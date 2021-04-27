ICMA-RC Hires Rhonda R. Mims as Chief Legal and External Affairs Officer

New Role Leverages Broad Corporate Social Responsibility, Advocacy Experience and Enhances Mission Focus

/EIN News/ -- Washington, D.C., April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ICMA-RC has announced that Rhonda Mims will serve as the company’s new Senior Vice President, Chief Legal and External Affairs Officer. Rhonda will be responsible for leading and directing the company’s legal, risk, and compliance activities, as well as expanding ICMA-RC’s government affairs, advocacy, and corporate social responsibility strategies. She will also serve as Corporate Secretary for the company’s Board of Directors.

"I am extremely excited to have Rhonda join the team as she is a proven executive recognized for her legal, risk, and compliance leadership, as well as her ability to bring together stakeholders to create broad success both internally and externally,” said Lynne Ford, CEO and President of ICMA-RC. “As the company evolves, I know Rhonda will play a critical role in expanding our corporate social responsibility and advocacy focus, as well as continue the strong legal and compliance disciplines already in place, to create a more secure and confident financial future for everyone that serves communities.”

Rhonda joins ICMA-RC most recently from WellCare Health Plans, a managed care company with more than 6.3 million member clients, where she was Executive Vice President, Chief Public Affairs Officer and President of the WellCare Community Foundation. At WellCare since 2016, Rhonda led a wide variety of strategies to include government affairs, corporate responsibility, diversity, equity and inclusion, and corporate communications. She was instrumental in launching a “Wellbeing” campaign focused on a holistic approach to health, as well as securing the company’s designation as a Fortune World’s Most Admired Company in 2018 and 2019.

Prior to WellCare, Rhonda served as Managing Director of Corporate Social Responsibility at Paul Hastings, LLP. She had oversight of the firm’s diversity and inclusion strategy, charitable giving, pro bono and volunteer efforts, and environmental sustainability. Rhonda spent almost 15 years at ING Americas in several different roles, the last as Senior Vice President of Corporate Responsibility, and Chief Diversity Officer and President of the ING U.S./Voya Foundation. Rhonda’s previous legal career is extensive and includes roles with the U.S. Department of Justice, the National District Attorney Association’s American Prosecutor’s Research Institute, and the South Carolina Office of the Attorney General.

A dedicated volunteer, Rhonda serves as Chair of the Thirty Percent Coalition Board of Directors, is former Chair of the Executive Leadership Council, and is a board member for the JED Foundation. She is a member of the National Association of Corporate Directors; and previously served on the boards of the Citizens Committee for Children in New York, the Thurgood Marshall College Fund, America’s Promise, YWCA USA, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation, the Association of Corporate Contributions Professionals, the UC Berkeley HAAS Center for Responsible Business, and the Woodruff Arts Center. She has been acknowledged with numerous awards including CSR Executive of the Year, Top 100 Blacks in Corporate America, and Woman of the Year by multiple organizations.

"I am thrilled to be joining the company to focus on strategic initiatives that can enhance the mission and momentum already in place, in addition to being a champion and catalyst for risk, legal, and compliance leadership and mitigation practices," said Mims. “This new role is incredibly exciting, especially as ICMA-RC becomes MissionSquare Retirement this summer, as it builds on my past experience and empowers me to create a culture that drives positive change and benefits those we serve.”

About ICMA-RC

Founded in 1972, ICMA-RC helps those who serve their communities build toward a secure and confident financial future. ICMA-RC is a mission-based, nonstock, nonprofit, financial services company with approximately $70 billion in assets under management and administration (as of March 31, 2021). The company focuses on delivering results-oriented retirement plans, education, investments, and advice for over 1.5 million public participant accounts. For more information, visit www.icmarc.org, download ICMA-RC's mobile app from the App Store® and Google PlayTM or follow ICMA-RC on Facebook, LinkedIn , and Twitter.

The company previously announced it will change its name to MissionSquare Retirement effective in June 2021.

