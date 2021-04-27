Wellness Retailer and Adobe Commerce Merchant, Pharmaca, Identifies Order Management as a Linchpin to Ecommerce Success

As ecommerce demand continues to surge, order management systems (OMS) remain steady as a critical aspect of a successful retail technology stack.

/EIN News/ -- St. Louis, MO, April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- While no industry has gone untouched in the last 12 months, beauty and wellness in particular has seen an interesting shift as buyers pivot to a more digital lifestyle—both from a shopping and social perspective. According to Statista, the online share of total beauty and personal care retail sales is predicted to surge by 48% in the United States by 2023.

For Pharmaca—the natural health and wellness retailer that sells carefully-curated brands like Mad Hippie, Vital Proteins, and Evan Healy—the sustained industry growth has reaffirmed their focus on a strong technology stack, including their Adobe Commerce storefront, warehouse management system (WMS), and order management system (OMS).

As with many retailers impacted by influencer marketing, Pharmaca can see a sudden and sometimes unexpected boom in sales. This requires a systematic, synchronized approach for demand planning, inventory management, safety stocks, and various fulfillment complexities including preorders, backorders, partial shipments, and item-level replacements.

As a veteran Adobe Commerce (formerly Magento Commerce) merchant, Pharmaca leverages Deck Commerce Order Management System (OMS) to simplify and automate the complexities of their fulfillment processes by leveraging strategic workflows and orchestration rules to alleviate manual intervention on orders. This provides their other systems with the correct data to expose to customers and fulfillment teams, while freeing up their teammates from having to solve complicated, complex order processing scenarios. In fact, 94.6% of all Pharmaca orders required zero manual intervention to process after implementing Deck Commerce.

In December of 2020, Deck Commerce announced their certified Adobe Commerce extension, solving common pain points for retailers looking for a comprehensive order management solution that optimizes the entire order lifecycle, from storefront to front door.

“We believe order management is the heart of the ideal customer experience, as it empowers retailers to curate the ideal flow for fulfillment,” says Chris Deck, Founder & CEO of Deck Commerce. “With our new, certified extension for Adobe Commerce, we are excited to enable even more retailers to offer their customers the best possible experience, while lightening the complexities for people behind-the-scenes.”

Deck Commerce is a sponsor for Adobe Summit happening virtually April 27-29th. For more information about the Deck Commerce certified Adobe Commerce extension, visit deckcommerce.com/magento.

About Pharmaca

For nearly 20 years, Pharmaca has been a force for change in the world of natural health and beauty, empowering customers to think outside the box when it comes to the way they manage their own health and the products they use. Pharmaca sells a wide variety of products including cosmetics, vitamins, and supplements from over 400 different brands.

About Deck Commerce ‍

Deck Commerce is the leading order management system (OMS) for direct-to-consumer retailers like New Balance, NETGEAR, and Build-A-Bear. The highly flexible, cloud-based platform powers seamless, omnichannel shopping experiences through inventory management, robust order orchestration, and transaction processing. Deck Commerce OMS enables retailers to curate memorable experiences that turn every customer into their best customer.

