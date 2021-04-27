New York Law School’s ‘Law and Leadership’ Mayoral Series Continues April 28 With Andrew Yang

/EIN News/ -- New York, April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEW YORK—New York Law School’s Law and Leadership mayoral series continues tomorrow, April 28 at 1:00 p.m. with Andrew Yang.

Mr. Yang will give a speech addressing New York's affordable housing crisis. Dean Anthony W. Crowell will provide welcome remarks, and the presentation will be followed by questions from NYLS student leaders.

NYLS has engaged with other mayoral candidates on a number of important policy issues, including Eric Adams and Kathryn Garcia on management and leadership, Art Chang on education, Shaun Donovan and Ray McGuire on parks, and Maya Wiley on managing change. The event is presented by NYLS’s Law and Leadership Institute, Center for New York City Law, and Center for Real Estate Studies.

Press can RSVP to Liz Thomas, NYLS, at elizabeth.thomas@nyls.edu for dial-in information. Members of the public can RSVP at www.nyls.edu/eventRSVP.

