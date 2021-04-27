Intrado’s OnSIP Wins 2021 Excellence in Customer Service Award from Business Intelligence Group

OnSIP Awarded Organization of the Year in Telecommunications for third year in a row

/EIN News/ -- ISLANDIA, N.Y., April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intrado Corporation (“Intrado” or the “Company”), a global leader in technology-enabled services, today announced that OnSIP has been named a winner of the 2021 Excellence in Customer Service Awards; awarded Organization of the Year–Telecommunications by the Business Intelligence Group (“BIG”).



The annual BIG Excellence in Customer Service Awards program recognizes those organizations that are helping companies better communicate with their customers by providing a differentiated level of customer support. With exceptionally high satisfaction and service reliability ratings, Intrado’s OnSIP consistently delivers the outstanding service and product experience its customers have come to expect.

Intrado acquired OnSIP in August 2020. OnSIP’s cloud-based calling solution is used by thousands of SMB customers in the U.S. as a next-generation replacement to a traditional, on-premises phone system. OnSIP customers enjoy the benefits of an on-demand hosted platform without the high cost, burden, and inflexibility of traditional economic models. The solution is a full-featured voice offering that is easy to provision and typically takes only minutes to configure.

“We’re delighted to be recognized for superb customer service three years in a row,” said Patty Watson, President of Intrado Cloud Collaboration. “Creating positive, memorable customer experiences defines our mission and sets us apart in this industry.”

“On the frontline of our uncertain times are customer service professionals and suppliers without whom we wouldn’t be able to live as comfortably as we have for the last year,” said Maria Jimenez, Chief Operating Officer of the Business Intelligence Group. “It is our honor to recognize OnSIP as they are leading by example and making real progress on improving the daily lives of so many.”

Organizations from across the globe submitted their recent innovations for consideration in the BIG Excellence in Customer Service Awards. Nominations were then judged by a select group of business leaders and executives who volunteer their time and expertise to score submissions.

About Intrado Corporation

Intrado Corporation is an innovative, cloud-based, global technology partner to clients around the world. Our solutions connect people and organizations at the right time and in the right ways, making those mission-critical connections more relevant, engaging, and actionable - turning Information to Insight.

Intrado has sales and/or operations in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and South America. Intrado is controlled by affiliates of certain funds managed by Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO). For more information, please call 1-800-841-9000 or visit www.intrado.com. For more information on OnSIP, please visit www.onsip.com.

Contact

Dave Pleiss

Investor and Public Relations

DMPleiss@Intrado.com

402-716-6578