drugs owing to their high surface area to volume ratio and high efficiency is expected to drive adoption of hollow fiber filters in the pharmaceutical sector, and this is expected to further boost revenue growth of the market. However, stringent regulations regarding drug safety and lack of awareness about the benefits of hollow fiber filters are expected to restrain market growth to a certain extent over the forecast period.

Some Key Highlights from the Report:

Microfiltration segment is expected to account for significant revenue share in the global market over the forecast period owing to increasing adoption of microfiltration with hollow fiber filters in various biopharmaceutical processes such harvesting cells, clarification, purification of cell broths, and recovery processes in antibiotic production.

Polymeric segment is expected to register significant revenue growth over the forecast period owing to increasing application of polymeric hollow fiber filters in ultrafiltration, microfiltration, and other biochemical processes. In addition, easy manufacturing, high filtration capability, and increased energy-efficiency are also expected to contribute to revenue growth of the segment over the forecast period.

Perfusion segment is expected to register rapid revenue CAGR over the forecast period owing to increasing need to reduce time and costs of manufacturing processes and rising application in biopharmaceutical sector to achieve uninterrupted production of vaccines and other biologics.

Pharmaceutical manufacturers segment is expected to account for a considerable revenue share in the global market over the forecast period owing to rising demand for bioprocessing products, increasing biologics research, technological advancements in pharmaceutical sector, and growing adoption of continuous manufacturing techniques.

Asia Pacific is expected to register a CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period owing to increasing penetration of CROs, rising outsourcing activities in the region, rapid developments in healthcare infrastructure, and growth of the pharmaceutical sector.

In December 2020, Sartorius, which is a global leader in life sciences, announced acquisition of WaterSep BioSeparations LLC, which is a prominent developer, manufacturer, and marketer of hollow-fiber membrane devices and pre-sterilized assemblies for upstream and downstream biopharmaceutical applications.





For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global hollow fiber filtration market based on technique, material, application, end-use industry, and region:

Technique Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Microfiltration

Ultrafiltration

Reverse Osmosis

Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Polymeric

Ceramic

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Harvest & Clarification

Concentration

Perfusion

End-use Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Pharmaceutical Manufacturers

CROs

CMOs

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany U.K. Italy France BENELUX Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia U.A.E. South Africa Rest of MEA



