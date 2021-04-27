Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,043 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 222,487 in the last 365 days.

Interface Unveils AI-based Autonomous Anti-Loitering System

Featuring automated voice down messages to deter intrusion before it happens

/EIN News/ -- Earth City, MO, April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interface Security Systems, a leading managed service provider delivering business security, managed network, UCaaS, and business intelligence solutions to distributed enterprises, today announced a new AI-based Anti-Loitering System designed to prevent intrusions before they happen. The system features an AI-based object detection system that can detect people or vehicles and trigger pre-recorded, scenario-specific voice messages to deter loitering.

 Designed to tackle after-hours perimeter control challenges such as vagrancy, intrusion, and vandalism, the Anti-Loitering System can be customized by loss prevention teams to play different warning and notification messages depending on location and dwell time. The messages played can be calibrated to first inform or educate the person before issuing a warning. Up to four custom messages can be stored and updated based on the requirements of the enterprise.

 “This system addresses the unique challenges of deterring individuals from loitering on company property after hours,” said Tom Hesterman, SVP of Products and Solutions. “Our anti-loitering system also discourages people from dumping items or “casing” the property, leaving no doubt that the security system is not only functional but very responsive and sophisticated. Simple motion control is prone to false triggers when used outside. By utilizing an intelligent IP camera that can detect people or vehicles, we eliminate false alarms and greatly enhance the effectiveness of the system.”

 Video recordings associated with the autonomous Anti-Loitering System are stored locally on the camera or as part of a larger video system and can be reviewed by staff using a simple mobile interface. The system is highly customizable and can support additional automated actions such as triggering auxiliary lighting. Designed to operate as a standalone system, the Anti-Loitering System can also be integrated with an intrusion alarm system with remote monitoring or with our Virtual guard service to provide real-time remote operator intervention as part of a comprehensive security service.

About Interface Security Systems

Interface Security Systems is a leading managed services provider delivering business security,

managed network, UCaaS, and business intelligence solutions to distributed enterprises. We improve security, streamline connectivity, optimize operations, and reduce IT costs, maximizing ROI for the nation’s top brands. Learn more and follow us on our blog Making IT Happen and on LinkedIn.

Attachment 


Veronique Froment
Interface Security Systems
603-537-9248
Veronique@highrezpr.com

You just read:

Interface Unveils AI-based Autonomous Anti-Loitering System

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.