Roasted Bean Box Launches World's First Data-driven Coffee Subscription in Montreal

Coffee lovers can get the flavors of the world customized to their exact taste preferences and delivered right to their door with Roasted Bean Box’s new subscription service.

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roasted Bean Box, a hot new subscription coffee delivery startup, has launched and is brewing up a storm of caffeinated flavor for its members by offering organic data-driven taste personalization.



Coffee consumers who want to enjoy fresh new coffee varieties without having to hunt for exactly the tastes they most like can leverage Roasted Bean Box’s proprietary preference analysis tools. These work their magic to let each customer enjoy scheduled deliveries of asserted roasts and blends matched to what they most enjoy without the need to mix and match on their own.

A customer's journey begins online with questions about their preferred coffee quantity, roast preferences, bean preparation and whether they want their deliveries on a Wednesday or a Friday.

From there, each customer’s exploratory journey continues with the delivery of 2 single origin coffees in 170g or 340g bag choices offered each month. As they receive their coffees, customers rate each through their personalized dashboard that lets Roasted Bean Box map out the clients own coffee profile. Within 3 to 4 months, this refinement lets customers receive only single origin and personalized blend arabica beans that they’re sure to fall in love with.

Roasted Bean Box uses its data-driven analysis and ratings tools that are created from customers feedback to lead towards what they’ll enjoy most. The unique customer dashboard develops organically over time based on their own ratings of their increasingly refined coffee profile. In-house roasters use these same data points and tools to create their world-spanning selections of unique and refined flavors.

Members of the new subscription service can keep their relationship with Roasted Bean Box flexible at all times, being able to manage their deliveries directly from their online account.

The rating system itself is as simple and easy as can be, letting customers select each coffee they receive as “perfect”, “great”, “good” or “dislike”. Roasted Bean Box takes over from this to keep refining personalized recommendations for each customer.

Happy client reviews for the young company's coffee and service are already piling up on Trustpilot , with one example among many showing typical satisfaction:

“Love it so far, can't wait to see my taste profile and understand exactly what it is I like with every coffee.”

Roasted Bean Box, or RBB, also shows its commitment to the environment through its local delivery, green packaging and reusable option for its shipping box. Currently, the startup’s service area covers much of the Greater Montreal Area, including Montreal Island, Brossard, Laval and Longueuil. Members receive their locally and freshly roasted coffees - the roast date is indicated on the package - in fully compostable bags, and subscribers who return their delivery box for reuse get a $1 discount per return off their monthly subscription. On Earth Day 2021, Roasted Bean Box made an additional commitment to show its care for nature by pledging 1% of its annual sales to fund the science-based environmental projects of the David Suzuki Foundation .

Roasted Bean Box’s vision to offer a highly personalized experience while being environmentally-friendly wouldn’t have been complete without offering an affordable price to consumers, with subscriptions starting at just $16.95 for their “One person” option, or 2 x 170g bags of coffee. The e-commerce startup made this possible by roasting coffees in-house and delivering directly to consumers.

Coffee lovers in Montreal who want to sign up and explore the flavorful coffee roasts crafted just for them by Roasted Bean Box can sign up at any time through the website . No long-term commitment is needed.

For further information, please contact:

Rahul Choudhary, Co-founder and CEO

Tel: 514 632-6234

Email: rc@roastedbeanbox.com

Company Press Kit Here

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/17b043a1-fd6a-4af1-93f7-87de9a370a50