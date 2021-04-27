Free AI-powered Mobile App for Skin Diseases Coming Soon

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skinopathy Inc., a Canadian medical technology company, will soon release a revolutionary skin disease mobile app that will change how we practice medicine.

Canadians who download the GetSkinHealth app and take pictures of their skin condition will get a pixel-by-pixel Artificial Intelligence (AI) analysis that will look for the presence of skin diseases. The AI will also offer the user the option to schedule an appointment with a skin specialist and hold virtual consultations right through the app.

This service is specifically geared to offer Canadians prompt and reliable skin disease management right on their phone. It will be particularly valuable for the at-risk population; those who live in either remote or under-serviced regions; and individuals who may have difficulty travelling to a physician’s office.

“The coronavirus has made getting medical attention harder than ever,” says Keith Loo, Co-Founder and CEO of Skinopathy Inc. “With GetSkinHelp people now have access to a powerful tool that is able to triage the severity of their skin condition.”

The AI itself is able to discern with 88% accuracy (compared to trained physicians who range between 66% to 87%) the following skin conditions:

Dermatofibroma

Vascular lesions

Basal cell carcinoma

Squamous cell carcinoma

Melanoma

Dysplastic nevus

Benign keratosis-like

Melanocytic nevus

GetSkinHelp is completely embedded with provincial health plans (except Quebec which lacks a reciprocity agreement), meaning there are no out-of-pocket fees for the user.

Collision with MedTech

This new service caught the attention of InvestOntario, the central agency for discovering new and exciting businesses in Ontario, who invited Skinopathy Inc. to be part of their delegation at the 2021 Collision Conference. As part of their lead up to the conference, InvestOntario emphasized the rise of medical technology in Ontario on their blog and the important role Skinopathy Inc. plays in creating a healthier tomorrow.

With the future of healthcare top of mind, firms from around the globe are working tirelessly to ensure we have the technology we need to live a healthier tomorrow.

And it’s no surprise that Ontario is spearheading these advancements. Our medtech landscape is leading the shift from “sick care” to patient-centred “health care,” and companies from startups to well-established firms are choosing Ontario as a base from which to lead the revolution.

What makes the GetSkinHelp app unique is that it performs a preliminary screening of potential skin diseases and then gives the user the opportunity to immediately schedule a virtual appointment with a specialist within days, sometimes even hours.

During that virtual appointment, the patient and physician discuss the severity of the skin condition and decide on next steps, which may include an in-person visit to run tests or get a biopsy.

The GetSkinHelp app will be available for free on Android and Apple later in May 2021. People can sign-up to be notified when the app becomes available.

Skin cancer facts and stats

The Canadian Skin Cancer Foundation states that 1 in 3 cancers diagnosed worldwide is skin cancer and that they outnumber lung, breast, prostate, and colon cancers combined.

Data from the Public Health Agency of Canada suggests the costs associated with skin and subcutaneous tissue diseases was over 2 Billion Dollars in 2010.

The Canadian Dermatology Association (CDA) states acne affects 20-30% of adults aged 20 to 40. The CDA even suggests that 20 percent of all newborns are afflicted by acne.

The Canadian Dermatology Association (CDA) states that up to 30% of patients with psoriasis have, or will have, arthritis.

A 2017 report published by the Eczema Society of Canada states that 42% of adult respondents visited a doctor four or more times in the past two years to manage their disease, and 27% have waited six months or longer to see a dermatologist.

About Skinopathy

Founded in 2020, Skinopathy Inc. is a medical technology company revolutionizing digital health. Their efforts have seen them file patent pending Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Augmented Reality (AR) technology, create new digital circle-of-care infrastructure; and work with government officials to build secure and connected health data vaults that will set new standards in Canada and abroad.

Its first service, GetSkinHelp, is already helping Canadians receive quick and reliable skin disease screening services through its patent pending Artificial Intelligence technology and virtual doctor’s office.

Contact

Keith Loo

Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer

(833) 272-7546 x700

keith@skinopathy.com