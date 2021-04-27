eSentire and Data Defenders Deliver Powerful, Cost-Cutting Cybersecurity Protections to the City of Aurora, IL

Aurora Shaves Nearly 50 Percent Off Its Projected Security Infrastructure Costs

/EIN News/ -- Waterloo, Ontario, April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eSentire, the leading global Managed Detection and Response (MDR) cybersecurity services provider, today announced it has partnered with Data Defenders LLC, a leading provider of managed cybersecurity services, computer forensics, and information technology management. Together, the two security companies are providing cost-saving, powerful MDR services to protect the Smart City of Aurora, IL from business disrupting cyber attacks. eSentire and Data Defenders are managing all of Aurora’s cybersecurity operations, including MDR services, vulnerability management, penetration testing, disaster management, and security governance and policy.

Aurora, the second largest city in Illinois, launched a Technology Strategic Plan in 2019 designed to transform the entire city into a nationally-recognized innovation district and regional technology leader. A significant pillar of that plan is the implementation of a comprehensive cybersecurity program to protect the city against various threats, including the ever-increasing ransomware attacks. This type of cybersecurity incident could cripple the city’s budget, having shown to cost other cities, such as Baltimore and Atlanta, upwards of $18 million.

“We are proud to work with Data Defenders to help the city of Aurora meet its vision of harnessing all the benefits technology can offer, while keeping its operations and citizens safe from bad actors intent on using cybercrime to hold cities hostage,” said Bob Layton, eSentire Chief Channel Officer. “Run by true innovators, Aurora recognizes that it is crucial that organizations be proactive with threat hunting and to promptly respond with the correct remediation tactics, should malicious activity be detected. This can only happen with a comprehensive, expert-led managed detection and response program, the likes of which eSentire and Data Defenders have been providing to organizations for over twenty years.”

The city of Aurora is unique in that it is made up of four counties, which makes it harder to manage and maintain a consistently reliable technology infrastructure. Consequently, the city operates its own cybersecurity program, so as to provide cybersecurity services to the municipality. The partnership with Data Defenders and eSentire gives Aurora the ability to mitigate risk and protect valuable data quickly and in real time.

“eSentire’s foundation of deep subject matter expertise in analytics, threat intelligence and incident response, combined with our latest cybersecurity and system management technologies, gives Aurora a powerful, cost-effective, and time-saving approach to managing cybersecurity, enabling its leaders to focus on its goals and its citizens,” says Cyrus Walker, Managing Principal, Data Defenders.

“The City of Aurora has a history of being early adopters of new technology, and we have been internationally recognized for the great strides we have made with our city’s digital transformation. We are very pleased with the security services and expertise, both Data Defenders and eSentire bring to the table, in securing our infrastructure. Because Data Defenders and eSentire are able to deliver their security solutions as a service, we are saving nearly 50 percent off our originally projected security infrastructure costs, enabling us to dedicate more resources and focus to additional business strategies, so we can continually meet and evolve our technology leadership goals,” says Leela Karumuri, Director of Cyber & Technology Risk, City of Aurora.

“Working hand-in-hand with the City of Aurora and Data Defenders, we have developed a robust and comprehensive cybersecurity program which protects the city’s critical data and technology infrastructure 24x7x365, while optimizing their security operations,” said Layton. “Using eSentire’s and Data Defenders’ security solutions, organizations, like the City of Aurora, are able to protect their key informational assets and streamline their security operations, and all at a significantly lower cost than many competing solutions.”

eSentire, Inc., founded in 2001, is the category creator and world’s largest Managed Detection and Response (MDR) company, safeguarding businesses of all sizes with the industry-defining, cloud-native Atlas platform that removes blind spots and enables 24x7 threat hunters to contain attacks and stop breaches within minutes. Its threat-driven, customer-focused culture makes the difference in eSentire’s ability to attract the best talent across cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and cloud-native skill sets. Its highly skilled teams work together toward a common goal to deliver the best customer experience and security efficacy in the industry. For more information, visit www.esentire.com and follow @eSentire.

Data Defenders is the leading provider of election integrity and technology risk management services, including Applied Computer Forensics™, Data D-Fense 24/7™, and Elections Systems Auditing. Founded in 2005, Data Defenders has established itself as a pioneer of protecting the operational integrity of information technology infrastructure and election systems. Data Defenders, LLC is headquartered in the Technology Park at the Illinois Institute of Technology in Chicago.

