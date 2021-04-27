Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
First Financial Corporation Reports First Quarter Results

/EIN News/ -- TERRE HAUTE, Ind., April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) today announced results for the three months ending March 31, 2021:

For the quarter:

  • Net income was $12.9 million compared to $12.2 million for the same period of 2020;
  • Diluted net income per common share of $0.95 compared to $0.89 for the same period of 2020; and
  • Return on average assets was 1.12% compared to 1.21% for the three months ended March 31, 2020.

“Despite the continued headwinds of the global pandemic and the varied restrictions of the four states in which we do business, we were able to deliver solid performance in the first quarter,” said Norman L. Lowery, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “During the first quarter we reopened our branch office lobbies and we were able to assist many of our clients to participate in the second round of the Paycheck Protection Program.”

Average Total Loans
Average total loans for the first quarter of 2021 were $2.64 billion versus $2.64 billion for the comparable period in 2020.

Total Loans Outstanding
Total loans outstanding increased $24.3 million, from $2.62 billion as of March 31, 2020 to $2.65 billion as of March 31, 2021.

Average Total Deposits
Average total deposits for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, were $3.82 billion versus $3.27 billion as of March 31, 2020, an increase of $546 million or 16.70%.

Total Deposits
Total deposits were $3.91 billion as of March 31, 2021, compared to $3.29 billion as of March 31, 2020, an increase of $614 million or 18.66%. On a linked quarter basis, total deposits increased $149.4 million from $3.76 billion for the quarter ending December 31, 2020.

Book Value Per Share
Book Value per share was $44.20 at March 31, 2021, compared to $42.42 at March 31, 2020, a 4.21% increase.

Shareholder Equity
Shareholder equity at March 31, 2021, was $598.1 million compared to $581.8 million on March 31, 2020. During the quarter the Corporation repurchased 26,300 shares of its common stock.

Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Asset Ratio
The Corporation’s tangible common equity to tangible asset ratio was 11.12% at March 31, 2021, compared to 12.41% at March 31, 2020.

Net Interest Income
Net interest income for the first quarter of 2021 was $34.9 million, compared to $36.4 million reported for the same period of 2020. The decrease was primarily driven by the 150 basis point interest rate reduction by the Federal Reserve in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Net Interest Margin
The net interest margin for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, was 3.27% compared to the 4.13% reported at March 31, 2020.

Nonperforming Loans
Nonperforming loans as of March 31, 2021, were $21.0 million versus $17.6 million as of March 31, 2020. The ratio of nonperforming loans to total loans and leases was 0.79% as of March 31, 2021, versus 0.67% as of March 31, 2020.

Credit Loss Provision
In the first three quarters of 2020 the provision was calculated using the incurred loss basis. Beginning in the fourth quarter 2020, the provision was calculated using the current expected credit loss accounting standard. The provision for credit losses for the three months ended March 31 2021, was $452 thousand compared to the $2.69 million provision for the first quarter of 2020.

Net Charge-Offs
Net charge-offs were $728 thousand for the first quarter of 2021 compared to $1.57 million in the same period of 2020.

Allowance for Credit Losses
In March 2020 due to the uncertainty surrounding the global pandemic and as provided by the Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act the Corporation elected to delay the implementation of the Current Expected Credit Loss accounting standard. On December 31, 2020 the Corporation adopted ASU 2016-13 (topic 326), “Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments” commonly referenced as the Current Expected Credit Loss (“CECL”) model. CECL was retrospectively adopted on January 1, 2020.

The Corporation’s allowance for credit losses as of March 31, 2021, was $46.8 million compared to $21.1 million as of March 31, 2020. The increase is primarily related to the adoption of CECL. The allowance for credit losses as a percent of total loans was 1.77% as of March 31, 2021, compared to 0.80% as of March 31, 2020. The allowance as of March 31, 2021 was calculated using CECL. The allowance as of March 31, 2020 was calculated using the incurred loss method.

Non-Interest Income
Non-interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 was $9.3 and $9.1 million, respectively.

Non-Interest Expense
Non-interest expense for the three months ended March 31, 2021, was $27.6 million compared to $27.6 million in 2020.

Efficiency Ratio
The Corporation’s efficiency ratio was 61.08% for the quarter ending March 31, 2021, versus 59.25% for the same period in 2020.

Income Taxes
Income tax expense for the three months ended March 31, 2021, was $3.2 million versus $3.0 million for the same period in 2020. The effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2021 was 20.10% compared to 19.87% for same period of 2020.

“First Financial continues to meet the financial needs of our customers,” Lowery stated. “I am very proud of our associates' and of their unwavering commitment to serve our customers in these challenging times.”

