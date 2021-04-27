Residential Boiler Market to Garner $12.3 Billion by 2027: Allied Market Research

Increase in demand for space and water heating systems and surge in growth of the residential construction sector have boosted the growth of the global residential boiler market. Europe held the lion’s share in 2019, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market. Moreover, the prolonged lockdown resulted in disruption of the supply chain and rise in prices of raw materials.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global residential boiler market was accounted for $8.1 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $12.3 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2020 to 2027.

Increase in demand for space and water heating systems and surge in growth of the residential construction sector along with strict government regulations toward environmental pollution have boosted the growth of the global residential boiler market . However, high cost of residential boiler and rise in use of renewable energy systems hinder the market growth. On the contrary, technological advancements toward energy-efficient boilers are expected to open lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future.

Download Report Sample (210 Pages PDF with Insights) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/11460

Covid-19 scenario:

The Covid-19 outbreak resulted in a temporary ban on the import & export and manufacturing & processing activities across several industries. This, in turn, decreased the demand for boilers from residential consumers.

Moreover, the prolonged lockdown resulted in disruption of the supply chain and rise in prices of raw materials.

However, as several countries have begun vaccination drives, the market is estimated to get back on track soon.

The global residential boiler market is segmented on the basis of fuel type, type, technology, and region. Based on fuel type, the report is divided into coal fired, oil fired, gas fired, and others. The gas fired segment held the largest share in 2019, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the market. Moreover, the segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Residential Boiler Market Request Here

On the basis of type, the report is divided into water tube boiler, fire tube boiler, and electric boiler. The electric segment is expected to showcase the highest CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. However, the fire tube boiler segment held the largest share in 2019, contributing to more than three-fifths of the market.

The global residential boiler market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across Europe held the lion’s share in 2019, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period.

Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts/Industry Experts to Find Solution for Your Business @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/11460

The global residential boiler market report includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as Bradford White Corporation, Ariston Thermo SpA, Ferroli S.P.A., Burnham Holdings, Inc., Noritz Corporation, Lennox International, Slant/Fin Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Viessmann Manufacturing Company, Inc, and SPX Corporation.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Similar Reports:

(Pre-Book Now with 10% Discount)

Industrial Boilers Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027

Boiler Control Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027

Marine Boiler Burner Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

Power Plant Boiler Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027

Biomass Boiler Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028

Combi Boiler Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027

About us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact us:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free (USA/Canada): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-446-1141

International: +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow us on | Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn