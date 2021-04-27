Everstream Analytics Partners with project44 to Combine Real Time Visibility with Predictive Risk Analytics

/EIN News/ -- SAN MARCOS, Calif., April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Everstream Analytics announced today a partnership with project44 to combine project44’s end-to-end Real Time Location Visibility with Everstream’s predictive risk analytics to increase supply chain resilience and agility, decreasing supply chain costs and increasing service levels.



The COVID-19 pandemic, ongoing shortages of critical materials and bottlenecks at key ports have powerfully reinforced the need for companies to have visibility to the goods and materials moving through their supply chains and to be able to predict and react to supply chain delays and disruptions. The combination of the project44 and Everstream Analytics solutions enable companies to achieve pre-transit visibility as well as real-time in-transit visibility to better navigate future and present supply chain disruptions.

Everstream Analytics delivers shipment-level predictive analytics during transportation planning to improve on-time and in-full delivery performance and monitors in-transit risks in near-real time on a global basis. Everstream also helps reduce sourcing and supplier risk by providing visibility to risks in a company’s multi-tier supply network.

Recently placed as a Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Real-time Transportation Visibility Platforms, project44 is the world’s leading advanced visibility platform for shippers and logistics service providers. project44 connects, automates, and provides visibility into key transportation processes to accelerate insights and shorten the time it takes to turn those insights into actions.

“Our clients who have been using project44 visibility data in combination with our risk analytics have been able to better navigate recent events such as the Suez canal blockage and port congestions,” said David Shillingford, CEO of Everstream Analytics. “Companies will gain a competitive advantage from the integrated solutions in navigating logistics and supply disruptions whether environmental, financial, regulatory, geopolitical or infrastructure failures; the upcoming tropical storm season will be one example. Our ability to provide visibility to sub-tier supplier risk will also complement project44’s new Supplier Visibility initiative, where project44 can track inbound freight when the supplier or 3rd party controls the transportation.”

“project44’s Real-time Transportation Visibility Platform enhances Everstream’s analytics to predict risk for on-time delivery during planning and in-transit risk monitoring, our clients will be able to increase the resilience of their supply chains,” said Vernon O’Donnell, Chief Product Officer, project44. “Our clients with temperature sensitive cargo will be able to optimize equipment selection, ensuring that temperature protection is used only when necessary, saving costs, reducing emissions and avoiding spoiled loads.”

To find out more about, request a demo with Everstream Analytics and download recent reports on the ongoing impact of the Suez Canal closure at www.project44.com and www.Everstream.ai.

About Everstream Analytics

Everstream Analytics is a supply chain risk analytics company that delivers actionable insights to increase the resilience and agility of our clients’ supply chains, protecting revenue and reputation. Our solution integrates with our clients’ Procurement, Logistics and Business Continuity platforms to deliver global, end-to-end visibility to supply chain risk to enable our clients to Think Bigger. We employ a unique combination of human expertise, artificial intelligence and proprietary data to deliver predictive insights to enable our clients to See Further. We combine data science, proprietary intelligence and multilingual specialists to monitor global risk and events in real-time to enable our clients to Act Sooner. We embed risk analytics into decision making during planning and execution across all functions and phases of our clients’ supply chains to help them Get in Front of What’s Ahead and turn risk into a competitive advantage.

More information can be found at www.everstream.ai