About First Financial Corporation
First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) is the holding company for First Financial Bank N.A. and The Morris Plan Company of Terre Haute, Inc. First Financial Bank N.A. is the fifth oldest national bank in the United States, operating 80 banking centers in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky and Tennessee. The Morris Plan Company of Terre Haute, Inc. is a state industrial chartered financial institution operating one office in Terre Haute, Indiana. Additional information is available at www.first-online.bank.

Investor Contact:
Rodger A. McHargue
Chief Financial Officer
P: 812-238-6334
E: rmchargue@first-online.com

     
    Three Months Ended  
    March 31,
   December 31,
   March 31,
  
    2021
   2020
   2020
  
END OF PERIOD BALANCES                    
Assets   $ 4,681,216   $ 4,557,544   $ 4,062,414  
Deposits   $ 3,905,348   $ 3,755,945   $ 3,291,231  
Loans, including net deferred loan costs   $ 2,646,937   $ 2,610,294   $ 2,622,637  
Allowance for Credit Losses   $ 46,776   $ 47,052   $ 21,063  
Total Equity   $ 598,112   $ 596,992   $ 581,771  
Tangible Common Equity (a)   $ 510,981   $ 509,428   $ 492,943  
         
AVERAGE BALANCES        
Total Assets   $ 4,600,750   $ 4,532,078   $ 4,022,789  
Earning Assets   $ 4,404,109   $ 3,736,217   $ 3,625,679  
Investments   $ 1,133,439   $ 1,058,925   $ 988,523  
Loans   $ 2,640,291   $ 2,676,041   $ 2,637,036  
Total Deposits   $ 3,816,705   $ 3,741,155   $ 3,270,627  
Interest-Bearing Deposits   $ 3,059,290   $ 3,005,337   $ 2,739,394  
Interest-Bearing Liabilities   $ 110,448   $ 98,922   $ 106,843  
Total Equity   $ 600,669   $ 610,879   $ 569,696  
         
INCOME STATEMENT DATA        
Net Interest Income   $ 34,913   $ 37,570   $ 36,350  
Net Interest Income Fully Tax Equivalent (b)   $ 35,959   $ 38,606   $ 37,409  
Provision for Credit Losses   $ 452   $ 448   $ 2,690  
Non-interest Income   $ 9,294   $ 12,866   $ 9,095  
Non-interest Expense   $ 27,639   $ 31,191   $ 27,554  
Net Income   $ 12,877   $ 15,739   $ 12,181  
         
PER SHARE DATA        
Basic and Diluted Net Income Per Common Share   $ 0.95   $ 1.15   $ 0.89  
Cash Dividends Declared Per Common Share   $   $ 0.53   $  
Book Value Per Common Share   $ 44.20   $ 44.03   $ 42.42  
Tangible Book Value Per Common Share (c)   $ 37.76   $ 37.64   $ 35.94  
Basic Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding   13,533   13,695     13,740  

(a) Tangible common equity is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate tangible common equity by excluding goodwill and other intangible assets from shareholder's equity.
(b) Net interest income fully tax equivalent is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate net interest income fully tax equivalent by adding back the tax equivalent factor of tax exempt income to net interest income. We calculate the tax equivalent factor of tax exempt income by dividing tax exempt income by the net of tax rate of 75%.
(c) Tangible book value per common share is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate the factor by dividing average tangible common equity by average shares outstanding. We calculate average tangible common equity by excluding average intangible assets from average shareholder's equity.

     
     
Key Ratios   Three Months Ended
    March 31, December 31, March 31,
    2021 2020 2020
Return on average assets   1.12 % 1.39 % 1.21 %
Return on average common shareholder's equity   8.58 % 10.31 % 8.55 %
Efficiency ratio   61.08 % 60.60 % 59.25 %
Average equity to average assets   13.06 % 13.48 % 14.16 %
Net interest margin (a)   3.27 % 4.11 % 4.13 %
Net charge-offs to average loans and leases   0.11 % 0.05 % 0.24 %
Credit loss reserve to loans and leases   1.77 % 1.80 % 0.80 %
Credit loss reserve to nonperforming loans   222.64 % 214.88 % 119.70 %
Nonperforming loans to loans and leases   0.79 % 0.84 % 0.67 %
Tier 1 leverage   11.34 % 11.24 % 12.38 %
Risk-based capital - Tier 1   16.17 % 16.11 % 16.19 %

    (a) Net interest margin is calculated on a tax equivalent basis.

