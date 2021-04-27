Codex DNA Expands End-to-End Automated Synthetic Biology Workstation Enabling High Throughput Synthesis from DNA Sequence to Biologically Active mRNA

Now offering biologically active mRNA synthesis in a single overnight run on the BioXp™ system

/EIN News/ -- San Diego, CA, April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Codex DNA, Inc., creators of the BioXp™ system, a fully automated benchtop instrument that enables numerous synthetic biology workflows, today announced the release of an mRNA workflow for the BioXp™ workstation allowing scientists to generate synthetic mRNA from a DNA sequence in a single overnight run.

The building of mRNA has emerged as a highly attractive system for the development of both therapeutics and vaccines, with hundreds of such projects currently in various stages of development. However, the steps required to build mRNA are numerous, time-consuming, and often fraught with difficulties. Current options for the rapid, small-scale mRNA synthesis needed in these projects have proven to be a major bottleneck, taking days, weeks, or months to complete. Codex DNA’s new BioXp™ small-scale mRNA synthesis kit helps to alleviate many of these bottlenecks as it contains all the Gibson Assembly™ reagents necessary to make micrograms of biologically active synthetic mRNA using de novo synthesized, error-corrected gene fragments (mRNA template) in a single overnight run.

“The goal of our research is to develop novel mRNA therapeutics to rare genetic diseases. We are committed to doing so quickly and effectively; however, we are restrained by the large amount of time it takes from design to assessment of the new therapeutic. We believe Codex DNA’s solution will vastly decrease that time thereby helping us conquer our goal of providing life-changing therapeutics quickly.” said Boris Resnick, Scientist II, mRNA Therapy and Research at Ultragenyx.

“mRNA vaccines and therapeutics have demonstrated benefit to patients with a wide range of diseases including several infectious diseases like COVID-19, and even cancer,” said Todd R. Nelson, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of Codex DNA. “Offering a workflow to synthesize mRNA on the BioXp™ system significantly reduces turnaround time from days or weeks to an overnight run and increases throughput and scale, bringing new hope to address current limitations of the preventative and therapeutic options available today.”

This solution is designed to offer the following benefits:

■ On-demand synthesis of custom, biologically active mRNA ready for direct use in downstream workflows

■ Format flexibility across DNA and mRNA applications

■ Faster and scalable mRNA guided workflow

■ Ability to construct genes, mRNA, and clones across a wide range of sizes and complexity

■ Optimized for speed, predictability, and reproducibility of the synthetic biology design-build-test process

Codex DNA has developed BioXp™ systems, including the current BioXp™ 3250 system, BioXp™ kits for generating a wide array of synthetic DNA and mRNA formats, and benchtop reagents that complement the automated synthetic biology workflow applications and solutions.



About Codex DNA



Creators of the BioXp™ system, a hands-free fully automated synthetic biology platform, and the industry-standard Gibson Assembly® methodology, Codex DNA empowers researchers with the tools they need to rapidly and securely design, code, and synthesize DNA. Codex DNA is accelerating advances in the fields of personalized medicine, antibody engineering, vaccine development, drug discovery, and DNA storage.

For more information, visit codexdna.com.



