WSFS Bank Associates and Their Children Volunteer Across the Region for Take Your Children to the Community Day

/EIN News/ -- WILMINGTON, Del., April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- More than 100 WSFS Bank Associates, their children and family members volunteered on April 22 across the Greater Philadelphia and Delaware region as part of “Take Your Children to the Community Day,” WSFS’ spin on the national “Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day.”

After the early stages of the pandemic forced the cancellation of the event in 2020, WSFS worked with local nonprofits to host the event for the seventh time. Safe and socially distanced events were held throughout the Bank’s footprint in Delaware, Pennsylvania and New Jersey to teach the next generation the value of helping others and the impact they can make in the community.

Volunteer events were held at:

Lift Up Lake Street (New Castle Co., Del.)

Delaware Humane Association (New Castle Co., Del.)

Delaware Center for Horticulture (New Castle Co., Del.)

First State Community Action Agency (Kent Co., Del.)

Southern Delaware Therapeutic Riding (Sussex Co., Del.)

Chester County Food Bank (Chester Co., Pa.)

Jewish Relief Agency (Philadelphia)

Cradles to Crayons (Philadelphia)

Rolling Harvest Food Rescue (Montgomery Co., Pa.)

Good Neighbor Home Repair (Chester Co., Pa.)

UrbanPromise NJ (Camden Co., NJ)

Cathedral Kitchen (Virtual Event for Camden Co., NJ-based organization)

Caring Notes (Virtual Event)



“Take Your Children to the Community Day is a chance to highlight WSFS’ culture of service, and our Associates who make this day successful by living our Mission of ‘We Stand For Service,’” said Vernita Dorsey, SVP and Director of Community Strategy at WSFS Bank. “We’re proud to play a role in teaching children the importance of serving the community with the help of our nonprofit partners.”

“Delaware Humane Association (DHA) was thrilled to welcome volunteers back into our building for the first time since March 2020 through WSFS’ Take Your Children to the Community Day,” said Cory Topel, Marketing Manager at DHA. “We love hosting WSFS and their families on our campus as a means to not only help our animals in need, but to nurture a longstanding tradition of partnership and collaboration between our two great organizations. Volunteers cleared out a Meet and Greet room, moved bags of food and litter into our new food pantry pod. Additionally, they cleaned windows, folded laundry, washed food bowls and disinfected the many cages used to transport between here and our adoption center in Rehoboth Beach. In the end, they all received a visit from Bernard, a hound mix and they were able to visit the many cats in our Feline Village.”

“The service partnership with WSFS has been very impactful to the UrbanPromise (UPM) community over the years,” said Pamela Foxx, Chief People Officer at UPM. “UPM shows our deepest appreciation for WSFS’ leadership and partnership. WSFS has blessed the UPM community through support in funding with grants and volunteering for our Make a Difference Service Weeks. WSFS provides banking business support and most recently its Associates transformed our campus butterfly mascot garden into a beautiful safe place where our young people can flourish. Words cannot express our gratitude for how WSFS honors the UrbanPromise vision and mission.”

“Pennypack Farm & Education Center was delighted to have WSFS volunteers work with us through Rolling Harvest Food Rescue to help out at the farm on Earth Day,” said Kristy Gregory, Program Coordinator at Pennypack Farm & Education Center. “They took on the weeding task with vigor and good humor. While the group was small, they accomplished a lot! Having a curious second grader in the mix was awesome and her enthusiasm was contagious, with her motto, ‘let's do this!’”

About WSFS Financial Corporation

WSFS Financial Corporation is a multi-billion-dollar financial services company. Its primary subsidiary, WSFS Bank, is the oldest and largest locally managed bank and trust company headquartered in Delaware and the Greater Philadelphia region. As of March 31, 2021, WSFS Financial Corporation had $14.7 billion in assets on its balance sheet and $24.7 billion in assets under management and administration. WSFS operates from 111 offices, 88 of which are banking offices, located in Pennsylvania (51), Delaware (42), New Jersey (16), Virginia (1) and Nevada (1) and provides comprehensive financial services including commercial banking, retail banking, cash management and trust and wealth management. Other subsidiaries or divisions include Arrow Land Transfer, Cash Connect®, Cypress Capital Management, LLC (Cypress), Christiana Trust Company of Delaware®, NewLane Finance®, Powdermill® Financial Solutions, West Capital Management®, WSFS Institutional Services®, WSFS Mortgage®, and WSFS Wealth® Investments. Serving the Greater Delaware Valley since 1832, WSFS Bank is one of the ten oldest banks in the United States continuously operating under the same name. For more information, please visit www.wsfsbank.com.

Media Contact: Kyle Babcock

215-864-1795

kbabcock@wsfsbank.com