     
Asset Quality   Three Months Ended
    March 31, December 31, March 31,
    2021 2020 2020
Accruing loans and leases past due 30-89 days   $ 8,373   $ 17,309   $ 27,037  
Accruing loans and leases past due 90 days or more   $ 2,001   $ 2,324   $ 1,430  
Nonaccrual loans and leases   $ 14,545   $ 15,367   $ 12,011  
Total troubled debt restructuring   $ 4,464   $ 4,206   $ 4,156  
Other real estate owned   $ 942   $ 1,012   $ 3,894  
Nonperforming loans and other real estate owned   $ 21,952   $ 22,909   $ 21,491  
Total nonperforming assets   $ 25,280   $ 26,045   $ 24,724  
Gross charge-offs   $ 2,338   $ 1,954   $ 2,904  
Recoveries   $ 1,610   $ 1,538   $ 1,334  
Net charge-offs/(recoveries)   $ 728   $ 416   $ 1,570  


 
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data)
 
  March 31,
2021		   December 31,
2020
   
  (unaudited)
   
ASSETS      
Cash and due from banks $ 666,846     $ 657,470  
Federal funds sold 585     301  
Securities available-for-sale 1,097,093     1,020,744  
Loans:      
Commercial 1,571,142     1,521,711  
Residential 592,053     604,652  
Consumer 477,633     479,750  
  2,640,828     2,606,113  
(Less) plus:      
Net deferred loan costs 6,109     4,181  
Allowance for credit losses (46,776 )   (47,052 )
  2,600,161     2,563,242  
Restricted stock 14,825     14,812  
Accrued interest receivable 15,465     16,957  
Premises and equipment, net 62,584     62,063  
Bank-owned life insurance 96,184     95,849  
Goodwill 78,592     78,592  
Other intangible assets 8,539     8,972  
Other real estate owned 942     1,012  
Other assets 39,400     37,530  
TOTAL ASSETS $ 4,681,216     $ 4,557,544  
       
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY      
Deposits:      
Non-interest-bearing $ 805,645     $ 732,694  
Interest-bearing:      
Certificates of deposit exceeding the FDIC insurance limits 118,162     107,764  
Other interest-bearing deposits 2,981,541     2,915,487  
  3,905,348     3,755,945  
Short-term borrowings 98,775     116,061  
FHLB advances 5,874     5,859  
Other liabilities 73,107     82,687  
TOTAL LIABILITIES 4,083,104     3,960,552  
       
Shareholders’ equity      
Common stock, $.125 stated value per share;      
Authorized shares-40,000,000      
Issued shares-16,075,154 in 2021 and 16,075,154 in 2020      
Outstanding shares-13,530,570 in 2021 and 13,558,511 in 2020 2,008     2,007  
Additional paid-in capital 141,024     140,820  
Retained earnings 533,980     521,103  
Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss) (832 )   9,764  
Less: Treasury shares at cost-2,551,084 in 2021 and 2,516,643 in 2020 (78,068 )   (76,702 )
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY 598,112     596,992  
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 4,681,216     $ 4,557,544  


   
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data)
   
  Three Months Ended March 31,
  2021   2020
   
  (unaudited)
   
   
INTEREST INCOME:      
Loans, including related fees $ 31,857     $ 35,034  
Securities:      
Taxable 3,079     4,029  
Tax-exempt 2,074     1,938  
Other 346     402  
TOTAL INTEREST INCOME 37,356     41,403  
INTEREST EXPENSE:      
Deposits 2,286     4,530  
Short-term borrowings 98     267  
Other borrowings 59     256  
TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE 2,443     5,053  
NET INTEREST INCOME 34,913     36,350  
Provision for credit losses 452     2,690  
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION      
FOR LOAN LOSSES 34,461     33,660  
NON-INTEREST INCOME:      
Trust and financial services 1,305     1,534  
Service charges and fees on deposit accounts 2,243     2,998  
Other service charges and fees 4,242     3,330  
Securities gains (losses), net (152 )   194  
Gain on sales of mortgage loans 1,393     698  
Other 263     341  
TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME 9,294     9,095  
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE:      
Salaries and employee benefits 15,677     15,972  
Occupancy expense 2,149     1,929  
Equipment expense 2,578     2,461  
FDIC Expense 298     (230 )
Other 6,937     7,422  
TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSE 27,639     27,554  
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 16,116     15,201  
Provision for income taxes 3,239     3,020  
NET INCOME 12,877     12,181  
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME      
Change in unrealized gains/(losses) on securities, net of reclassifications and taxes (11,068 )   13,098  
Change in funded status of post retirement benefits, net of taxes 472     404  
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME $ 2,281     $ 25,683  
PER SHARE DATA      
Basic and Diluted Earnings per Share $ 0.95     $ 0.89  
Weighted average number of shares outstanding (in thousands) 13,533     13,740  

 


Primary Logo

