Immuneering Expands Board of Directors with Addition of Senior Biotechnology Executive Laurie Keating

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immuneering Corporation (“Immuneering”) today announced the addition of Laurie Keating to its board of directors. Ms. Keating brings more than 25 years of executive experience in the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and technology industries. She currently serves as Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and is a member of the Board of Directors for the Massachusetts Biotechnology Council (“MassBio”). Previously, Ms. Keating served as a director of two privately held biotechnology companies in Massachusetts.



“On behalf of the entire Immuneering team, I am thrilled to welcome Laurie to our Board of Directors,” said Ben Zeskind, Ph.D., M.B.A., Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Immuneering. “Laurie brings to Immuneering a wealth of strategic, entrepreneurial leadership and executive management experience with particular expertise in business law, intellectual property, compliance, public policy, government relations and corporate quality, specifically in the context of developing new medicines. We look forward to working with Laurie as her background, talent and insight will add another strength to our Board of Directors as we continue to advance our oncology and neuroscience programs.”

Ms. Keating added, “I am delighted to join Immuneering’s Board of Directors and look forward to collaborating with this dynamic leadership team. Overactivation of the RAS/RAF/MEK/ERK pathway creates significant barriers to the treatment of cancers, which Immuneering’s pipeline has the potential to address with a new and exciting approach. I look forward to bringing my expertise and experience to Immuneering as a new board member and contributing to the company's development of novel medicines that may significantly improve the lives of patients.”

In her role at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (“Alnylam”), Ms. Keating leads the public policy/government relations, legal, intellectual property (“IP”), and ethics and compliance groups for the global company. Ms. Keating serves as Secretary to Alnylam’s Board of Directors, advising them on acquisitions, collaborations, governance and litigation, including multi-country IP matters. Prior to joining Alnylam in 2014, Ms. Keating served as Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary of Millennium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Millennium”), a wholly owned oncology subsidiary of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, for nine years during which she was responsible for setting the company’s global legal, intellectual property and corporate quality strategies and priorities. Prior to joining Millennium, Ms. Keating was Co-Founder and the first Chief Executive Officer of Hydra Biosciences, Inc., and remained on its Board of Directors for six years. Previously, she served as an executive at three high-growth technology companies including Iomega Corporation and Sybase, Inc. Ms. Keating earned her bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of California, Berkeley, and her J.D. from the University of California, Hastings College of the Law in San Francisco.

About Immuneering Corporation

More than half of all tumors rely on overactivation of the RAS/RAF/MEK/ERK pathway, yet existing drugs targeting this pathway are limited by toxicity, resistance or narrowly focused on subpopulations with specific mutations. Immuneering’s novel product candidates are designed to spare healthy normal cells by potentially modulating signaling dynamics to maximize therapeutic efficacy against tumor cells. Immuneering’s platform uniquely characterizes these changes in signaling dynamics, a new approach to creating medicines that are potentially safer, more effective and more broadly applicable to larger patient populations. For more information, please visit www.immuneering.com .

